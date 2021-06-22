Jake Boor, Lauren Thiele break par at Nebraska Golf Association’s junior match play championships

McCOOK, Neb. — Class A high school champion Jake Boor of Omaha and Lauren Thiele of Wahoo each broke par Tuesday at Heritage Hills to be the qualifying medalists in the Nebraska Golf Association’s junior match play championships.
Boor’s 2-under 70 on the course set up for 6,793 yards for the boys was three strokes better than the 73s by Trevor Gutschewski of Omaha, UNO signee Christopher Atkinson of Omaha and Brock Kuhlman of Columbus.
Thiele, the 2019 champion, shot 71 from 5,782 yards to lead Madi Schlaepfer of Gering by five.
Two rounds of matches Wednesday lead into Thursday’s quarterfinals and semifinals for boys and semifinals and final for girls. The boys final is Friday.
Pairings
Boys first-round pairings: Jake Boor, Omaha (70) vs. Tommy Dickmeyer, Omaha (80); Kingston Solomon, Omaha (78) vs. Treyton Baehr, Beatrice (78); Rex Soulliere, Omaha (75) vs. Luke McCann, Papillion (79); Will Mullin, Omaha (75) vs. Tanner Walling, Wayne (78); Brock Kuhlman, Columbus (73) vs. Richard Orth III, Omaha (79); Beau Petersen, Gretna (76) vs. Connor Steichen, Omaha (78); Cole Feddersen, Kearney (74) vs. Brayden Schram, Hastings (79); Marcus Holling, Grand Island (76) vs. Kolby Brown, Omaha (78); Trevor Gutschewski, Omaha (73) vs. Ethan Shaw, Aurora (80); Zac McCormack, Omaha (77) vs. Mason Burger, Papillion (78); Luke Gutschewski, Omaha (75) vs. Nolan Johnson, Gretna (79); Trey Ruge, Omaha (75) vs. Ethan Smith, Doniphan (78); Christopher Atkinson, Omaha (73) vs. Geran Sander, Lincoln (80); Andrew Whittaker, Omaha (76) vs. Jason Kolbas, Lincoln (78); Jacob Hellman, Omaha (74) vs. Brock Rowley, Lincoln (79); Caden Peppmuller, Lincoln (75) vs. Emmanuel Jensen, York (78).
Girls first-round pairings: Lauren Thiele, Wahoo (71) vs. Lauryn Ball, Lincoln (93); Emily Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff (81) vs. Kaitlyn Dumler, Lincoln (82); Emily Karmazin, Omaha (78) vs. Katie Ruge, Omaha (87); Nicole Kolbas, Lincoln (78) vs. Alysen Sander, Lincoln (86); Madi Schlaepfer, Gering (76) vs. Livia Hunke, Snyder (90); Sydney Taake, Papillion (79) vs. Julia Karmazin, Omaha (83); Karsen Morrison, North Platte (77) vs. Jeslynn Baumgart, Omaha (87); Brooke Thiele, Wahoo (79) vs. Abby Brodersen, Albion (86).