Midlands' 2022 golf tournaments and events schedule

Here is the list of the golf tournaments and events going on in the Midlands this year.

The Nebraska Golf Association, which supplied many of the tournament listings, has its season calendar online here.

Special events

May

6-7: Iowa men’s four-ball, Coldwater Links, Ames

11: U.S. Open local qualifier, Omaha CC

13-15: Tri-State Masters, Sioux City (Green Valley host course)

16-17: NWAGA Pinehurst, North Bend

20-21: Iowa Mid-Amateur, Spencer G&CC

31-June 2: Nebraska Women's Match Play, Elks CC, Columbus

June

1-3: Iowa Senior Match Play, Fort Dodge CC

3-5: Principal Charity Classic (PGA Tour Champions), Wakonda, Des Moines

4-5: Fremont GC Invitational; Community Hospital Pro-Am, Heritage Hills, McCook

6-7: NWAGA Bobbie Hopp Challenge, Kearney CC

8-9: Iowa women’s Forever 39 match play, Pella

8-10: Iowa Masters, Veenker, Ames

9: Nebraska Cup matches, Omaha CC

11-12: Dinsdale Classic, Riverside, Grand Island

16-17: Iowa women’s four-ball, Veenker, Ames

20-24: Nebraska Match Play, Riverside, Grand Island

25-26: Hastings Open, Southern Hills and Lochland

25-26: York Amateur

28-July 1: Iowa men’s and women's match play, Talons, Ankeny

29-30: Nebraska Senior Amateur, Champions Run, Omaha

July

8-10: South Dakota Open pro-am (Dakotas Tour), The Bluffs, Vermillion

9-10: Indian Creek Invitational, Omaha

11-12: NWAGA Four-Ball, Oakland

18: U.S. Amateur sectional, Beatrice CC

18-20: Iowa Amateur, Crow Valley, Davenport

23-24: Columbus Classic, Elks, Columbus

24-26: Fox Run Dakotas Tour Pro-Am, Yankton, S.D.

25-27: Iowa Women’s Amateur, Cedar Rapids CC

25-28: Nebraska Amateur, Firethorn, Lincoln

29-31: Iowa Open, Blue Top Ridge, Riverside

August

1-3: Nebraska Women's Amateur, Wilderness Ridge, Lincoln

2: U.S. Senior Amateur sectional, Oak Hills, Omaha

2: Nebraska PGA Women’s Championship, Oak Hills, Omaha

4-7: Hillcrest Invitational Pro-Am (Dakotas Tour), Yankton, S.D.

8-9: Nebraska PGA Professional Championship, Players Club, Omaha; Iowa Senior Women’s Amateur, Lake Panorama

8-10: NWAGA Seniors/49ers Eclectic, Beatrice CC

11-14: Korn Ferry Tour Pinnacle Bank Championship, Indian Creek, Omaha

11-14: Platte Valley Pro-Am, Scotts Bluff; Herman Sani tournament, Echo Valley, Norwalk

15: NWAGA Fund Day, Field Club of Omaha

16: U.S. Mid-Amateur sectional, Shadow Ridge, Omaha

22-24: Iowa Senior Amateur, Ames G&CC

27-28: Nebraska Mid-Amateur, Landmand, Homer

29-30: NWAGA Scramble, Lochland, Hastings

September

9-11: Wells Fargo Nebraska Open, Elks, Columbus

16-18: Iowa wife-husband tournament, Sunnyside, Waterloo

19: Nebraska Golf Association Interclub, Wild Horse, Gothenburg

20-22: Nebraska Senior Match Play, Wild Horse, Gothenburg

24-25: Nebraska Women's Mid-Amateur, Fremont GC

29-30: Iowa Cup Matches, Geneva G&CC, Muscatine

30-1: Nebraska Intercollegiate, Norfolk CC

October

7: U.S. Amateur Four-Ball qualifier, Landmand, Homer

Scrambles

May

14: Bunch O' Hacks, Fairways at Lincoln; 3M, Elkhorn Valley, Hooper; 3M, Skyview, Alliance

