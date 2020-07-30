Korn Ferry Tour is back in town, but outside ropes, event has a different feel

No air-conditioned suites surrounding the 18th green. No gallery ropes. No boat in the lake on hole 17.

No fans.

But the Pinnacle Bank Championship goes on in this pandemic year and it starts Thursday at Indian Creek.

The field of 156 for the eighth event on the Korn Ferry Tour since its resumption in June includes ex-Huskers Scott Gutschewski, Brandon Crick and Brady Schnell, plus minitour pro Carson Schaake and his college-golf brother Alex.

Thursday, Crick goes out at 7:12 a.m. off No. 10 and the rest go off No. 1: Schnell at 7:34, Gutschewski at 7:45 and the Schaakes at 9:02.

It seems to be a rest week for many of the top 25 in tour points. No. 1 David Riley is playing, but 10 are not. An 11th is at the Barracuda Championship, an opposite-field event this week on the PGA Tour.

Hoping for more success in Omaha are past champions Martin Piller, who won at Champions Run in 2010 when it was the Cox Classic, and David Skinns from two years ago.

What does Skinns remember from 2018? Not much until the last nine holes.