Julia Karmazin leads the 23rd Nebraska Girls' Amateur and fellow Omahan Teddy Peterson leads the 56th Nebraska Junior Amateur after Monday's first round at Lochland Country Club.
Karmazin shot a 1-over 73 to lead by two strokes. She was last year's runner-up.
Peterson's 69 was good for a one-stroke lead over Beau Petersen of Gretna.
Girls: Julia Karmazin, Omaha, 73; Julia Messere, Grand Island, 75; Madison Murnan, Omaha, 78; Cecilia Arndt, Columbus, 78; Karsen Morrison, North Platte, 78; Izabella Pesicka, Omaha, 78; Erica Lee, Omaha, 79; Elly Honnens, Lincoln, 79; Naryn Kim, Lincoln, 79; Carleigh Reoh, Gretna, 82; Avery Van Horn, Lincoln, 82; Brooke Thiele, Wahoo, 82; Isabella Elgert, Lincoln, 82.
Boys: Teddy Petersen, Omaha, 69; Beau Petersen, Gretna, 70; Jackson Benge, Omaha, 70; Trey Baehr, Beatrice, 71; Gavin Gerch, Lincoln, 71; Prestin Vilai, Grand Island, 72; Connor Steichen, Omaha, 72; Porter Topp, Omaha, 72; Emmanuel Jensen, York, 73; Parker Bunting, Lincoln, 73; Thomas Bryson, Lincoln, 73; Tommy Kelley, Omaha, 73; Trevor Gutschewski, Omaha, 73.
People are also reading…
- D-lineman Carlon Jones did his homework — and here's why the answer was Nebraska
- Omahan slain in Regency home; alleged culprit shot, killed by police after chase into Iowa
- McKewon’s Mailbag: Surprise Huskers, Kaelin vs. Raiola and Nebraska volleyball recruiting
- Four people die in two-vehicle crash south of Ashland, Nebraska
- Big Ten recruiting scoreboard: As Nebraska and USC vault rankings, Ohio State wins five-star battle
- McKewon: These days at Nebraska, even Group of Five foes aren't gimmes
- On The Border opening soon in Papillion
- Trump draws enthusiastic crowd for campaign event in Council Bluffs
- Pop group created by JoJo Siwa and her mom to perform at Show Wagon event in Omaha
- 3-year-old girl pulled from Zorinsky Lake has died, police say
- La Vista police chief suspended without pay after Iowa speeding incident
- Omaha police arrest five people after midtown car chase
- Two workers rescued from Omaha drain system; one traveled about a mile in sewer pipes
- 37-year-old Arizona man arrested in connection with slaying of Gretna teen
- Stillborn baby dumped in Elkhorn River in Norfolk in 2004 has been identified
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Stu Pospisil
Reporter - High school sports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.