Katie Ruge and Trevor Gutschewski win Nebraska Junior Amateur titles

BEATRICE, Neb. — The actual etching comes later, but Trevor Gutschewski and Katie Ruge were proud Friday to have their names attached to the state junior golf championship trophies.
For Gutschewski, it’s being there along with older brother Luke, who was Nebraska Junior Amateur champion two years ago.
“It’s truly an honor. Love having the Gutschewski name on that trophy," Trevor said.
For Ruge, her Nebraska Girls Amateur title was a final chapter.
“This is my last Nebraska junior event, so it’s a good day to end it, said the winner of the Nebraska women's match play title two years ago. "I’m glad it was three days long. Moving the girls up to a 54-hole event, I feel like that’s how it should have been from the start.”
The Millard North graduate, who signed with Kansas, took a one-stroke lead to the final hole at Beatrice Country Club before parring it and winning by two over Elkhorn North junior-to-be Julia Karmazin. They were tied after Thursday’s second round.
“At the end I think I only had a one-shot lead in the last three holes so I knew I had to step it up and just play my game," Ruge said.
Gutschewski, who will be a sophomore, was a wire-to-wire winner. His final-round 71 completed 54 holes at 3-under 213.
“It’s a tough course. Tough greens. Great shape," he said. “I played great. I mean, I didn’t really screw anything up. I just played some solid golf.
The Gutschewskis are the sons of PGA Tour player Scott Gutschewski.
Trevor was five strokes ahead of Creighton signee Kolby Brown from Omaha Westside. Defending champion Connor Steichen of Omaha Creighton Prep tied Brock Kuhlman of Columbus for third, six behind the winner.
BOYS
Trevor Gutschewski, Omaha/70-72-71—213
Kolby Brown, Omaha/72-73-73—218
Brock Kuhlman, Columbus/75-70-74—219
Connor Steichen, Omaha/72-71-76—219
Thomas Bryson, Lincoln/75-74-71—220
Will Mullin, Omaha/75-71-74—220
Will Topolski, Lincoln/74-78-69—221
Brayden Schram, Hastings/77-70-74—221
Zac McCormack, Omaha/72-74-76—222
Jackson Benge, Omaha/77-74-72—223
Ryan Seevers, York/74-75-74—223
Teddy Peterson, Omaha/73-76-74—223
Gavin Gerch, Lincoln/77-75-72—224
Brock Rowley, Lincoln/74-76-75—225
Trey Baehr, Beatrice/80-70-75—225
Parker Bunting, Lincoln/77-76-73—226
Tommy Kelley, Omaha/79-74-73—226
Kingston Solomon, Omaha/72-77-77—226
Owen Tucker, Lincoln/82-72-74—228
Jackson Mann, Papillion/74-78-76—228
Andrew Niemann, Omaha/74-74-81—229
Jack Davis, La Vista/77-76-77—230
Cole Feddersen, Kearney/75-76-79—230
Andrew Whittaker, Omaha/77-72-81—230
Jacob Goertz, Omaha/73-74-83—230
Ethan Smith, Doniphan/73-71-86—230
Porter Topp, Omaha/78-75-78—231
Tanner Walling, Wayne/74-78-79—231
Noah Carpenter, Lincoln/81-76-75—232
Luke Strako, Omaha/78-78-76—232
Thomas Gatlin, Lincoln/81-72-82—235
Trey Ruge, Omaha/73-82-81—236
Harrison Weddell, Omaha/76-76-84—236
Drake Hull, Fremont/72-84-81—237
Cauy Walters, Aurora/82-75-81—238
Nicklaus Fleming, Columbus/78-79-82—239
Tyler Nietfeldt, Omaha/77-78-88—243
GIRLS
Katie Ruge, Omaha/78-72-76—226
Julia Karmazin, Omaha/79-71-78—228
Karsen Morrison, North Platte/77-76-78—231
Emily Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff/82-75-75—232
Brooke Thiele, Wahoo/80-80-76—236
Ellynne Honnens, Lincoln/78-83-77—238
Emily Karmazin, Omaha/75-84-79—238
Sarah Lasso, Columbus/81-82-79—242
Naryn Kim, Lincoln—2029, 83-83-77—243
Madison Murnan, Omaha/83-78-82—243
Erica Lee, Omaha/81-79-84—244
Izabella Pesicka, Omaha/80-79-86—245
Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff/78-84-84—246
Eden Larson, Lincoln/85-81-81—247
Alysen Sander, Lincoln/89-79-83—251