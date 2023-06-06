In its 100th playing, the Nebraska women’s match play golf championship has its first all-Big Ten final.

Nebraska’s Lindsey Thiele against Iowa’s Kaitlyn Hanna.

Although two years apart in school — Thiele, from Wahoo Neumann, will be a senior; Hanna, from Omaha Westside, will be a sophomore — their paths have crossed since junior golf.

“I haven't played with her for a long time," Hanna said. “I’d see her at college tournaments during the season. It’ll be good to play with her.”

Hanna is trying for her first women’s title after two state junior crowns, including last year’s match play. Thiele is looking to join older sisters Haley and Hannah and younger sister Lauren as a state champion, women’s or girls competition.

“I’m just excited to get out there, compete and just grind it out," Thiele said.

To get to their 8:20 a.m. match Wednesday at Happy Hollow Club, each played 35 holes. But not the same way,

Isabella Elgert of Lincoln took Hanna the distance in the quarterfinals and Kansas sophomore Katie Ruge of Omaha, whom Hanna beat in last year’s girls match play final, took her to the 17th before falling 2 and 1.

“I just played pretty consistent, straightforward golf. No birdies out there (in the semifinal), just pars, and I made some pretty good up-and-downs when it mattered," Hanna said.

Thiele needed four extra holes in her quarterfinal to get past Columbus Scotus senior Cecilia Arndt before using only 13 in her 6 and 5 semifinal win over UNK junior Allison Comer from Overland Park, Kansas.

“With each round out here. I've gotten a little bit more comfortable and just kind of starting to get things rolling a little bit. I felt pretty good and a little bit more consistent in this round," Thiele said.

<start agate>

Quarterfinals: Katie Ruge, Omaha, def. Naryn Kim, Lincoln, 7 and 6; Kaitlyn Hanna, Omaha, def. Isabella Elgert, Lincoln, 1 up; Lindsey Thiele, Wahoo, def. Cecilia Arndt, Columbus, 22 holes; Allison Comer, Kearney, def. Emily Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff, 2 and 1.

Semifinals: Hanna def. Ruge 2 and 1; Thiele def. Comer 6 and 5.