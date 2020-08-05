In record performance, Danica Badura wins Nebraska Women's Amateur

LINCOLN — Danica Badura’s dazzling finish Wednesday completed the history made this year at the Nebraska Women’s Amateur.
The South Dakota-bound golfer from Aurora birdied the final two holes at the Country Club of Lincoln — nearly holing out for eagle on the 18th — to set scoring records.
“It’s kind of unforgettable, honestly,’’ Badura said. “You always come into the tournament wanting to win and I knew that it was going to be extremely tough to win this week with all the great college players and everybody else.
“Lindsey (Thiele) definitely made it tough on me today but it was good to be pushed like that.”
Badura became the first to shoot 67 in the stroke-play tournament and her 3-under (213) matched now-pro Danielle Lemek’s 3-under (207) at North Bend Golf Course five years ago.
Badura’s win came against the deepest field — 48 in the championship flight — in the 46-year tournament history.
With Thiele, an incoming NU freshman from Wahoo, finishing at 1-under, it was the first time two players broke par in the same tournament. With Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln shooting 71, it was the first time three golfers broke par in the same round. With Kaitlyn Hanna of Omaha taking fourth, it may have been the first time for junior golfers claiming the top four places.
Coming to the final hole, Badura and Thiele were tied at 2-under. Thiele had been at 3-under before a bogey on 16 and Badura then birdied the par-5 17th.
From 166 yards out with a 6-iron on the dogleg-left hole, Badura’s ball landed on the green and hit the flagstick on the roll. She converted the short birdie putt to add to her sweep of the two state junior girls championships this summer.
“I’ve never really been neck and neck with somebody at this level of tournament,’’ Badura said. “I just felt really confident last night I knew that I had been in this position before, trailing by a couple of shots heading into the final round, and I just had a lot of peace today on the golf course.”
Play was delayed two hours at the start by overnight storms.