15: 2M, York; 2-couple, Crandall Creek, Ogallala

20: Couples, Ashland GC

20-21: Coca-Cola Classic, Kearney CC

20-22: Flat Rock, River’s Edge, North Platte

21: 2P Chapman, Willow Lakes, Bellevue; 4P, Cozad; 2-couple, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis; 3P, Rolling Green, Morrill; 4P, Riverview, Scottsbluff; 2P 4Ball, Hillside, Sidney

28: 9-9-9 Tournament, Elkhorn Valley, Hooper

29: 1P, Superior; 4M, Arapahoe; 3P, Valley View, Marquette

June

4-5: 2M, Crandall Creek, Ogallala; Arrowhead Meadows/Cross Creek scramble, Curtis and Cambridge; Mitchell Open; Couples, Ridgeview, Chadron; Best-ball, Scotts Bluff

11: Stockham Tournament, Fox Hollow, Sutton; Couples, Randolph

11-12: Fairways Classic, Fairways at Lincoln; Couples, Table Creek, Nebraska City

12: Couples par-3, Elkhorn Valley, Hooper

14: Buffalo Bill Rodeo, River’s Edge, North Platte

18: Best Ball, Fox Hollow, Sutton; Father's Day, Randolph; 2P, Rushville

18-19: 3P, Four Winds, Kimball

25: 2P, Table Creek, Nebraska City; Indian Gridiron Classic, Crandall Creek, Ogallala; 27-Hole, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis; 2P, Pelican Beach, Hyannis

26: 2P 27-Hole, Arapahoe

July

2: Firecracker Open, Schuyler

3: Dug Out Days Open, Fox Hollow GC, Sutton

8-9: Couples, Ashland GC

8-10: 4P, Four Winds, Kimball

9: 4P, Superior; Randolph; Couples, York; Couples, Pelican Beach, Hyannis; 2W, Schuyler

9-10: Arrowhead Classic, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis

15-16: Murl Morrow 4P, Crandall Creek, Ogallala

16: 4P, Superior

16-17: 2M, Ridgeview, Chadron

17: 3M, York

23: Couples, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis; 2P, Skyview, Alliance; Couples, Legend Buttes, Crawford; 3P, Oshkosh;

29-30: Divorce Open, Fairways at Lincoln

30: Couples, Cozad

30-31: Cambridge/Arapahoe 2P, Arapahoe

31: Maury's Place Open, Fox Hollow, Sutton

August

5-7: Cowboy Capital Open, Crandall Creek, Ogallala

6: 4P, Arapahoe

7: 1M/2-Ball, Elkhorn Valley GC, Hooper; Big Cup, Pacific Springs, Omaha

12: Farmer's Day Off, Elkhorn Valley GC, Hooper

12-14: ICE Invitational, Fairways at Lincoln

13: Couples Glow Ball, Arapahoe; 2P, Pelican Beach, Hyannis; Couples, Oshkosh

13-14: Arrowhead Memorial, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis

19: Couples, Ashland GC

20: 4P, Willow Lakes, Bellevue; Over 50/Under 50, Cozad; DeVries Bowling/Golf, Arapahoe; Carl Spackler Memorial, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis; 4P, Chimney Rock, Bayard

20-21: 3M, Ridgeview, Chadron; 2M, Oshkosh

21: 4M, York; 2-couple, Fox Hollow, Sutton

26-28: 4M, Skyview, Alliance

27: 4P, Randolph

27-28: 3P, Scenic Knolls, Mitchell/Rolling Green, Morrill; 2P, Legend Buttes, Crawford

28: 4P, Fox Hollow, Sutton

September

3: 2-couple, Randolph; 2P, Scenic Knolls, Mitchell

4: Paxton Labor Day, Crandall Creek, Ogallala; 2P, Arapahoe; 3P, Sand Ridge, Rushville

