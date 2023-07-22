SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. — Andy Sajevic is casting a large shadow over the co-leaders at the 115th Nebraska Amateur.

A win Sunday for Sajevic, a 32-year-old banker from Omaha, would be his fifth title. Only state golf legends Bob Astleford (eight), Sam Reynolds (seven) and Rodney Bliss Jr. (sixth) have more.

Sharing the lead Saturday for the third consecutive round were Creighton senior Charlie Zielinski and Matthew Schaefer of Fordyce, who finished up his eligibility last spring at South Dakota State.

They matched par 72 at Scotts Bluff Country Club to stay at 9 under. Sajevic could have made it a three-way tie, but bogeyed the 18th hole to settle for being at 8 under after a third-round 70.

At 6 under, three strokes back, are state match-play champion Calvin Freeman, the Southeast Community College golf coach from Table Rock, and Peyton Koch of Ralston, an Omaha Central graduate who played at Midland.

Zielinski was four strokes ahead of the field, getting to 13 under, after shooting a 4-under 32 on the front nine. But the Omaha Skutt graduate bogeyed the next two holes and ended with consecutive bogeys for a back-nine 40.

Schaefer was six strokes behind Zielinski at the turn, but made three birdies coming in, including a 2 on the par-3 17th to get back to where he started the day.

Omaha Westside junior Trevor Gutschewski, who was in Texas on Wednesday finishing up for the Warriors in their sixth-place showing at a national high school invitational then got to Scottsbluff, had the day’s best round of 68.

Results

Matthew Schaefer, Fordyce, 67-68-72—207

Charlie Zielinski, Omaha, 67-68-72—207

Andy Sajevic, Omaha, 71-67-70—208

Calvin Freeman, Table Rock, 69-69-72—210

Peyton Koch, Ralston, 72-67-71—210

Johnny Spellerberg, Bennington, 72-70-70—212

Josh Peters, Omaha, 72-72-69—213

Johnny Williams, Waterloo, 72-69-73—214

Reed Malleck, York, 75-71-69—215

Travis Minzel, Lincoln, 74-69-72—215

Kingston Solomon, Omaha, 73-70-74—217

Brock Ehler, Scottsbluff, 71-71-75—217

Trevor Gutschewski, Omaha, 76-74-68—218

Gabriel Escalera, Hastings, 77-70-71—218

Shaun Campbell, Omaha, 72-74-72—218

Vance Janssen, Omaha, 74-75-70—219

Ed Wyatt, Lincoln, 71-77-71—219

Luke Strako, Omaha, 77-71-71—219

Austin Miller, Omaha, 72-72-76—220

Alex Zillig, La Vista, 68-75-77—220

Geran Sander, Lincoln, 73-68-79—220

Harrison Weddell, Elkhorn, 72-77-72—221

Connor Steichen, Omaha, 67-75-79—221

Cole Feddersen, Kearney, 76-73-73—222

Nolan Johnson, Gretna, 72-76-74—222

Drew D'Ercole, Papillion, 73-75-74—222

David Easley, Lincoln, 77-74-71—222

Glenn Bills, Grand Island, 75-73-74—222

Scott Tridle, Lincoln, 75-70-78—223

Sam Anderson, Hartington, 74-78-71—223

Grant Jabenis, Omaha, 78-71-75—224

Ethan Smith, Doniphan, 73-78-73—224

Matt Quandt, Omaha, 72-78-75—225

Radley Mauney, Hartford, S.D., 73-78-74—225

Sam Arnold, Omaha, 74-75-77—226

Sam Vocelka, Omaha, 79-70-77—226

Tommy Kelley, Omaha, 80-68-78—226

Ryan Nietfeldt, Omaha, 74-77-75—226

Danny Woodhead, Omaha, 75-76-75—226

Arthur Patton, Scottsbluff, 75-76-75—226

Cayden Wynne, Lincoln, 77-75-74—226

Rockney Peck, Wisner, 76-74-77—227

Benjamin Lemke, Lincoln, 75-72-80—227

Brett Ruiz, Torrington, 74-77-76—227

Kolby Brown, Omaha, 77-76-74—227

Noah Miller, Papillion, 73-78-78—229

John Lapour, Omaha, 76-77-76—229

Gavin Gerch, Lincoln, 77-75-77—229

Jack Davis, La Vista, 78-75-76—229

Caleb Castillo, Brule, 79-74-76—229

Chris DeBusk, Lincoln, 74-77-79—230

Ryan Bolzer, Gering, 76-75-79—230

Ivan Yabut, Omaha, 78-75-77—230

Lewis Reinhardt, Mitchell, 76-73-82—231

Jordan Greenwood, Omaha, 78-74-79—231

Jacob Cosimano, Omaha, 77-76-78—231

Christopher Atkinson, Omaha, 77-76-78—231

Mason Burger, Papillion, 76-77-78—231

Henry Kosmicki, Grand Island, 75-76-81—232

Will Mullin, Omaha, 75-76-81—232

Ryan Lingelbach, Omaha, 76-76-80—232

Cael Peters, Mitchell, 75-77-80—232

Drake Hull, Fremont, 78-75-80—233

Collin Craft, Omaha, 74-76-86—236​

Golf courses in the Omaha metro area Bay Hills Golf Club Benson Park Golf Course Bent Tree Golf Club Champions Run Dodge Riverside Golf Club Eagle Hills Eagle Run Golf Course Elkhorn Ridge Golf Course Elmwood Park Golf Course Field Club of Omaha Fox Run Golf Club Happy Hollow Club Indian Creek Golf Course Johnny Goodman Golf Course Knolls Golf Course Lost Rail Golf Club Miracle Hill Golf & Tennis Center Omaha Country Club Pacific Springs Platteview Country Club Players Club Shadow Ridge Country Club Shoreline Golf Course Spring Lake Golf Course Steve Hogan Golf Course Stone Creek Golf Course Tara Hills Golf Course Tiburon Golf Club Tregaron Golf Course Warren Swigart Golf Course Westwood Heights Golf Course Willow Lakes Golf Course