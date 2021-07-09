Jim Furyk takes lead in U.S. Senior Open, but 24 players are within five strokes

There were never any social distancing requirements on the U.S. Senior Open leaderboard.
Saturday will begin with 12 players very close — within four strokes — to new leader Jim Furyk at Omaha Country Club. Twelve more are another stroke behind entering the third round.
Saturday’s play will begin and finish earlier than previously announced. The threat of storms caused the United States Golf Association to start the round at 7:15 a.m. in threesomes off the first and 10th tees, with the finish set for about 1:45 p.m.
Furyk fashioned a 6-under 64 in the morning to get to 4-under 136 for 36 holes. Greg Kraft had a putt to match him in the afternoon, with his 65 bringing him up into a large pack at par 140.
They belied the scoring trend Friday, when the wind blew in the morning and the heat chased fans off the course in the afternoon. The scoring average for the field was a half-stroke worse than Thursday.
First-round co-leader Stephen Ames bogeyed three holes in a row on his second nine, losing the lead to Furyk around 6 p.m., but clung to a spot in the lead threesome at 2-under after a 73. Also in that 9:10 a.m. pairing on the first tee is Miguel Angel Jimenez, who’s at 1-under after a 71.
Those tied for fourth at even par are Fred Couples (71), Jay Haas (71), Billy Andrade (75), Tom Byrum (70), Ted Tryba (71), Shane Bertsch (70), Thongchai Jaidee (71), Kent Jones (70), Kevin Sutherland (68) and Kraft.
Couples, for instance, shot two strokes worse than Thursday yet moved up four spots.
Jimenez wasn’t surprised that only three players are under par at the halfway mark.
“When I was playing the practice round and I see the golf course, I said, 'Hey, par is not a bad score, you will see at the end of the week,'" the Spaniard said.
Eight players of the 154 who started Friday had under-par rounds. Only four other Senior Opens had fewer under-par scores in the second round.
Among those missing the cut of 7-over 147 were Kenny Perry (the 2013 winner in Omaha), USGA special exemption Jose Maria Olazabal, Corey Pavin, Matt Gogel, Chris DiMarco and Fred Funk.
Furyk avoided much of the heat with his morning tee time.
“It's almost like two separate days, from morning to afternoon," he said. "This morning, it was actually cool, blustery. The wind was probably 12, 13 miles an hour, kicking up with some gusts. For my last couple holes, all of a sudden, the sun popped out, the wind started to lay down, and it's hot. It's really, really steamy out there.
“It was nice to get out there and, I guess, get off to a pretty good start.”
Ames said his was a grinder of a round beyond the heat.
“I wasn't unhappy at all. The conditions completely changed. We were at the back end of the field, obviously, and the greens were soft," he said. “The next thing you're going to notice is you've got a thousand footprints to putt through. That made it difficult for everybody in the afternoon, and it showed in the scores. It wasn't just me.”
Kraft said he hadn’t played poorly Thursday except for being on the wrong side of the hole all day.
“I had nine putts that were very makeable birdie putts, but they were all defensive putts," he said. “Today I got it under the hole, which made a big difference.”