5: Couples, Monument Shadows, Gering’

9-11: 2P, Sand Ridge, Rushville

10: 9-9-9, Randolph; 4P, Riverview, Scottsbluff

10-11: 3M, Legend Buttes, Crawford

11: 2P, Elkhorn Valley, Hooper

17-18: Shootout, Rolling Green, Morrill

24: Battle at the Creek, Indian Creek, Omaha

24-25: Fairways Cup, Fairways at Lincoln

25: Couples, Elkhorn Valley, Hooper; 1M, Crandall Creek, Ogallala; 4P, Valley View, Marquette

October

1: 4M, Randolph

2: 4P, Hillside, Sidney

8: Backwards Tournament, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis

14: Glow-In-The-Dark 9-hole, Willow Lakes, Bellevue

16: 3P, Ashland GC

Men

June 25-26: Willow Lakes Open, Bellevue; Morrill Open, Rolling Green, Morrill. July 4: Red, White & Blue, Willow Lakes, Bellevue; 16-17: Haymaker Open, Cozad; Gering Open, Monument Shadows

Women

June 11: 3W, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis; 15: 2W, Valley View, Marquette; 18: 4W, Superior; 21, 2W, Ridgeview, Chadron; 23: Ladies Invitational, York; 25: 2W, Elkhorn Valley, Hooper; July 9, 2W, Fox Hollow, Sutton; 15-16: Diva Days, Fairways at Lincoln; 4W, Randolph. August 20: 2W, Elkhorn Valley, Hooper.

Nebraska PGA

May

2: Pro-am, Dakota Dunes

9: Legends of Golf, Iron Horse, Ashland

16: Pro-pro, Omaha CC

23: Pro-am, Players Club, Omaha

31: Pro-Assistant Championship, Oak Hills, Omaha

June

6: Pro-am, Tiburon, Omaha

13: Pro-am, Happy Hollow, Omaha

27: Golf Fore the Troops, Wilderness Ridge, Lincoln

July

5: Pro-am, Oak Hills, Omaha

11: Nebraska PGA Assistants Championship, Hillcrest, Lincoln

11-12: Nebraska PGA Senior Professional Championship, Hillcrest, Lincoln

18: PGA Reach pro-am, Champions Run, Omaha

25: Pro-am, Wild Horse, Gothenburg

August

2: Nebraska PGA Women’s Championship, Oak Hills, Omaha

8-9: Nebraska PGA Professional Championship, Players Club, Omaha

15: Pro-am, Sioux City CC

19: PGA Reach Nebraska Impact Event, Kearney CC; Pro-am, Lochland, Hastings, and Riverside, Grand Island

22: Pro-am, Firethorn, Lincoln

29: Pro-am, Hillcrest, Lincoln

September

6: Senior-junior, Field Club of Omaha

12: Team championship, ArborLinks, Nebraska City

26: Pro-Ladies Jamboree, CC of Lincoln

October

6: Nebraska PGA Cup Series Championship, Quarry Oaks, Ashland

10: Nebraska PGA Facilities Championship, Indian Creek, Omaha

Seniors

Nebraska Senior Golf Association

May: 2, Champions Run, Omaha; 9, Council Bluffs CC; 23, Wilderness Ridge, Lincoln. June: 6, York; 13, Platteview, Bellevue; 20, Lochland, Hastings; 27, Elks, Columbus. July: 11, Dakota Dunes (S.D.); 19, Oak Hills, Omaha. August: 1, Firethorn, Lincoln; 8, Field Club of Omaha; 15, Beatrice CC; 22-23, Fremont GC.

