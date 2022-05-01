Midlands' 2022 golf tournaments and events schedule

Here is the list of the golf tournaments and events going on in the Midlands this year.
The Nebraska Golf Association, which supplied many of the tournament listings, has its season calendar online here.
Special events
May
6-7: Iowa men’s four-ball, Coldwater Links, Ames
11: U.S. Open local qualifier, Omaha CC
13-15: Tri-State Masters, Sioux City (Green Valley host course)
16-17: NWAGA Pinehurst, North Bend
20-21: Iowa Mid-Amateur, Spencer G&CC
31-June 2: Nebraska Women's Match Play, Elks CC, Columbus
June
1-3: Iowa Senior Match Play, Fort Dodge CC
3-5: Principal Charity Classic (PGA Tour Champions), Wakonda, Des Moines
4-5: Fremont GC Invitational; Community Hospital Pro-Am, Heritage Hills, McCook
6-7: NWAGA Bobbie Hopp Challenge, Kearney CC
8-9: Iowa women’s Forever 39 match play, Pella
8-10: Iowa Masters, Veenker, Ames
9: Nebraska Cup matches, Omaha CC
11-12: Dinsdale Classic, Riverside, Grand Island
16-17: Iowa women’s four-ball, Veenker, Ames
20-24: Nebraska Match Play, Riverside, Grand Island
25-26: Hastings Open, Southern Hills and Lochland
25-26: York Amateur
28-July 1: Iowa men’s and women's match play, Talons, Ankeny
29-30: Nebraska Senior Amateur, Champions Run, Omaha
July
8-10: South Dakota Open pro-am (Dakotas Tour), The Bluffs, Vermillion
9-10: Indian Creek Invitational, Omaha
11-12: NWAGA Four-Ball, Oakland
18: U.S. Amateur sectional, Beatrice CC
18-20: Iowa Amateur, Crow Valley, Davenport
23-24: Columbus Classic, Elks, Columbus
24-26: Fox Run Dakotas Tour Pro-Am, Yankton, S.D.
25-27: Iowa Women’s Amateur, Cedar Rapids CC
25-28: Nebraska Amateur, Firethorn, Lincoln
29-31: Iowa Open, Blue Top Ridge, Riverside
August
1-3: Nebraska Women's Amateur, Wilderness Ridge, Lincoln
2: U.S. Senior Amateur sectional, Oak Hills, Omaha
2: Nebraska PGA Women’s Championship, Oak Hills, Omaha
4-7: Hillcrest Invitational Pro-Am (Dakotas Tour), Yankton, S.D.
8-9: Nebraska PGA Professional Championship, Players Club, Omaha; Iowa Senior Women’s Amateur, Lake Panorama
8-10: NWAGA Seniors/49ers Eclectic, Beatrice CC
11-14: Korn Ferry Tour Pinnacle Bank Championship, Indian Creek, Omaha
11-14: Platte Valley Pro-Am, Scotts Bluff; Herman Sani tournament, Echo Valley, Norwalk
15: NWAGA Fund Day, Field Club of Omaha
16: U.S. Mid-Amateur sectional, Shadow Ridge, Omaha
22-24: Iowa Senior Amateur, Ames G&CC
27-28: Nebraska Mid-Amateur, Landmand, Homer
29-30: NWAGA Scramble, Lochland, Hastings
September
9-11: Wells Fargo Nebraska Open, Elks, Columbus
16-18: Iowa wife-husband tournament, Sunnyside, Waterloo
19: Nebraska Golf Association Interclub, Wild Horse, Gothenburg
20-22: Nebraska Senior Match Play, Wild Horse, Gothenburg
24-25: Nebraska Women's Mid-Amateur, Fremont GC
29-30: Iowa Cup Matches, Geneva G&CC, Muscatine
30-1: Nebraska Intercollegiate, Norfolk CC
October
7: U.S. Amateur Four-Ball qualifier, Landmand, Homer
Scrambles
May
14: Bunch O' Hacks, Fairways at Lincoln; 3M, Elkhorn Valley, Hooper; 3M, Skyview, Alliance
15: 2M, York; 2-couple, Crandall Creek, Ogallala
20: Couples, Ashland GC
20-21: Coca-Cola Classic, Kearney CC
20-22: Flat Rock, River’s Edge, North Platte
21: 2P Chapman, Willow Lakes, Bellevue; 4P, Cozad; 2-couple, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis; 3P, Rolling Green, Morrill; 4P, Riverview, Scottsbluff; 2P 4Ball, Hillside, Sidney
28: 9-9-9 Tournament, Elkhorn Valley, Hooper
29: 1P, Superior; 4M, Arapahoe; 3P, Valley View, Marquette
