Laura Saf, a trailblazer for golf in Nebraska, dies at 66

Laura Saf embraced golf as a child and became a national rules official and administrator in the sport.

“I have always been in love with the game of golf because it is a game of honesty and integrity," Saf once wrote. “Golf attracts wonderful people. I have been so fortunate to serve my clubs and many golf associations as a rules official and volunteer.”

The first woman on the Nebraska Golf Association board, Saf, 66, died Wednesday at a Lincoln hospital while battling COVID-19. A private graveside service will be held in her hometown of Oakland, Nebraska, and a memorial service will be planned in the spring.

Saf was 8 when her parents introduced her to golf. The former Laura Frederick graduated from Oakland-Craig and Lindenwood University in Missouri.

She was the host club’s general chairman for the 1996 U.S. Women’s Amateur at Firethorn Golf Club, which launched a 25-year career in women’s golf administration. She was a Women’s Trans National Golf Association board member and served on four United States Golf Association committees.

She was a rules official for 16 U.S. Women’s Opens, 11 U.S. Women’s Amateurs, two men’s U.S. Opens and the 2013 U.S. Senior Open in Omaha, a British Women’s Open and a men’s U.S. Amateur.