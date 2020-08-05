In record performance, Danica Badura wins Nebraska Women's Amateur

LINCOLN — Danica Badura’s dazzling finish Wednesday completed the history made this year at the Nebraska Women’s Amateur.

The South Dakota-bound golfer from Aurora birdied the final two holes at the Country Club of Lincoln — nearly holing out for eagle on the 18th — to set scoring records.

“It’s kind of unforgettable, honestly,’’ Badura said. “You always come into the tournament wanting to win and I knew that it was going to be extremely tough to win this week with all the great college players and everybody else.

“Lindsey (Thiele) definitely made it tough on me today but it was good to be pushed like that.”

Badura became the first to shoot 67 in the stroke-play tournament and her 3-under (213) matched now-pro Danielle Lemek’s 3-under (207) at North Bend Golf Course five years ago.

Badura’s win came against the deepest field — 48 in the championship flight — in the 46-year tournament history.