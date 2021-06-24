Lauren Thiele wins Nebraska girls match play championship

McCOOK, Neb. — Wahoo Neumann senior-to-be Lauren Thiele won her second Nebraska girls match play championship in three years, beating UNO-bound Sydney Taake of Papillion 2 and 1 in Thursday’s final at Heritage Hills.

Thiele trailed in both of her matches. Against defending women’s match play champion Katie Ruge of Millard North in the semifinals, Thiele was 2-down after six holes but won three of the next six holes and closed out the 3-and-2 win on the 16th hole.

In the final, Taake made a long birdie putt on the par-3 fifth hole for the lead that held up until Thiele evened the match with a par on No. 10 and built a 3-up lead with three holes left. Taake won the 16th, but Thiele claimed the with a two-putt par on No. 17.

Boys match play

Friday’s Nebraska boys match play final is a rare matchup of left-handers.

Omaha's Christopher Atkinson and Connor Steichen won two matches apiece Thursday at Heritage Hills to set up the 18-hole final at 8 a.m. Friday.

Atkinson defeated Lincoln's Brock Rowley 3 and 2 in the quarterfinals and Doniphan’s Ethan Smith 2-up in the semifinals. Steichen downed Brayden Schram of Hastings 6 and 4 and Will Mullin of Omaha 3 and 2 in the semifinals.