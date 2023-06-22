WAYNE, Neb. — Owen Tucker of Lincoln won the last three holes played Thursday to defeat high school teammate Thomas Bryson 2 and 1 for the Nebraska boys match play championship at Wayne Country Club.
Tucker and Bryson will be juniors at Lincoln Southeast.
Bryson was leading 1-up before Tucker squared the match with a par on No. 15. He birdied the next two holes to finish with six birdies for the round.
Nebraska has some of the premier golf courses in the country with gems across the state, new builds and not so new. So what stands above the rest? Golf writer Stu Pospisil rates his top 10. Pictured at top is top-ranked Sand Hills, the nationally renowned course in Mullen. Above is Omaha Country Club, the site of two U.S. Senior Opens, which is ranked second.
Stu Pospisil's top 10 golf courses in Nebraska (2023)
Stu Pospisil ranks the 10 best Nebraska golf courses in 2023.
The first day of competition in the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Omaha Country Club on Thursday.
Hole 18. A look down the fairway to the 18th green at the Red Course at Dismal River Club. The course was designed by Tom Doak.
LINCOLN—Matt Major heads toward the fairway on the 12th hole at the Firethorn golf course in Lincoln, Neb., on April, 13, 2005. (PHOTO BY JEFF BEIERMANN)