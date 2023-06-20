WAYNE, Neb. — Indiana signee Nicole Kolbas, who is seeking her first Nebraska girls match-play title, is part of an all-Lincoln set of semifinals Wednesday at Wayne Country Club.

Joining the recent Lincoln Pius X graduate will be Elly Honnens, 11-year-old Naryn Kim and Eden Larson. Honnens won a playoff to be the No. 16 seed, then defeated qualifying medalist Karsen Morrison of North Platte 2 and 1 in the first round.

The semifinal winners will play for the title Wednesday afternoon.

First round: Elly Honnens, Lincoln, def. Karsen Morrison, North Platte, 2 and 1; Camryn Johnson, Berwyn, def. Isabella Elgert, Lincoln. 6 and 4; Brooke Thiele, Wahoo, def. Madison Murnan, Omaha, 19 holes; Naryn Kim, Lincoln, def. KayLynn Jorgensen, Minden, 5 and 4; Nicole Kolbas, Lincoln, def. Olivia Lovegrove, Lincoln, 5 and 3; Cecilia Arndt, Columbus, def. Nielli Heinold, Scottsbluff, 2 up; Eden Larson, Lincoln, def. Julia Karmazin, Omaha, 6 and 5; Isabelle Gutschewski, Omaha, def. Ansley Giesselmann, Fremont, 1 up.

Quarterfinals: Honnens def. Johnson 3 and 1; Kim def. Thiele 4 and 2; Kolbas def. Arndt 1 up; Larson def. Gutschewski 3 and 2.

Semifinals Wednesday: No. 16 seed Honnens vs. No. 5 Kim, 8:10; No. 2 Kolbas vs. No. 14 Larson, 8:20. Final to follow.

Boys results

Defending champion Jackson Benge of Omaha won twice Tuesday at Wayne Country Club to return to the quarterfinals of the Nebraska boys match play championship.

The NU commit meets Lincoln’s Owen Tucker with a spot in Wednesday afternoon’s semifinals at stake.

Also in the quarterfinals are UNO-bound Porter Topp and Tommy Kelley of Omaha; Nicklaus Fleming of Columbus, Prestin Vilai of Grand Island, Thomas Bryson of Lincoln and Emmanuel Jensen of York.

First round: Jackson Benge, Omaha, def. Wyatt O’Mara, Omaha, 3 and 2; Ryan Lingelbach, Omaha, def. Gavin Gerch, Lincoln, 2 up; Owen Tucker, Lincoln, def. Ryan Seevers, York, 6 and 4; Jacob Goertz, Omaha, def. Connor Steichen, 1 up; Kingston Solomon. Omaha, def. Noah Carpenter, Lincoln, 2 and 1; Porter Topp, Omaha, def. Trevor Gutschewski, Omaha, 2 and 1; Carter Honnens, Lincoln, def. Zac McCormack, Omaha, 2 and 1; Nicklaus Fleming, Columbus, def. Christopher Whittle, Omaha, 3 and 2; Sam Wells, St. Paul, def. Jacob Cosimano, Omaha, 19 holes; Tommy Kelley, Omaha, def. Trey Baehr, Beatrice, 1 up; Emmanuel Jensen, York, def. Gavin Chaney, Omaha, 4 and 3; Parker Bunting, Lincoln, def. Sam Vocelka, Omaha, 1 up; Prestin Vilai, Grand Island, def. Drake Hull, Fremont, 1 up; Teddy Peterson, Omaha, def. Franke Dawson, Lincoln, 2 up; Trey Ruge, Omaha, def. Beau Petersen, 4 and 2; Thomas Bryson, Lincoln, def. Owen Bartee, Kearney, 5 and 4.

Second round: Benge def. Lingelbach 5 and 3; Tucker def. Goertz 1 up; Topp def. Solomon 5 and 4; Fleming def. Honnens 2 and 1; Kelley def. Wells 2 and 1; Jensen def. Bunting 1 up; Vilai def. Peterson 2 and 1; Bryson def. Ruge 3 and 2.

Quarterfinals Wednesday: No. 1 Benge vs. No. 8 Tucker, 7:30; No. 20 Topp vs. No. 21 Fleming, 7:40; No. 15 Kelley vs. No. 7 Jensen, 7:50; No. 30 Vilai vs. No. 11 Bryson, 8 a.m.​

