Katie Ruge and Trevor Gutschewski win Nebraska Junior Amateur titles

BEATRICE, Neb. — The actual etching comes later, but Trevor Gutschewski and Katie Ruge were proud Friday to have their names attached to the state junior golf championship trophies.

For Gutschewski, it’s being there along with older brother Luke, who was Nebraska Junior Amateur champion two years ago.

“It’s truly an honor. Love having the Gutschewski name on that trophy," Trevor said.

For Ruge, her Nebraska Girls Amateur title was a final chapter.

“This is my last Nebraska junior event, so it’s a good day to end it, said the winner of the Nebraska women's match play title two years ago. "I’m glad it was three days long. Moving the girls up to a 54-hole event, I feel like that’s how it should have been from the start.”

The Millard North graduate, who signed with Kansas, took a one-stroke lead to the final hole at Beatrice Country Club before parring it and winning by two over Elkhorn North junior-to-be Julia Karmazin. They were tied after Thursday’s second round.

“At the end I think I only had a one-shot lead in the last three holes so I knew I had to step it up and just play my game," Ruge said.

Gutschewski, who will be a sophomore, was a wire-to-wire winner. His final-round 71 completed 54 holes at 3-under 213.

“It’s a tough course. Tough greens. Great shape," he said. “I played great. I mean, I didn’t really screw anything up. I just played some solid golf.

The Gutschewskis are the sons of PGA Tour player Scott Gutschewski.

Trevor was five strokes ahead of Creighton signee Kolby Brown from Omaha Westside. Defending champion Connor Steichen of Omaha Creighton Prep tied Brock Kuhlman of Columbus for third, six behind the winner.

BOYS

Trevor Gutschewski, Omaha/70-72-71—213

Kolby Brown, Omaha/72-73-73—218

Brock Kuhlman, Columbus/75-70-74—219

Connor Steichen, Omaha/72-71-76—219

Thomas Bryson, Lincoln/75-74-71—220

Will Mullin, Omaha/75-71-74—220

Will Topolski, Lincoln/74-78-69—221

Brayden Schram, Hastings/77-70-74—221

Zac McCormack, Omaha/72-74-76—222

Jackson Benge, Omaha/77-74-72—223

Ryan Seevers, York/74-75-74—223

Teddy Peterson, Omaha/73-76-74—223

Gavin Gerch, Lincoln/77-75-72—224

Brock Rowley, Lincoln/74-76-75—225

Trey Baehr, Beatrice/80-70-75—225

Parker Bunting, Lincoln/77-76-73—226

Tommy Kelley, Omaha/79-74-73—226

Kingston Solomon, Omaha/72-77-77—226

Owen Tucker, Lincoln/82-72-74—228

Jackson Mann, Papillion/74-78-76—228

Andrew Niemann, Omaha/74-74-81—229

Jack Davis, La Vista/77-76-77—230

Cole Feddersen, Kearney/75-76-79—230

Andrew Whittaker, Omaha/77-72-81—230

Jacob Goertz, Omaha/73-74-83—230

Ethan Smith, Doniphan/73-71-86—230

Porter Topp, Omaha/78-75-78—231

Tanner Walling, Wayne/74-78-79—231

Noah Carpenter, Lincoln/81-76-75—232

Luke Strako, Omaha/78-78-76—232

Thomas Gatlin, Lincoln/81-72-82—235

Trey Ruge, Omaha/73-82-81—236

Harrison Weddell, Omaha/76-76-84—236

Drake Hull, Fremont/72-84-81—237

Cauy Walters, Aurora/82-75-81—238

Nicklaus Fleming, Columbus/78-79-82—239

Tyler Nietfeldt, Omaha/77-78-88—243

GIRLS

Katie Ruge, Omaha/78-72-76—226

Julia Karmazin, Omaha/79-71-78—228

Karsen Morrison, North Platte/77-76-78—231

Emily Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff/82-75-75—232

Brooke Thiele, Wahoo/80-80-76—236

Ellynne Honnens, Lincoln/78-83-77—238

Emily Karmazin, Omaha/75-84-79—238

Sarah Lasso, Columbus/81-82-79—242

Naryn Kim, Lincoln—2029, 83-83-77—243

Madison Murnan, Omaha/83-78-82—243

Erica Lee, Omaha/81-79-84—244

Izabella Pesicka, Omaha/80-79-86—245

Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff/78-84-84—246

Eden Larson, Lincoln/85-81-81—247

Alysen Sander, Lincoln/89-79-83—251