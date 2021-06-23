Katie Ruge knocks out two higher seeds to qualify for Nebraska girls junior match-play semifinals

McCOOK, Neb. — Defending Nebraska women’s match-play champion Katie Ruge, who will be a senior at Millard North, overcame a poor qualifying round to knock out two higher seeds and join Lauren Thiele and Brooke Thiele of Wahoo and Sydney Taake in Thursday’s semifinals of the Nebraska girls match-play championship.

Ruge, seeded 13th of 16 players, defeated Omaha's Emily Karmazin 4 and 3 and Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln 1 up at Heritage Hills on a hot day.

Lauren Thiele was champion in 2019. Brooke, 13, is the youngest of her four sisters. Taake, from Papillion, signed with UNO.

Ethan Smith of Doniphan registered the upset of the day in the boys tournament. He defeated 2019 champion and Iowa State-bound Luke Gutschewski of Omaha 2 and 1 in the round of 16.

Results

GIRLS