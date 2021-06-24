 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lauren Thiele wins Nebraska girls match play championship
0 comments
topical
GOLF

Lauren Thiele wins Nebraska girls match play championship

Check out the golf courses in the Omaha metro.

McCOOK, Neb. — Wahoo Neumann senior-to-be Lauren Thiele won her second Nebraska girls match play championship in three years, beating UNO-bound Sydney Taake of Papillion 2 and 1 in Thursday’s final at Heritage Hills.

Thiele trailed in both of her matches. Against defending women’s match play champion Katie Ruge of Millard North in the semifinals, Thiele was 2-down after six holes but won three of the next six holes and closed out the 3-and-2 win on the 16th hole.

In the final, Taake made a long birdie putt on the par-3 fifth hole for the lead that held up until Thiele evened the match with a par on No. 10 and built a 3-up lead with three holes left. Taake won the 16th, but Thiele claimed the with a two-putt par on No. 17.

Boys match play

Friday’s Nebraska boys match play final is a rare matchup of left-handers.

Omaha's Christopher Atkinson and Connor Steichen won two matches apiece Thursday at Heritage Hills to set up the 18-hole final at 8 a.m. Friday.

Atkinson defeated Lincoln's Brock Rowley 3 and 2 in the quarterfinals and Doniphan’s Ethan Smith 2-up in the semifinals. Steichen downed Brayden Schram of Hastings 6 and 4 and Will Mullin of Omaha 3 and 2 in the semifinals.

Smith defeated Zac McCormack of Omaha in 19 holes and Mullin knocked out No. 1 seed Jake Boor of Omaha 3 and 2 in the other quarterfinals.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keon Johnson breaks NBA draft combine vertical jump record

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert