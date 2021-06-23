 Skip to main content
Katie Ruge knocks out two higher seeds to qualify for Nebraska girls junior match-play semifinals
GOLF

McCOOK, Neb. — Defending Nebraska women’s match-play champion Katie Ruge, who will be a senior at Millard North, overcame a poor qualifying round to knock out two higher seeds and join Lauren Thiele and Brooke Thiele of Wahoo and Sydney Taake in Thursday’s semifinals of the Nebraska girls match-play championship.

Ruge, seeded 13th of 16 players, defeated Omaha's Emily Karmazin 4 and 3 and Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln 1 up at Heritage Hills on a hot day.

Lauren Thiele was champion in 2019. Brooke, 13, is the youngest of her four sisters. Taake, from Papillion, signed with UNO.

Ethan Smith of Doniphan registered the upset of the day in the boys tournament. He defeated 2019 champion and Iowa State-bound Luke Gutschewski of Omaha 2 and 1 in the round of 16.

Results

GIRLS

First round: L. Thiele def. Lauryn Ball, Lincoln, 8 and 6; Emily Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff, def. Kaitlyn Dumler, Lincoln, 4 and3; Ruge def. Emily Karmazin, Omaha, 4 and 3; Nicole Kolbas, Lincoln, def. Alysen Sander, Lincoln, 7 and 6; Madi Schlaepfer, Gering, def. Livia Hunke, Snyder 5 and 3; Taake def. Julia Karmazin, Omaha, 5 and 4; Karsen Morrison, North Platte, def. Jeslynn Baumgart, Omaha, 4 and 3; B. Thiele def. Abby Brodersen, 4 and 3.

Quarterfinals: L. Thiele def. Krzyzanowski, 6 and 5; Ruge def. Kolbas, 1 up; Taake def. Schlaepfer, concession; B. Thiele def. Morrison, 2 and 1.

BOYS

First round: Boor def. Tommy Dickmeyer, Omaha, 5 and 4; Kingston Solomon, Omaha, def. Treyton Baehr, Beatrice, 19 holes; Rex Soulliere, Omaha, def. Luke McCann, Papillion, 8 and 6; Mullin def. Tanner Walling, Wayne, 2 and 1; Richard Orth III, Omaha, def. Brock Kuhlman, Columbus, 1 up; Steichen def. Beau Petersen, Gretna, 2 and 1; Schram def. Cole Feddersen, 2 up; Marcus Holling, Grand Island, def. Kolby Brown, Omaha, 2 and 1; Trevor Gutschewski, Omaha, def. Ethan Shaw, Aurora, 1 up; McCormack def. Mason Burger, Papillion, 20 holes; Luke Gutschewski, Omaha, def. Nolan Johnson, Gretna, 5 and 4. Smith def. Trey Ruge, Omaha, 3 and 1; Atkinson def. Geran Sander, Lincoln, 1 up; Jason Kolbas, Lincoln, def. Andrew Whittaker, Omaha, 3 and 2; Brock Rowley, Lincoln, def. Jacob Hellman, Omaha, 1 up; Caden Peppmuller, Lincoln, def. Emmanuel Jensen, York, 2 and 1.

Second round: Boor def. Solomon, 5 and 3; Muillin def. Soullliere, 19 holes; Steichen def. Orth, 3 and 2; Schram def. Holling, 1 up; McCormack def. T. Gutschewski, 5 and 3; Smith def. L. Gutschewski, 2 and 1; Atkinson def. Kolbas, 2 and 1; Rowley def. Peppermuller, 4 and 3.

Pairings

Girls semifinal pairings: Lauren Thiele, Wahoo, vs. Katie Ruge, Omaha; Sydney Taake, Papillion, vs. Brooke Thiele, Wahoo.

Boys quarterfinal pairings: Jake Boor, Omaha, vs. Will Mullin, Omaha; Conner Steichen, Omaha, vs. Brayden Schram, Hastings; Zac McCormack, Omaha, vs. Ethan Smith, Doniphan; Christopher Atkinson, Omaha, vs. Brock Rowley, Lincoln.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

