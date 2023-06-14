Lincoln’s David Ringler maintained his overnight lead of four strokes to win the Nebraska Senior Amateur for the first time.

He followed his career-low 67 in the first round with a final-round 70, 1-under at Players Club for a 5-under 137 total. Ed Wyatt of Lincoln, at 1-under, was runner-up for the second straight year after winning the 2020 and 2021 titles.

Ringler also won the 50 to 57 age division. Other winners were David Clouse of Friend in the 58 to 64 division, Bill Lawson of Omaha (65 to 71) and John Haney of Omaha (72 and over).

David Ringler, Lincoln, 67-70—137; Ed Wyatt, Lincoln, 72-69—141; Steve Buroker, Bennington, 74-68—142; Jayson Bruggemann, Lincoln, 75-68—143; Brian Csipkes, Gretna, 72-71—143; Matt Petersen, Omaha, 74-71—145; Kevin Sullivan, Omaha, 76-70—146; Jeff Russell, Omaha, 71-75—146; David Clouse, Lincoln, 72-75—147; Bill Spangler, Lincoln, 74-74—148.​