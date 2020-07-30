Korn Ferry Tour is back in town, but outside ropes, event has a different feel

No air-conditioned suites surrounding the 18th green. No gallery ropes. No boat in the lake on hole 17.
No fans.
But the Pinnacle Bank Championship goes on in this pandemic year and it starts Thursday at Indian Creek.
The field of 156 for the eighth event on the Korn Ferry Tour since its resumption in June includes ex-Huskers Scott Gutschewski, Brandon Crick and Brady Schnell, plus minitour pro Carson Schaake and his college-golf brother Alex.
Thursday, Crick goes out at 7:12 a.m. off No. 10 and the rest go off No. 1: Schnell at 7:34, Gutschewski at 7:45 and the Schaakes at 9:02.
It seems to be a rest week for many of the top 25 in tour points. No. 1 David Riley is playing, but 10 are not. An 11th is at the Barracuda Championship, an opposite-field event this week on the PGA Tour.
Hoping for more success in Omaha are past champions Martin Piller, who won at Champions Run in 2010 when it was the Cox Classic, and David Skinns from two years ago.
What does Skinns remember from 2018? Not much until the last nine holes.
“It’s all a bit of a blur,” he said Wednesday. “I remember the eagle I had on 15. That definitely is a highlight. And then obviously the scene around 18. It’s not the same right now, which is a shame.”
Skinns couldn’t have said it better. It is a shame that there can’t be the normal tournament trappings. The crowds could have been large, given what is forecast to be a rare mild, dry weekend for summer golf in Omaha.
Six weeks ago, we knew that wasn’t to be. And now no Korn Ferry or PGA Tour event will have fans through August. Sigh.
What you won’t see from following the tournament virtually — check for updates on Twitter at @stuowh — is Indian Creek in its usual fine shape even with Omaha in drought conditions. Kudos to Jim Nedrow and his crew for keeping the always thirsty bentgrass green.
Gutschewski is glad he’s back on bent. Since June, all but one of the events he’s played have been on Bermuda grass, which doesn’t grow upright the way bentgrass does.
This year, the Korn Ferry pros would hit off parking lot asphalt to keep playing in hopes of moving up to the PGA Tour not in 2020-21, but due to the pandemic, 2021-22.
“Just like every other week out here they’re going above and beyond just giving us a place to play,” Gutschewski said, “so I’m just grateful we’re playing.”
Watch list
Kevin Prise from PGATOUR.com produces a watch list for each Korn Ferry event. This week, his analysis (edited for brevity) starts with the No. 1 man in tour points.
1. Riley: Contended into the weekend at the Price Cutter Charity Championship as he chased a Three-Victory Promotion, tying for ninth. In Omaha, the Alabama alum takes another crack at an automatic promotion to the Tour.
2. Dylan Wu: Carded a final-round 63 to tie for ninth at the Price Cutter, his fifth top 10 of the season.
3. Paul Haley: He’s been in the top three twice in his past five starts.
4. Piller: The six-time Korn Ferry winner is one shy of Jason Gore’s all-time record. He’s made 10 consecutive cuts.
5. Gutschewski: Runner-up at the 2017 PBC, thrilling his hometown fans. The fans will cheer from afar.
6. Skinns: Carded a final-round 64 for a fifth-place finish at the TPC San Antonio Challenge, his most recent start.
7. Austin Smotherman: Finished fourth at the TPC San Antonio Championship in his most recent start.
8. Augusto Nunez: Argentine recorded five top-25 finishes.
9. Steve Marino: Wily veteran is coming off a final-round 66 last week. Without a PGA Tour-sanctioned victory in a nearly two-decade career, he’s overdue to breakthrough.
10. Hayden Buckley: Missouri graduate recorded a tie for 18th and tie for 35th among his three 2020 starts on conditional status.