Eastern Nebraska Seniors

May: 3, Oakland; 9, Oak Hills, Omaha; 16, Beatrice CC; 23, Holmes, Lincoln; 31, Bent Tree, Council Bluffs. June: 6, Indian Trails, Beemer; 13, Ashland GC; 20, Iron Horse, Ashland; 27, Firethorn, Lincoln. July: 5, Woodland Hills, Eagle; 11, The Pines, Valley; 18, Fremont GC; 25, Platteview, Bellevue. August: 1, Highlands, Lincoln; 8, Norfolk CC; 15, North Bend; 22, Table Creek, Nebraska City; 29, Champions Run, Omaha. September: 12, Dakota Dunes (S.D.); 19, Wilderness Ridge, Lincoln; 26, Tiburon, Omaha.

Central Nebraska Seniors

May: 4, Meadowlark Hills, Kearney; 11, Alma; 12, York; 17, Ord; 19, River’s Edge, North Platte; 23, Calamus, Burwell; 23, Elks, Hastings. June: 1, Bayside, Brule; 2, Valley View, Gibbon; 6, Broken Bow; 8, Awarii Dunes, Axtell; 13, Cross Creek, Cambridge; 16, St. Paul; 21, Centura Hills, Cairo; 27, Kearney CC; 30, Arnold. July: 11, Crandall Creek, Ogallala; 12, Southern Hills, Hastings; 18, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis; 20, Indianhead, Grand Island; 26, Ravenna; 28; Heritage Hills, McCook. August: 4, Wild Horse, Gothenburg; 8, Fox Hollow, Sutton; 11, Holdrege; 17, Awarii Dunes, Axtell; 22, Lochland, Hastings; 23, Cozad; 29, Frederick Peak, Valentine; 30, Thedford. September: 6, Oregon Trail, Sutherland; 9, Loup City; 15, Lake Maloney, North Platte; 21, Lakeside CC, Elwood.

Northeast Nebraska Seniors

May: 2, Highland Oaks, Ponca; 9, Elkhorn Acres, Stanton; 18, Rolling Hills, Wausa; 23, Tatanka, Niobrara. June: 6, Steepleview, Humphrey; 13, Eldorado Hills, Norfolk; 20, Hartington; 27, Club 91, Leigh. July: 5, Evergreen Hill, Battle Creek; 11, North Bend; 18, Randolph; 25, Antelope, Neligh. August: 1, Cedar View, Laurel; 8, Oakland; 15, Twin Creeks, Pender; 22, The Bluffs, Vermillion, S.D.; 29, Indian Trails, Beemer. September: 12, Atkinson-Stuart; 19, Fair Play, Norfolk; 27, Wayne.

Panhandle Seniors

May: 2, Bridgeport; 11, Oshkosh; 16, Scotts Bluff; 24, Mitchell. June: 2, Crawford; 7, Rushville; 14, Bayard; 21, Riverview, Scottsbluff; 27, Kimball. July: 7, Gordon; 12, Torrington (Wyoming); 22, Morrill; 28, Hyannis. August: 1, Gering; 11, Chappell; 18, Chadron; 22, Crandall Creek, Ogallala; 30, Alliance.

June

6: 2M Senior, Table Creek, Nebraska City

25-26: McGinnis Memorial, Cozad

August

23: Seniors, Cozad

Juniors

For information on the Nebraska Junior Golf program, go to www.nebraskajuniorgolf.com

May

24-25: Nebraska high school boys championships: Class A at Norfolk CC; Class B at Scotts Bluff CC; Class C at Elks, Columbus; Class B, Lake Maloney, North Platte

June

2: Optimist International qualifying, York. 3: Kids, Red Cloud. 5: Parent/Child 2P, Superior. 6-9: Nebraska Junior Match Play, Platteview, Bellevue. 6-8: Nebraska Girls' Match Play, Platteview, Bellevue. 7-8: Iowa Junior PGA Championship, Gates Park, Waterloo. 11: Drive, Chip and Putt local qualifier, Hillcrest, Lincoln. 13: Kearney Junior Classic, Kearney CC. 14: U.S. Junior Amateur and Girls Amateur qualifier, Awarii Dunes, Axtell. 18-19: Iowa father/son and parent/child, Jester Park, Granger. 20-21: Nebraska Junior PGA Championship (ages 13-18), Fremont GC. 20-22: Iowa Junior Amateur and Girls Amateur, Finkbine, Iowa City. 29-July 1: Girls Four State, Elmwood, Marshalltown, Iowa

