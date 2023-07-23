SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. – The new Nebraska Amateur champion got a late start to the game.

Matthew Schaefer said Sunday he never played until high school. And the 2018 Hartington Cedar Catholic graduate did so reluctantly.

“I actually need to give a shout-out to my one of my best friends, Quinn Paulsen. He kind of got me started," Schaefer said after his one-stroke victory at Scotts Bluff Country Club. “We had a day off from school and he asked me to go out and come play with him.

“I hated golf until that point. I've loved it ever since.”

Schaefer’s address is Fordyce, a Cedar County hamlet a mile east of U.S. 81 between Norfolk and Yankton, South Dakota. His family’s farm is closer to Yankton than Fordyce.

In May, Schaefer finished up his college eligibility at South Dakota State, where he played four years after one at Northeast Community College in Norfolk. He is an agribusiness major who made the academic all-district team this season.

Schaefer won out over Creighton senior Charlie Zielinski from Omaha Skutt. They shared the lead after each of the first three rounds at 5 under, 9 under and 9 under.

Schaefer was three strokes behind Sunday after Zielinski birdied the 12th hole to reach 13 under, where the former SkyHawk had been after 45 holes. Schaefer birdied the 15th and 17th holes, with Zielinski taking bogey on the 16th, to go to the final hole tied at 12 under.

After Schaefer was short on his birdie putt, Zielinski was long with his. And then Zielinski’s 6-foot comebacker for par lipped out.

Soon Schaefer was receiving the champion’s champagne dowsing at the awards ceremony.

“It's special. It means a lot. I know how many good players have won this in the past," he said. “You know, there's a lot of good golf in the state of Nebraska. Sometimes I think it gets overlooked.

“It means a lot to be able to win this, to be included with some of the guys that have won in the past.”

Four-time champion Andy Sajevic of Omaha was two strokes behind the winner at 10 under after a 70, state match play champion Calvin Freeman of Table Rock five behind in fourth after a 71.

Matthew Schaefer, Fordyce;67-68-72-69--276

Charlie Zielinski, Omaha;67-68-72-70--277

Andy Sajevic, Omaha;71-67-70-70--278

Calvin Freeman, Table Rock;69-69-72-71--281

Peyton Koch, Ralston;72-67-71-72--282

Johnny Spellerberg, Bennington;72-70-70-71--283

Reed Malleck, York;75-71-69-69--284

Brock Ehler, Scottsbluff;71-71-75-69--286

Josh Peters, Omaha;72-72-69-75--288

Travis Minzel, Lincoln;74-69-72-74--289

Johnny Williams, Waterloo;72-69-73-75--289

Trevor Gutschewski, Omaha;76-74-68-72--290

Austin Miller, Omaha;72-72-76-71--291

Vance Janssen, Omaha;74-75-70-72--291

Grant Jabenis, Omaha;78-71-75-68--292

Nolan Johnson, Gretna;72-76-74-70--292

Shaun Campbell, Omaha;72-74-72-74--292

Matt Quandt, Omaha;72-78-75-68--293

David Easley, Lincoln;77-74-71-72--294

Drew D'Ercole, Papillion;73-75-74-72--294

Geran Sander, Lincoln;73-68-79-74--294

Luke Strako, Omaha;77-71-71-75--294

Harrison Weddell, Omaha;72-77-72-74--295

Sam Vocelka, Omaha;79-70-77-70--296

Cole Feddersen, Kearney;76-73-73-74--296

Ryan Nietfeldt, Omaha;74-77-75-71--297

Sam Anderson, Hartington;74-78-71-74--297

Gabriel Escalera, Hastings;77-70-71-79--297

Cayden Wynne, Lincoln;77-75-74-72--298

Glenn Bills, Grand Island;75-73-74-77--299

Arthur Patton, Scottsbluff;75-76-75-74--300

Ed Wyatt, Lincoln;71-77-71-81--300

Kingston Solomon, Omaha;73-70-74-83--300

Kolby Brown, Omaha;77-76-74-74--301

Benjamin Lemke, Lincoln;75-72-80-74--301

Radley Mauney, Hartford, S.D.;73-78-74-76--301

Connor Steichen, Omaha;67-75-79-80--301

Alex Zillig, La Vista;68-75-77-81--301

Gavin Gerch, Lincoln;77-75-77-73--302

Sam Arnold, Omaha;74-75-77-76--302

Ethan Smith, Doniphan;73-78-73-78--302

Danny Woodhead, Omaha;75-76-75-77--303

Rockney Peck, Wisner;76-74-77-77--304

Chris DeBusk, Lincoln;74-77-79-75--305

Christopher Atkinson, Omaha;77-76-78-75--306

Lewis Reinhardt, Mitchell;76-73-82-75--306

Noah Miller, Papillion;73-78-78-77--306

Tommy Kelley, Omaha;80-68-78-80--306

Ryan Bolzer, Gering;76-75-79-77--307

Brett Ruiz, Torrington;74-77-76-80--307

Jordan Greenwood, Omaha;78-74-79-77--308

Will Mullin, Omaha;75-76-81-77--309

Mason Burger, Papillion;76-77-78-78--309

Jack Davis, La Vista;78-75-76-80--309

John Lapour, Omaha;76-77-76-80--309

Scott Tridle, Lincoln;75-70-78-86--309

Ivan Yabut, Omaha;78-75-77-80--310

Collin Craft, Omaha;74-76-86-75--311

Henry Kosmicki, Grand Island;75-76-81-79--311

Jacob Cosimano, Omaha;77-76-78-80--311

Drake Hull, Fremont;78-75-80-80--313

Caleb Castillo, Brule;79-74-76-84--313

Ryan Lingelbach, Omaha;76-76-80-83--315

Cael Peters, Mitchell;75-77-80-88--320​