June
4-5: 2M, Crandall Creek, Ogallala; Arrowhead Meadows/Cross Creek scramble, Curtis and Cambridge; Mitchell Open; Couples, Ridgeview, Chadron; Best-ball, Scotts Bluff
11: Stockham Tournament, Fox Hollow, Sutton; Couples, Randolph
11-12: Fairways Classic, Fairways at Lincoln; Couples, Table Creek, Nebraska City
12: Couples par-3, Elkhorn Valley, Hooper
14: Buffalo Bill Rodeo, River’s Edge, North Platte
18: Best Ball, Fox Hollow, Sutton; Father's Day, Randolph; 2P, Rushville
18-19: 3P, Four Winds, Kimball
25: 2P, Table Creek, Nebraska City; Indian Gridiron Classic, Crandall Creek, Ogallala; 27-Hole, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis; 2P, Pelican Beach, Hyannis
26: 2P 27-Hole, Arapahoe
July
2: Firecracker Open, Schuyler
3: Dug Out Days Open, Fox Hollow GC, Sutton
8-9: Couples, Ashland GC
8-10: 4P, Four Winds, Kimball
9: 4P, Superior; Randolph; Couples, York; Couples, Pelican Beach, Hyannis; 2W, Schuyler
9-10: Arrowhead Classic, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis
15-16: Murl Morrow 4P, Crandall Creek, Ogallala
16: 4P, Superior
16-17: 2M, Ridgeview, Chadron
17: 3M, York
23: Couples, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis; 2P, Skyview, Alliance; Couples, Legend Buttes, Crawford; 3P, Oshkosh;
29-30: Divorce Open, Fairways at Lincoln
30: Couples, Cozad
30-31: Cambridge/Arapahoe 2P, Arapahoe
31: Maury's Place Open, Fox Hollow, Sutton
August
5-7: Cowboy Capital Open, Crandall Creek, Ogallala
6: 4P, Arapahoe
7: 1M/2-Ball, Elkhorn Valley GC, Hooper; Big Cup, Pacific Springs, Omaha
12: Farmer's Day Off, Elkhorn Valley GC, Hooper
12-14: ICE Invitational, Fairways at Lincoln
13: Couples Glow Ball, Arapahoe; 2P, Pelican Beach, Hyannis; Couples, Oshkosh
13-14: Arrowhead Memorial, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis
19: Couples, Ashland GC
20: 4P, Willow Lakes, Bellevue; Over 50/Under 50, Cozad; DeVries Bowling/Golf, Arapahoe; Carl Spackler Memorial, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis; 4P, Chimney Rock, Bayard
20-21: 3M, Ridgeview, Chadron; 2M, Oshkosh
21: 4M, York; 2-couple, Fox Hollow, Sutton
26-28: 4M, Skyview, Alliance
27: 4P, Randolph
27-28: 3P, Scenic Knolls, Mitchell/Rolling Green, Morrill; 2P, Legend Buttes, Crawford
28: 4P, Fox Hollow, Sutton
September
3: 2-couple, Randolph; 2P, Scenic Knolls, Mitchell
4: Paxton Labor Day, Crandall Creek, Ogallala; 2P, Arapahoe; 3P, Sand Ridge, Rushville
5: Couples, Monument Shadows, Gering’
9-11: 2P, Sand Ridge, Rushville
10: 9-9-9, Randolph; 4P, Riverview, Scottsbluff
10-11: 3M, Legend Buttes, Crawford
11: 2P, Elkhorn Valley, Hooper
17-18: Shootout, Rolling Green, Morrill
24: Battle at the Creek, Indian Creek, Omaha
24-25: Fairways Cup, Fairways at Lincoln
25: Couples, Elkhorn Valley, Hooper; 1M, Crandall Creek, Ogallala; 4P, Valley View, Marquette
October
1: 4M, Randolph
2: 4P, Hillside, Sidney
8: Backwards Tournament, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis
14: Glow-In-The-Dark 9-hole, Willow Lakes, Bellevue
16: 3P, Ashland GC
Men
June 25-26: Willow Lakes Open, Bellevue; Morrill Open, Rolling Green, Morrill. July 4: Red, White & Blue, Willow Lakes, Bellevue; 16-17: Haymaker Open, Cozad; Gering Open, Monument Shadows
Women
June 11: 3W, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis; 15: 2W, Valley View, Marquette; 18: 4W, Superior; 21, 2W, Ridgeview, Chadron; 23: Ladies Invitational, York; 25: 2W, Elkhorn Valley, Hooper; July 9, 2W, Fox Hollow, Sutton; 15-16: Diva Days, Fairways at Lincoln; 4W, Randolph. August 20: 2W, Elkhorn Valley, Hooper.
