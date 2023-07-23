SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. – The new Nebraska Amateur champion got a late start to the game.
Matthew Schaefer said Sunday he never played until high school. And the 2018 Hartington Cedar Catholic graduate did so reluctantly.
“I actually need to give a shout-out to my one of my best friends, Quinn Paulsen. He kind of got me started," Schaefer said after his one-stroke victory at Scotts Bluff Country Club. “We had a day off from school and he asked me to go out and come play with him.
“I hated golf until that point. I've loved it ever since.”
Schaefer’s address is Fordyce, a Cedar County hamlet a mile east of U.S. 81 between Norfolk and Yankton, South Dakota. His family’s farm is closer to Yankton than Fordyce.
In May, Schaefer finished up his college eligibility at South Dakota State, where he played four years after one at Northeast Community College in Norfolk. He is an agribusiness major who made the academic all-district team this season.
Schaefer won out over Creighton senior Charlie Zielinski from Omaha Skutt. They shared the lead after each of the first three rounds at 5 under, 9 under and 9 under.
Schaefer was three strokes behind Sunday after Zielinski birdied the 12th hole to reach 13 under, where the former SkyHawk had been after 45 holes. Schaefer birdied the 15th and 17th holes, with Zielinski taking bogey on the 16th, to go to the final hole tied at 12 under.
After Schaefer was short on his birdie putt, Zielinski was long with his. And then Zielinski’s 6-foot comebacker for par lipped out.
Soon Schaefer was receiving the champion’s champagne dowsing at the awards ceremony.
“It's special. It means a lot. I know how many good players have won this in the past," he said. “You know, there's a lot of good golf in the state of Nebraska. Sometimes I think it gets overlooked.
“It means a lot to be able to win this, to be included with some of the guys that have won in the past.”
Four-time champion Andy Sajevic of Omaha was two strokes behind the winner at 10 under after a 70, state match play champion Calvin Freeman of Table Rock five behind in fourth after a 71.
Matthew Schaefer, Fordyce;67-68-72-69--276
Charlie Zielinski, Omaha;67-68-72-70--277
Andy Sajevic, Omaha;71-67-70-70--278
Calvin Freeman, Table Rock;69-69-72-71--281
Peyton Koch, Ralston;72-67-71-72--282
Johnny Spellerberg, Bennington;72-70-70-71--283
Reed Malleck, York;75-71-69-69--284
Brock Ehler, Scottsbluff;71-71-75-69--286
Josh Peters, Omaha;72-72-69-75--288
Travis Minzel, Lincoln;74-69-72-74--289
Johnny Williams, Waterloo;72-69-73-75--289
Trevor Gutschewski, Omaha;76-74-68-72--290
Austin Miller, Omaha;72-72-76-71--291
Vance Janssen, Omaha;74-75-70-72--291
Grant Jabenis, Omaha;78-71-75-68--292
Nolan Johnson, Gretna;72-76-74-70--292
Shaun Campbell, Omaha;72-74-72-74--292
Matt Quandt, Omaha;72-78-75-68--293
David Easley, Lincoln;77-74-71-72--294
Drew D'Ercole, Papillion;73-75-74-72--294
Geran Sander, Lincoln;73-68-79-74--294
Luke Strako, Omaha;77-71-71-75--294
Harrison Weddell, Omaha;72-77-72-74--295
Sam Vocelka, Omaha;79-70-77-70--296
Cole Feddersen, Kearney;76-73-73-74--296
Ryan Nietfeldt, Omaha;74-77-75-71--297
Sam Anderson, Hartington;74-78-71-74--297
Gabriel Escalera, Hastings;77-70-71-79--297
Cayden Wynne, Lincoln;77-75-74-72--298
Glenn Bills, Grand Island;75-73-74-77--299
Arthur Patton, Scottsbluff;75-76-75-74--300
Ed Wyatt, Lincoln;71-77-71-81--300
Kingston Solomon, Omaha;73-70-74-83--300
Kolby Brown, Omaha;77-76-74-74--301
Benjamin Lemke, Lincoln;75-72-80-74--301
Radley Mauney, Hartford, S.D.;73-78-74-76--301
Connor Steichen, Omaha;67-75-79-80--301
Alex Zillig, La Vista;68-75-77-81--301
Gavin Gerch, Lincoln;77-75-77-73--302
Sam Arnold, Omaha;74-75-77-76--302
Ethan Smith, Doniphan;73-78-73-78--302
Danny Woodhead, Omaha;75-76-75-77--303
Rockney Peck, Wisner;76-74-77-77--304
Chris DeBusk, Lincoln;74-77-79-75--305
Christopher Atkinson, Omaha;77-76-78-75--306
Lewis Reinhardt, Mitchell;76-73-82-75--306
Noah Miller, Papillion;73-78-78-77--306
Tommy Kelley, Omaha;80-68-78-80--306
Ryan Bolzer, Gering;76-75-79-77--307
Brett Ruiz, Torrington;74-77-76-80--307
Jordan Greenwood, Omaha;78-74-79-77--308
Will Mullin, Omaha;75-76-81-77--309
Mason Burger, Papillion;76-77-78-78--309
Jack Davis, La Vista;78-75-76-80--309
John Lapour, Omaha;76-77-76-80--309
Scott Tridle, Lincoln;75-70-78-86--309
Ivan Yabut, Omaha;78-75-77-80--310
Collin Craft, Omaha;74-76-86-75--311
Henry Kosmicki, Grand Island;75-76-81-79--311
Jacob Cosimano, Omaha;77-76-78-80--311
Drake Hull, Fremont;78-75-80-80--313
Caleb Castillo, Brule;79-74-76-84--313
Ryan Lingelbach, Omaha;76-76-80-83--315
Cael Peters, Mitchell;75-77-80-88--320