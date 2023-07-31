FREMONT, Neb. — Husker junior-to-be Miu Takahashi matched par 71 at Fremont Golf Club to take a one-stroke lead after Monday’s first round of the Nebraska Women’s Amateur.
Kansas sophomore Katie Ruge of Omaha was next with a 72. The 54-hole tournament concludes Wednesday.
Miu Takahashi, Lincoln, 71; Katie Ruge, Omaha, 72; Danica Badura, Aurora, 74; Sydney Taake, Papillion, 74; Nicole Hansen, Lincoln, 77; Olivia Lovegrove, Lincoln, 77; Eden Larson, Lincoln, 77; Allison Comer, Kearney, 77; Ashlyn Eden, Omaha, 77; Elly Honnens, Lincoln, 78; Madison Murnan, Omaha, 78; Julia Karmazin, Omaha, 78; Emily Karmazin, Omaha, 78; Isabella Elgert, Lincoln, 79; Lauren Thiele, Wahoo, 79; Erica Lee, Omaha, 80; Izabella Pesicka, Omaha, 81; Elly Speece, Omaha, 81; Carly Brown, Omaha, 82; Jazmine Taylor, Omaha, 82; Emily Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff, 82; Kaitlyn Dumler, Lincoln, 83; Emma Mullendore, Bellevue, 83; Abbey Kurmel, Wayne, 83; Brooke Thiele, Wahoo, 83; Sarah Lasso, Columbus, 84; Cecilia Arndt, Columbus, 85; Emery Custer, Broken Bow, 85; Lauren Murnan, Omaha, 85; Ashley Tackett, Omaha, 85; Abby Brodersen, Albion, 86; Cali Wisdom, Omaha, 86; Brooke Bream, Lincoln, 86; Madison Jackson, Broken Bow, 88; KayLynn Jorgensen, Minden, 88; Ansley Giesselmann, Fremont, 88; Elizabeth Wanek, Omaha, 90; Brook Speer, Lexington, 94; Madison Terranova, Omaha, 95; Ellie Houston, Omaha, 97; Erika Headlee, Omaha, 98; Ariana Peterson, Lincoln, 99; Sophia Martin, Omaha, 100; Avery Van Horn, Lincoln, NS; Angela Messere, Grand Island, NS
Peterson to return to Senior Amateur
Michael Peterson of Lincoln will be in the U.S. Senior Amateur for the second consecutive year after winning the one available spot in a sectional Monday at Shadow Ridge.
Peterson’s par 72 round was one stroke better than the 73 by John Sajevic of Fremont.