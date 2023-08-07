A relative newcomer to Nebraska golf made himself at home on Highlands Golf Course’s 17th hole Monday to earn his first start in a Korn Ferry Tour event.

Parker Klitzke of Lincoln holed out for a double eagle the first time he played the par-5 hole at the Capitol City course during open qualifying for the Pinnacle Bank Championship.

Then on the fifth extra hole of a three-way playoff for the last two available spots, he made an eagle on the 554-yard 17th to be in the 156-man field for Thursday’s first round of the PBC at Indian Creek.

“It's not the longest par-5 in the world. Just the way the wind was coming today, it was playing scoreable," said Klitzke, 27. “I've never had a double eagle before, and it was a really, really opportune time to do it.

“It's so hard to make it through these Monday qualifiers and I’m just happy that it happened when it did.”

His hole-out was with a 7-iron from 193 yards. He hit a draw, but the ball kicked to the right when it hit short of the green. “Somehow it jumped up that and rolled right in.”

For the other two in the playoff, they needed four more holes to determine the final spot in the PBC. Ryan Skae of Old Tappan, New Jersey, made birdie on the ninth extra hole against Austin Hitt of Longwood, Florida.

No other Nebraskans qualified.

The first two spots at Highlands went to Dre Metzger of Scottsdale, Arizona, who made 11 birdies for an 11-under 61, and James Nichols of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, with a 62.

Michael Mattiace (64) of Jacksonville, Florida; Luke Gannon (65) of Mahomet, Illinois; Chris Naegel (66) of Wildwood, Missouri; and Tripp Kinney (66) of Des Moines qualified from Wilderness Ridge in Lincoln. Naegel and Kinney birdied the second playoff hole after being tied with Sean Bosdosh of Clarksburg, Maryland.

Klitzke grew up in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, playing on a state-championship golf team at Lincoln High School. He received little Division I interest, so enrolled at hometown Augustana University.

As a junior he won four tournaments, was the Northern States golfer of the year and missed out on the NCAA Division II nationals by one stroke after shooting 14 under at Awarii Dunes near Kearney.

He won once more as a senior in 2018, then immediately turned pro after graduation. He made a couple of paychecks in Dakotas Tour events and qualified for the jewel of mini-tour golf, the Colorado Open.

The next four years weren’t as productive. Money got tight. He moved to Omaha — he said he still likes to say he’s from Sioux Falls so South Dakota can be represented in pro golf. He married former Elkhorn High athlete Allison Marshall, who went to Augustana for soccer.

Klitzke took full-time employment, first as a field representative for Union Bank & Trust in Lincoln and then as a learning and development specialist with clinical research firms.

“I showed myself that I can play at the professional level, then reality kind of hit for the next few years," he said. “Professional golf is a really expensive thing to do, especially when you're not playing good golf. And you just got to find a way to keep doing it if you think you can.

“I don't play golf full time. I use my (paid time off) to play professional golf. I've had to find ways to adapt to keep the dream alive. So it hasn't been a linear process to get to where I am, but you just got to keep going.”

At Highlands, Nebraska Section PGA champion Andrew Storm’s 3-under 69 was next-best by a local entrant. Will Hagel of Omaha shot 70, Henry Kosmicki of Grand Island 71, Brock Kuhlman of Columbus 72 and Russ Gibson of Lincoln 77.

Ryan Vermeer from Happy Hollow was the closest local to make it at Wilderness Ridge, shooting 69. New Iowa Open champion Alex Schaake couldn’t follow up on his Sunday win as the Omaha Creighton Prep and Iowa graduate shot 72. Also at Wilderness Ridge were Chris Wiemers of Omaha (75), TJ Loudner of Omaha (76), Kyle Zimbelman of North Platte (81) and Ryan Lingelbach of Omaha (WD).

