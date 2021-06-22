Jake Boor, Lauren Thiele break par at Nebraska Golf Association’s junior match play championships

McCOOK, Neb. — Class A high school champion Jake Boor of Omaha and Lauren Thiele of Wahoo each broke par Tuesday at Heritage Hills to be the qualifying medalists in the Nebraska Golf Association’s junior match play championships.

Boor’s 2-under 70 on the course set up for 6,793 yards for the boys was three strokes better than the 73s by Trevor Gutschewski of Omaha, UNO signee Christopher Atkinson of Omaha and Brock Kuhlman of Columbus.

Thiele, the 2019 champion, shot 71 from 5,782 yards to lead Madi Schlaepfer of Gering by five.

Two rounds of matches Wednesday lead into Thursday’s quarterfinals and semifinals for boys and semifinals and final for girls. The boys final is Friday.

