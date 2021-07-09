Jim Furyk takes lead in U.S. Senior Open, but 24 players are within five strokes

There were never any social distancing requirements on the U.S. Senior Open leaderboard.

Saturday will begin with 12 players very close — within four strokes — to new leader Jim Furyk at Omaha Country Club. Twelve more are another stroke behind entering the third round.

Saturday’s play will begin and finish earlier than previously announced. The threat of storms caused the United States Golf Association to start the round at 7:15 a.m. in threesomes off the first and 10th tees, with the finish set for about 1:45 p.m.

Furyk fashioned a 6-under 64 in the morning to get to 4-under 136 for 36 holes. Greg Kraft had a putt to match him in the afternoon, with his 65 bringing him up into a large pack at par 140.

They belied the scoring trend Friday, when the wind blew in the morning and the heat chased fans off the course in the afternoon. The scoring average for the field was a half-stroke worse than Thursday.

First-round co-leader Stephen Ames bogeyed three holes in a row on his second nine, losing the lead to Furyk around 6 p.m., but clung to a spot in the lead threesome at 2-under after a 73. Also in that 9:10 a.m. pairing on the first tee is Miguel Angel Jimenez, who’s at 1-under after a 71.