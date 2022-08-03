Megan Whittaker sweeps the Nebraska women’s state championships

LINCOLN — Megan Whittaker completed her sweep of the Nebraska women’s state championships.

But there was a moment on the 54th hole that was a heart-stopper.

A shot from little grains of sand that was destined for the lake that runs along the final hole at Wilderness Ridge, only for the ball to carom one of the course’s thousands of boulders nicely back onto the course.

“That was risky," Whittaker said. “I did not expect to hit a cut shot out of the bunker.”

The Husker super-senior from Elkhorn South had a sufficient cushion to withstand the ensuing bogey to snare the Nebraska Women’s Amateur trophy with an even-par 213 total and a two-stroke victory over two-time champion and former Husker teammate Haley Thiele of Wahoo.

Whittaker won the state match-play title in June to start the sweep,

“My goal at the beginning of the year was just to win one of them," she said. “And the fact I got both of them is amazing because this competition is fierce.”

First-round leader Allison Comer, the UNK junior from Overland Park, Kansas, tied her for the lead with a birdie on the par-3 10th. Whittaker bogeyed the next hole, but Comer took double bogey, and Whittaker held the lead after that.

“We were all tired and I was like OK, it’s match play the rest of the way," Whittaker said. “It was another challenge and I just looked at it as a learning opportunity coming in.”

She’s worked on her weaknesses, which she said have been short putting and long irons, after the college season ended.

“I think those two parts of my game have improved a lot, which has helped me kind of get over the hump," Whittaker said.

