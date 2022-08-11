Longer course yields first-round 65 for Pinnacle Bank Championship leader Philip Knowles

One reason the Korn Ferry Tour and its players like coming to Indian Creek for the Pinnacle Bank Championship — the most important tournament of the regular season — is how the course is set up.

“It separates the boys from the men, I guess," Robby Shelton said.

Indian Creek is manlier than ever, those three new tees stretching it out to 7,721 yards from the tips. Think Johnny Goodman is long at 6,900? Indian Creek is almost a half-mile longer.

Only the TPC Colorado at 7,991 is longer, and at much higher altitude, on the Korn Ferry. Only Torrey Pines South at 7,802 is longer on the PGA Tour.

Armed with that knowledge, will Indian Creek co-owner Bill Gottsch go out surveying where to get another 82 yards to top Torrey?

"It's really nice to finally play one that's long for us, with thick rough and fast greens," Shelton said. "It's a really good course, and they do really well. It's a little more challenging and a great layout."

Omahan Scott Gutschewski, who opened with a 70 Thursday and is five strokes behind leader Philip Knowles, said the turf was indicative of the watering needed during this dry summer. Fairways firm, greens softer.

“It’s playing short for here," he said. "I mean, it’s hard to say, but the ball is going far. It’s bouncing. The rough’s not too bad this year.

"At least where I hit in the rough. And I didn’t hit the rough much, it wasn’t too bad.”

Warning to the rest. Gutschewski expects the greens will get firmer each round.

Who is Phillip Knowles, you ask?

He’s a tour rookie from Bradenton, Florida, who turned pro in 2019 after graduating from North Florida as a third-team All-American and Atlantic Sun player of the year.

He’s been in the top 25 at five events this year, a tie for 12th his best. Last week in Utah, he was 77th. He’s sitting 88th in points.

A win would make him one of the 25 who get their PGA Tour cards Sunday. A good finish would get him into the Korn Ferry finals that begin next week.

Knowles leads by a stroke over Shelton and Andrew Yun, the morning wave co-leaders, and Taylor Montgomery. Cole Hammer had an eagle to briefly share the lead with Knowles, only to bogey his next two and is in a large group at 4-under. Season points leader Carl Yuan also is at 4-under.

Knowles could be writing a story a lot like how Gutschewski got his pro footing, a kick-start in a hometown tournament that gave him a sponsor’s exemption.

The difference is that Knowles had some status to start the season, whereas Gutschewski had none in 2003 when the then-Cox Classic gave him a spot and he started a run of top 25s that led to a win on the Monterey Peninsula.

The Suncoast Classic, played in February in Bradenton, gave Knowles an exemption.

He tied for 22nd — but didn’t get the top 25 rollover because it wasn’t a full 156-golfer field (it fell during Standard Time, which limits field size). Aided with a made cut after Monday qualifying in the Lake Charles Championship, he rose in the periodic tour reshuffle order and has been eligible for every tournament since.

Now, can Knowles match Gootch and get that late-season win?