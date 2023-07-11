HASTINGS, Neb. — Julia Karmazin of Omaha saw her lead shrink to one Tuesday after the second of three rounds at the Nebraska Girls Amateur at Lochland Country Club.
Madison Murnan of Omaha matched par 72 to stay at 6 over, with Karmazin shooting 76. Isabella Elgert of Lincoln had the day’s best round, a 1-under 71, to reach 9-over.
The final round is Wednesday.
Girls finalists: Julia Karmazin, Omaha, 73-76--149; Madison Murnan, Omaha, 78-72--150; Isabella Elgert, Lincoln, 82-71--153; Izabella Pesicka, Omaha, 78-76--154; Karsen Morrison, North Platte, 78-76--154; Cecilia Arndt, Columbus, 78-78--156; Naryn Kim, Lincoln, 79-77--156; Erica Lee, Omaha, 79-78--157; Cali Wisdom, Omaha, 83-76--159; Elly Honnens, Lincoln, 79-83--162; Brooke Thiele, Wahoo, 82-80--162; Ansley Giesselmann, Fremont, 84-79--163; Hailey Kenkel, Grand Island, 83-81--164; Camryn Johnson, Berwyn, 83-81--164; KayLynn Jorgensen, Minden, 83-82--165; Carly Brown, Omaha, 86-79--165; Julia Messere, Grand Island, 75-90--165; Nielli Heinold, Scottsbluff, 84-81—165.
Stu Pospisil
Reporter - High school sports
