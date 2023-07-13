GOTHENBURG, Neb. — Norfolk’s Luke Kluver was medalist Thursday in qualifying at Wild Horse Golf Club for the U.S. Amateur.
The senior-to-be at Oklahoma shot 66-70 for a 36-hole score of 8-under 136 to take one of the two available spots for the Aug. 14 through 20 Amateur in Denver.
The other spot was to be decided in a playoff among John Williams, a junior at Denver University now living in Waterloo; Missouri golfer Jack Lundin from Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and Henry Shimp, who played at Stanford.
They were tied at 6-under. There were two weather delays Thursday, resulting in the second round finishing at sunset.
Thursday's results:
Luke Kluver, Norfolk, 66-70—136
John Williams, Waterloo, 68-70—138
People are also reading…
- Omahan slain in Regency home; alleged culprit shot, killed by police after chase into Iowa
- McKewon’s Mailbag: Surprise Huskers, Kaelin vs. Raiola and Nebraska volleyball recruiting
- Why Zavier Betts, back and even faster, 'couldn't say no' to playing for Matt Rhule at Nebraska
- Ex-Nebraska volleyball players set for rare home match with U.S. national team
- McKewon: These days at Nebraska, even Group of Five foes aren't gimmes
- On The Border opening soon in Papillion
- 13-year-old Omaha boy charged in connection with two sexual assaults
- Trump draws enthusiastic crowd for campaign event in Council Bluffs
- Former Kiewit executive remembered for expanding internet capabilities
- D-lineman Carlon Jones did his homework — and here's why the answer was Nebraska
- Donovan Raiola talks grass fields, O-line cohesion and Teddy Prochazka being 'back'
- McKewon's Mailbag: The running back race, D-line depth and why a Big Ten and SEC alliance won't happen
- La Vista police chief suspended without pay after Iowa speeding incident
- Two workers rescued from Omaha drain system; one traveled about a mile in sewer pipes
- Why Nebraska volleyball freshman Harper Murray will be at the ESPYs
Henry Shimp, Charlotte, N.C., 71-67—138
Jack Lundin, Sioux Falls, S.D., 69-69—138
Andy Sajevic, Omaha, 68-71—139
Reed Malleck, York, 67-72—139
Jackson Thompson, Dakota Dunes, S.D., 70-71—141
Kingston Solomon, Omaha, 73-70—143
Charlie Zielinski, Omaha, 73-70—143
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Stu Pospisil
Reporter - High school sports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.