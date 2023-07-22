SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. — Andy Sajevic is casting a large shadow over the co-leaders at the 115th Nebraska Amateur.
A win Sunday for Sajevic, a 32-year-old banker from Omaha, would be his fifth title. Only state golf legends Bob Astleford (eight), Sam Reynolds (seven) and Rodney Bliss Jr. (sixth) have more.
Sharing the lead Saturday for the third consecutive round were Creighton senior Charlie Zielinski and Matthew Schaefer of Fordyce, who finished up his eligibility last spring at South Dakota State.
They matched par 72 at Scotts Bluff Country Club to stay at 9 under. Sajevic could have made it a three-way tie, but bogeyed the 18th hole to settle for being at 8 under after a third-round 70.
At 6 under, three strokes back, are state match-play champion Calvin Freeman, the Southeast Community College golf coach from Table Rock, and Peyton Koch of Ralston, an Omaha Central graduate who played at Midland.
Zielinski was four strokes ahead of the field, getting to 13 under, after shooting a 4-under 32 on the front nine. But the Omaha Skutt graduate bogeyed the next two holes and ended with consecutive bogeys for a back-nine 40.
Schaefer was six strokes behind Zielinski at the turn, but made three birdies coming in, including a 2 on the par-3 17th to get back to where he started the day.
Omaha Westside junior Trevor Gutschewski, who was in Texas on Wednesday finishing up for the Warriors in their sixth-place showing at a national high school invitational then got to Scottsbluff, had the day’s best round of 68.
Results
Matthew Schaefer, Fordyce, 67-68-72—207
Charlie Zielinski, Omaha, 67-68-72—207
Andy Sajevic, Omaha, 71-67-70—208
Calvin Freeman, Table Rock, 69-69-72—210
Peyton Koch, Ralston, 72-67-71—210
Johnny Spellerberg, Bennington, 72-70-70—212
Josh Peters, Omaha, 72-72-69—213
Johnny Williams, Waterloo, 72-69-73—214
Reed Malleck, York, 75-71-69—215
Travis Minzel, Lincoln, 74-69-72—215
Kingston Solomon, Omaha, 73-70-74—217
Brock Ehler, Scottsbluff, 71-71-75—217
Trevor Gutschewski, Omaha, 76-74-68—218
Gabriel Escalera, Hastings, 77-70-71—218
Shaun Campbell, Omaha, 72-74-72—218
Vance Janssen, Omaha, 74-75-70—219
Ed Wyatt, Lincoln, 71-77-71—219
Luke Strako, Omaha, 77-71-71—219
Austin Miller, Omaha, 72-72-76—220
Alex Zillig, La Vista, 68-75-77—220
Geran Sander, Lincoln, 73-68-79—220
Harrison Weddell, Elkhorn, 72-77-72—221
Connor Steichen, Omaha, 67-75-79—221
Cole Feddersen, Kearney, 76-73-73—222
Nolan Johnson, Gretna, 72-76-74—222
Drew D'Ercole, Papillion, 73-75-74—222
David Easley, Lincoln, 77-74-71—222
Glenn Bills, Grand Island, 75-73-74—222
Scott Tridle, Lincoln, 75-70-78—223
Sam Anderson, Hartington, 74-78-71—223
Grant Jabenis, Omaha, 78-71-75—224
Ethan Smith, Doniphan, 73-78-73—224
Matt Quandt, Omaha, 72-78-75—225
Radley Mauney, Hartford, S.D., 73-78-74—225
Sam Arnold, Omaha, 74-75-77—226
Sam Vocelka, Omaha, 79-70-77—226
Tommy Kelley, Omaha, 80-68-78—226
Ryan Nietfeldt, Omaha, 74-77-75—226
Danny Woodhead, Omaha, 75-76-75—226
Arthur Patton, Scottsbluff, 75-76-75—226
Cayden Wynne, Lincoln, 77-75-74—226
Rockney Peck, Wisner, 76-74-77—227
Benjamin Lemke, Lincoln, 75-72-80—227
Brett Ruiz, Torrington, 74-77-76—227
Kolby Brown, Omaha, 77-76-74—227
Noah Miller, Papillion, 73-78-78—229
John Lapour, Omaha, 76-77-76—229
Gavin Gerch, Lincoln, 77-75-77—229
Jack Davis, La Vista, 78-75-76—229
Caleb Castillo, Brule, 79-74-76—229
Chris DeBusk, Lincoln, 74-77-79—230
Ryan Bolzer, Gering, 76-75-79—230
Ivan Yabut, Omaha, 78-75-77—230
Lewis Reinhardt, Mitchell, 76-73-82—231
Jordan Greenwood, Omaha, 78-74-79—231
Jacob Cosimano, Omaha, 77-76-78—231
Christopher Atkinson, Omaha, 77-76-78—231
Mason Burger, Papillion, 76-77-78—231
Henry Kosmicki, Grand Island, 75-76-81—232
Will Mullin, Omaha, 75-76-81—232
Ryan Lingelbach, Omaha, 76-76-80—232
Cael Peters, Mitchell, 75-77-80—232
Drake Hull, Fremont, 78-75-80—233
Collin Craft, Omaha, 74-76-86—236