July

1: Drive, Chip and Putt local qualifier, Riverside, Grand Island. 6-8: Nebraska Junior Amateur, Nebraska Girls Amateur, Wayne. 7: Nebraska Junior PGA Championship (12 and under), Jim Ager, Lincoln. 23: Drive, Chip and Putt local qualifier, Eagle Hills, Papillion

August

2-4: Nebraska/Kansas Junior Cup matches, Rolling Hills, Wichita, Kansas

October

11-12: Nebraska high school girls championships: Class A at Norfolk CC, Class B at Scottsbluff-Gering, Class C at Columbus

Hickory

June 26: Old Tom Morris Hickory Day, River Wilds, Blair. July 29: Nebraska state championship, Riverside, Grand Island. Sept. 11: River City Championship, Oak Hills, Omaha. Oct. 9: Hickory Fall Classic, Miracle Hill, Omaha

Fundraisers

May

2: Nebraska FCA Golf Marathon, Lochland, Hastings. 6: Duchesne Athletic Boosters, Eagle Hills, Papillion; Wheels 4 Warriors, Highlands, Lincoln. 9: Madonna School, Champions Run, Omaha; Childrens Specialty Pediatric Clinic, Hillcrest, Lincoln. 11: Go Beyond, Quarry Oaks, Ashland. 12: Nebraska Claims Association, Tiburon, Omaha. 13: Southwest Iowa Boys and Girls Club of the Midlands, Fox Run, Council Bluffs. 14: Jim Randall Memorial, Shoreline, Carter Lake; Capital Humane Society, Holmes, Lincoln; Early Bird, Sand Ridge, Rushville. 15: Omaha Central Legion Baseball, The Knolls, Omaha; Post 61 Brisket Open, Fox Hollow, Sutton. 15-16: Newman Center, ArborLinks, Nebraska City. 16: Make-A-Wish Nebraska, Norfolk CC; Ralston Chamber scholarships, Oak Hills, Omaha; Omaha Exploring, Platteview, Bellevue; Waterloo Lodge 102/Komen Foundation, Miracle Hill, Omaha; Bio Nebraska Life Sciences on the Links, Iron Horse, Ashland; Autism Action Partnership, Shadow Ridge, Omaha. 18: Metro Omaha Builders, Tiburon, Omaha. 19: Cope Christian Outreach, Tiburon, Omaha. 20: JAVELAN Heroes, Tregaron, Bellevue. 21: Operation 22 Til Freedom, Tregaron, Bellevue. 22: Green Onion Team Jack Foundation, Miracle Hill, Omaha; Knights of Columbus, Randolph. 23: St. Pius-St. Leo School, Field Club of Omaha; Midlands Community Foundation, Oak Hills, Omaha. 24: Project Harmony, Indian Creek, Omaha. 26: Nebraska FCA qualifier, Woodland Hills, Eagle; Soldier Valley Spirits, Iron Horse, Ashland. 27: Santa Lucia Festival, Shoreline, Carter Lake. 28: Veterans Cemetery, Skyview, Alliance. 28-29: Chadron State Classic, Ridgeview, Chadron