Nebraska PGA
May
2: Pro-am, Dakota Dunes
9: Legends of Golf, Iron Horse, Ashland
16: Pro-pro, Omaha CC
23: Pro-am, Players Club, Omaha
31: Pro-Assistant Championship, Oak Hills, Omaha
June
6: Pro-am, Tiburon, Omaha
13: Pro-am, Happy Hollow, Omaha
27: Golf Fore the Troops, Wilderness Ridge, Lincoln
July
5: Pro-am, Oak Hills, Omaha
11: Nebraska PGA Assistants Championship, Hillcrest, Lincoln
11-12: Nebraska PGA Senior Professional Championship, Hillcrest, Lincoln
18: PGA Reach pro-am, Champions Run, Omaha
25: Pro-am, Wild Horse, Gothenburg
August
2: Nebraska PGA Women’s Championship, Oak Hills, Omaha
8-9: Nebraska PGA Professional Championship, Players Club, Omaha
15: Pro-am, Sioux City CC
19: PGA Reach Nebraska Impact Event, Kearney CC; Pro-am, Lochland, Hastings, and Riverside, Grand Island
22: Pro-am, Firethorn, Lincoln
29: Pro-am, Hillcrest, Lincoln
September
6: Senior-junior, Field Club of Omaha
12: Team championship, ArborLinks, Nebraska City
26: Pro-Ladies Jamboree, CC of Lincoln
October
6: Nebraska PGA Cup Series Championship, Quarry Oaks, Ashland
10: Nebraska PGA Facilities Championship, Indian Creek, Omaha
Seniors
Nebraska Senior Golf Association
May: 2, Champions Run, Omaha; 9, Council Bluffs CC; 23, Wilderness Ridge, Lincoln. June: 6, York; 13, Platteview, Bellevue; 20, Lochland, Hastings; 27, Elks, Columbus. July: 11, Dakota Dunes (S.D.); 19, Oak Hills, Omaha. August: 1, Firethorn, Lincoln; 8, Field Club of Omaha; 15, Beatrice CC; 22-23, Fremont GC.
Eastern Nebraska Seniors
May: 3, Oakland; 9, Oak Hills, Omaha; 16, Beatrice CC; 23, Holmes, Lincoln; 31, Bent Tree, Council Bluffs. June: 6, Indian Trails, Beemer; 13, Ashland GC; 20, Iron Horse, Ashland; 27, Firethorn, Lincoln. July: 5, Woodland Hills, Eagle; 11, The Pines, Valley; 18, Fremont GC; 25, Platteview, Bellevue. August: 1, Highlands, Lincoln; 8, Norfolk CC; 15, North Bend; 22, Table Creek, Nebraska City; 29, Champions Run, Omaha. September: 12, Dakota Dunes (S.D.); 19, Wilderness Ridge, Lincoln; 26, Tiburon, Omaha.
