Johnny Spellerberg wins Nebraska men's match-play championship

Patience paid off Friday for Johnny Spellerberg with the Nebraska match-play golf championship.

Last year’s Nebraska Mid-Amateur champion didn’t have the lead on Husker Reed Malleck until the 31st hole of their scheduled 36-hole final at Riverside Golf Club in Grand Island.

Then Spellerberg birdied two of the final four holes for a 2-and-1 victory. Leading 2-up on the short par-4 17th hole, his bunker shot stopped close enough to the pin that Malleck conceded the birdie putt and hence the match.

“Reed’s an awesome player. He's got an amazing golf swing. He's got a bright future," Spellerberg said. “I just knew if I stuck around, just hung around, I'm not going to beat myself. And if I just stuck to my routine, and did what I know I can do, he'd have to beat me.”

Malleck was 4-up after nine holes, shooting 32 on Riverside’s front nine. Spellerberg got back into the match with birdies on the next three holes and was all square with the golfer from York after 14 and 16 holes. Then Malleck went birdie-birdie to go to the break with a 2-up lead.

After falling 3-down after the 20th hole, Spellerberg got to the final nine all square and traded birdies on the next two holes. He two-putted for par 4 on Riverside’s 13th hole, with Malleck unable to get up and down from right of the green for his par.

“I know everyone says this, but I put a lot of time into my golf game and probable more than I should," Spellerberg said. “But anytime you can put a name on a trophy, it’s a good time.”

His first Nebraska Golf Association title was the junior match-play championship in 2010. Between then and his Mid-Am win last year at Norfolk Country Club — he’ll defend it in August at the soon-to-open Landmand near Homer — he played for Creighton, earned his undergraduate and master’s degrees in business from CU, joined his family’s Moostash Joe’s travel business in their hometown of Fremont, married the former Brittney Juranek in 2018 and became a dad two years ago.

“I need to shout out to my wife and Hank for letting me have this ‘Island’ vacation the last five days. One hundred forty holes of golf, it was a grind," he said. “It was a blast. Riverside is in amazing shape and it’s a little bit better than being at the office.”​