June

1: OHB Golf Classic, Tiburon, Omaha; Fusion, Eagle Hills, Papillion. 2: Big Brothers Big Sisters, Tiburon, Omaha; Habitat for Humanity, Eagle Hills, Papillion. 3: First Tee Omaha Steve Hogan Memorial, Eagle Hills, Papillion; Cattlemen’s Ball, Quarry Oaks, Ashland; Home Builders of Lincoln, Highlands, Lincoln; Lincoln Center Kiwanis, Woodland Hills, Eagle; Nebraska Neighbors, Ashland GC; UNK Blue-Gold Classic, Meadowlark Hills, Kearney; CHI Schuyler Hospital Foundation, Schuyler. 4: Nursing Home, Fox Hollow, Sutton; Superior Football, Superior; Cardinal Kids, Randolph. 5: Paralyzed Veterans of America Great Plains Chapter, Tiburon, Omaha; Kiwanis, Monument Shadows, Gering. 5-6: Git-R-Done Classic, Lincoln. 6: Creighton Prep Alumni, Shadow Ridge, Omaha; Central High Foundation, Field Club of Omaha; Bags of Fun, Indian Creek, Omaha; Bremer Memorial Foundation, Players Club, Omaha; YoungLife, Oak Hills, Omaha; Elkhorn Public Schools Foundation, Champions Run, Omaha; Junior Achievement of Lincoln, Wilderness Ridge, Lincoln; Heartland United Way, Riverside, Grand Island; AGC Nebraska, Lochland, Hastings; Nebraska Wesleyan W Club, Lincoln Hillcrest; Midland University Boosters, Fremont GC. 7: Nebraska State Athletic Administrators Association, Iron Horse, Ashland. 9: Millard Public Schools Foundation, Tiburon, Omaha; Nebraska Bankers Association, Lochland, Hastings; Outlook Nebraska, Indian Creek, Omaha. 10: Nebraska Lawyers Foundation, Lochland, Hastings; Gateway Sertoma, NUMark, Lincoln. 11: Pheasants Forever, Crandall Creek, Ogallala; Acacia Open, Shoreline, Carter Lake; WNCC, Monument Shadows, Gering; Betacur Memorial, Scenic Knolls, Mitchell. 12: Metropolitan Community College, Tiburon, Omaha. 13: CMBC, Tiburon, Omaha; Goodwill, Players Club, Omaha; Hope Center, Field Club of Omaha; Lincoln Pius X, Firethorn, Lincoln; Nebraska FCA qualifier, Scotts Bluff; Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame, Fremont GC. 14: Papillion-La Vista Schools Foundation, Tiburon, Omaha; Nebraska Petroleum Marketers, York. 15: United Way of Lexington, Lakeside, Elwood. 16: Chris Jessen/Lane Thomas Foundation, Indian Creek, Omaha; Omaha District Dental Society, Top Golf, Omaha. 17: Greater Omaha Chamber, Tiburon, Omaha; Lincoln Young Professionals, NuMark, Lincoln. 18: Holdrege Schools Foundation, Holdrege; Hartzler Memorial, Hillside, Sidney; Alliance VFD, Skyview, Alliance; Rally for a Cure, Oshkosh. 20: Lincoln East Athletics, Firethorn, Lincoln. 21: NCC Legacy, Tiburon, Omaha. 23: Nebraska State Dairy Association, Indian Trails, Beemer. 24: Husker Fans Salute the Troops, Ashland GC. 27: Westside High Foundation, Players Club, Omaha; Nebraska FCA qualifier, Shadow Ridge, Omaha