Central Nebraska Seniors
May: 4, Meadowlark Hills, Kearney; 11, Alma; 12, York; 17, Ord; 19, River’s Edge, North Platte; 23, Calamus, Burwell; 23, Elks, Hastings. June: 1, Bayside, Brule; 2, Valley View, Gibbon; 6, Broken Bow; 8, Awarii Dunes, Axtell; 13, Cross Creek, Cambridge; 16, St. Paul; 21, Centura Hills, Cairo; 27, Kearney CC; 30, Arnold. July: 11, Crandall Creek, Ogallala; 12, Southern Hills, Hastings; 18, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis; 20, Indianhead, Grand Island; 26, Ravenna; 28; Heritage Hills, McCook. August: 4, Wild Horse, Gothenburg; 8, Fox Hollow, Sutton; 11, Holdrege; 17, Awarii Dunes, Axtell; 22, Lochland, Hastings; 23, Cozad; 29, Frederick Peak, Valentine; 30, Thedford. September: 6, Oregon Trail, Sutherland; 9, Loup City; 15, Lake Maloney, North Platte; 21, Lakeside CC, Elwood.
Northeast Nebraska Seniors
May: 2, Highland Oaks, Ponca; 9, Elkhorn Acres, Stanton; 18, Rolling Hills, Wausa; 23, Tatanka, Niobrara. June: 6, Steepleview, Humphrey; 13, Eldorado Hills, Norfolk; 20, Hartington; 27, Club 91, Leigh. July: 5, Evergreen Hill, Battle Creek; 11, North Bend; 18, Randolph; 25, Antelope, Neligh. August: 1, Cedar View, Laurel; 8, Oakland; 15, Twin Creeks, Pender; 22, The Bluffs, Vermillion, S.D.; 29, Indian Trails, Beemer. September: 12, Atkinson-Stuart; 19, Fair Play, Norfolk; 27, Wayne.
Panhandle Seniors
May: 2, Bridgeport; 11, Oshkosh; 16, Scotts Bluff; 24, Mitchell. June: 2, Crawford; 7, Rushville; 14, Bayard; 21, Riverview, Scottsbluff; 27, Kimball. July: 7, Gordon; 12, Torrington (Wyoming); 22, Morrill; 28, Hyannis. August: 1, Gering; 11, Chappell; 18, Chadron; 22, Crandall Creek, Ogallala; 30, Alliance.
June
6: 2M Senior, Table Creek, Nebraska City
25-26: McGinnis Memorial, Cozad
August
23: Seniors, Cozad
Juniors
For information on the Nebraska Junior Golf program, go to www.nebraskajuniorgolf.com
May
24-25: Nebraska high school boys championships: Class A at Norfolk CC; Class B at Scotts Bluff CC; Class C at Elks, Columbus; Class B, Lake Maloney, North Platte
June
2: Optimist International qualifying, York. 3: Kids, Red Cloud. 5: Parent/Child 2P, Superior. 6-9: Nebraska Junior Match Play, Platteview, Bellevue. 6-8: Nebraska Girls' Match Play, Platteview, Bellevue. 7-8: Iowa Junior PGA Championship, Gates Park, Waterloo. 11: Drive, Chip and Putt local qualifier, Hillcrest, Lincoln. 13: Kearney Junior Classic, Kearney CC. 14: U.S. Junior Amateur and Girls Amateur qualifier, Awarii Dunes, Axtell. 18-19: Iowa father/son and parent/child, Jester Park, Granger. 20-21: Nebraska Junior PGA Championship (ages 13-18), Fremont GC. 20-22: Iowa Junior Amateur and Girls Amateur, Finkbine, Iowa City. 29-July 1: Girls Four State, Elmwood, Marshalltown, Iowa
July
1: Drive, Chip and Putt local qualifier, Riverside, Grand Island. 6-8: Nebraska Junior Amateur, Nebraska Girls Amateur, Wayne. 7: Nebraska Junior PGA Championship (12 and under), Jim Ager, Lincoln. 23: Drive, Chip and Putt local qualifier, Eagle Hills, Papillion
August
2-4: Nebraska/Kansas Junior Cup matches, Rolling Hills, Wichita, Kansas
October
11-12: Nebraska high school girls championships: Class A at Norfolk CC, Class B at Scottsbluff-Gering, Class C at Columbus
Hickory
