Jim Furyk makes big move early in Round 2 at U.S. Senior Open

Jim Furyk was making the big move among those who teed off Friday morning in the 41st U.S. Senior Open.

The 2003 U.S. Open champion birdied five of the first 12 holes at Omaha Country Club to get to 3-under for the tournament, two strokes behind overnight co-leader Stephen Ames.

Billy Andrade, the other co-leader after his 65 on Thursday, shot 37 on the front nine to fall two back and dropped another stroke with a bogey on the par-3 11th.

United States Golf Association officials said Friday that walkup tickets are still available for Friday and the two weekend rounds. Juniors 18 and younger receive complimentary admission with a paid adult. Tickets are $50 for championship days.