July

1: ALS in the Heartland, Tiburon, Omaha; Kappa Alpha Psi, Tregaron, Bellevue; North Platte St. Patrick’s Alumni, River’s Edge, North Platte. 4: Masonic Lodge, Four Winds, Kimball. 9: Make-A-Wish Nebraska, Hidden Valley, Lincoln. 11: Angels Among Us, Champions Run, Omaha; UNL Durham School, Tiburon, Omaha; Nebraska FCA qualifier, Lochland, Hastings; Nebraska FCA qualifier, Norfolk CC; Regional West Foundation, Scotts Bluff. 12: YMCA Active Kids adult-child, Jim Ager, Lincoln. 21: Omaha CIO Forum, Indian Creek, Omaha. 22: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Quarry Oaks, Ashland; Rusty Moore Memorial; Concordia University Athletics, York; Bellevue Community Foundation, Tregaron, Bellevue. 23: FFA Alumni, Fox Hollow, Sutton; NUCA, Tiburon, Omaha; SRMC Foundation, Hillside, Sidney; Mitchell football, Scenic Knolls, Mitchell. 24: Braxton Bear’s, River’s Edge, North Platte. 25: Gesu Housing, Champions Run, Omaha; Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation, Hillcrest, Lincoln; Partnership 4 Kids, Tiburon, Omaha. 26: Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association, Meadowlark Hills, Kearney. 28: Sarpy Chamber, Tiburon, Omaha. 30: Superior Fire, Superior; Folds of Honor, Rolling Green, Morrill. 31: Omaha South High Alumni, Eagle Hills, Papillion. 31-Aug. 1: Nebraska FCA, TBD

August

1: QLI, Players Club, Omaha. 1-2: Vetter Foundation, TBD. 5: Lungs4Life Foundation, Tiburon, Omaha. 6: Jennie Edmundson Foundation, Council Bluffs Dodge Riverside; Camp Comeca Tournament, Cozad; BBGH, Skyview, Alliance; Kimball Hospital Foundation, Four Winds, Kimball; Keep Scottsbluff/Gering Beautiful, Monument Shadows, Gering; Schuyler Community Schools Foundation, Schuyler. 6-7: Lashley Memorial (couples), Scotts Bluff. 7: Latino Peace Officers Nebraska, Eagle Hills, Papillion. 12: Scottish Rite Foundation, Pacific Springs, Omaha. 13: Sutton Alumni, Fox Hollow , Sutton; Thramer Memorial, Cozad; Weimer Memorial, Rolling Green, Morrill. 15: Omaha Restaurant Association, Stone Creek, Omaha. 19: Camp Carol Joy Holling, Meadowlark Hills, Kearney. 20: Mitchell Alumni, Scenic Knolls, Mitchell. 22: CASA Volunteers, Oak Hills, Omaha; Jesuit Academy, Indian Creek, Omaha; Nebraska Ataxia, Tiburon, Omaha. 25: West O Chamber Scholarship, Tiburon, Omaha. 26: Heartland Family Service, Eagle Hills, Papillion. 27: Lexington Regional Hospital, Lakeside, Elwood. 28: Lutheran Service Corps, Eagle Hills, Papillion. 29: Lexus Champions for Marian, Indian Creek, Omaha; Youth Emergency Services, Players Club, Omaha

September

1: CHI Health, Iron Horse, Ashland. 4: Schuyler Alumni, Schuyler. 9: Greater Omaha Chapter of AFCEA, Tregaron, Bellevue; UNO School of Criminology and Criminal Justice, Tiburon, Omaha; KVC Nebraska, Ashland GC. 11: Omaha Northwest High Alumni, Eagle Hills, Papillion. 12: Nebraska Sports Council, Woodland Hills, Eagle; Exchange Club of Omaha, Field Club of Omaha. 13: Nebraska Business Aviation, Tiburon, Omaha. 15: Divots for Down Syndrome, Indian Creek, Omaha. 16: Trivium Life Services, Bent Tree, Council Bluffs. 17: HD Hogan Scholarship, Fox Hollow, Sutton. 18: Maywood Lions Club, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis. 19: Millard Business Association, Oak Hills, Omaha; Keep Omaha Beautiful, course TBD. 20: United Cerebral Palsy of Omaha, Indian Creek, Omaha. 23:7X24 Exchange, Quarry Oaks, Ashland. 26: Children’s Hospital, Omaha CC

October

3: MCA-Omaha, Players Club, Omaha. 4: FOP Lodge 1, Tiburon, Omaha. 10: Mid America Council Boy Scouts, Omaha CC.