June 26: Old Tom Morris Hickory Day, River Wilds, Blair. July 29: Nebraska state championship, Riverside, Grand Island. Sept. 11: River City Championship, Oak Hills, Omaha. Oct. 9: Hickory Fall Classic, Miracle Hill, Omaha
Fundraisers
May
2: Nebraska FCA Golf Marathon, Lochland, Hastings. 6: Duchesne Athletic Boosters, Eagle Hills, Papillion; Wheels 4 Warriors, Highlands, Lincoln. 9: Madonna School, Champions Run, Omaha; Childrens Specialty Pediatric Clinic, Hillcrest, Lincoln. 11: Go Beyond, Quarry Oaks, Ashland. 12: Nebraska Claims Association, Tiburon, Omaha. 13: Southwest Iowa Boys and Girls Club of the Midlands, Fox Run, Council Bluffs. 14: Jim Randall Memorial, Shoreline, Carter Lake; Capital Humane Society, Holmes, Lincoln; Early Bird, Sand Ridge, Rushville. 15: Omaha Central Legion Baseball, The Knolls, Omaha; Post 61 Brisket Open, Fox Hollow, Sutton. 15-16: Newman Center, ArborLinks, Nebraska City. 16: Make-A-Wish Nebraska, Norfolk CC; Ralston Chamber scholarships, Oak Hills, Omaha; Omaha Exploring, Platteview, Bellevue; Waterloo Lodge 102/Komen Foundation, Miracle Hill, Omaha; Bio Nebraska Life Sciences on the Links, Iron Horse, Ashland; Autism Action Partnership, Shadow Ridge, Omaha. 18: Metro Omaha Builders, Tiburon, Omaha. 19: Cope Christian Outreach, Tiburon, Omaha. 20: JAVELAN Heroes, Tregaron, Bellevue. 21: Operation 22 Til Freedom, Tregaron, Bellevue. 22: Green Onion Team Jack Foundation, Miracle Hill, Omaha; Knights of Columbus, Randolph. 23: St. Pius-St. Leo School, Field Club of Omaha; Midlands Community Foundation, Oak Hills, Omaha. 24: Project Harmony, Indian Creek, Omaha. 26: Nebraska FCA qualifier, Woodland Hills, Eagle; Soldier Valley Spirits, Iron Horse, Ashland. 27: Santa Lucia Festival, Shoreline, Carter Lake. 28: Veterans Cemetery, Skyview, Alliance. 28-29: Chadron State Classic, Ridgeview, Chadron
June
1: OHB Golf Classic, Tiburon, Omaha; Fusion, Eagle Hills, Papillion. 2: Big Brothers Big Sisters, Tiburon, Omaha; Habitat for Humanity, Eagle Hills, Papillion. 3: First Tee Omaha Steve Hogan Memorial, Eagle Hills, Papillion; Cattlemen’s Ball, Quarry Oaks, Ashland; Home Builders of Lincoln, Highlands, Lincoln; Lincoln Center Kiwanis, Woodland Hills, Eagle; Nebraska Neighbors, Ashland GC; UNK Blue-Gold Classic, Meadowlark Hills, Kearney; CHI Schuyler Hospital Foundation, Schuyler. 4: Nursing Home, Fox Hollow, Sutton; Superior Football, Superior; Cardinal Kids, Randolph. 5: Paralyzed Veterans of America Great Plains Chapter, Tiburon, Omaha; Kiwanis, Monument Shadows, Gering. 5-6: Git-R-Done Classic, Lincoln. 6: Creighton Prep Alumni, Shadow Ridge, Omaha; Central High Foundation, Field Club of Omaha; Bags of Fun, Indian Creek, Omaha; Bremer Memorial Foundation, Players Club, Omaha; YoungLife, Oak Hills, Omaha; Elkhorn Public Schools Foundation, Champions Run, Omaha; Junior Achievement of Lincoln, Wilderness Ridge, Lincoln; Heartland United Way, Riverside, Grand Island; AGC Nebraska, Lochland, Hastings; Nebraska Wesleyan W Club, Lincoln Hillcrest; Midland University Boosters, Fremont GC. 7: Nebraska State Athletic Administrators Association, Iron Horse, Ashland. 9: Millard Public Schools Foundation, Tiburon, Omaha; Nebraska Bankers Association, Lochland, Hastings; Outlook Nebraska, Indian Creek, Omaha. 10: Nebraska Lawyers Foundation, Lochland, Hastings; Gateway Sertoma, NUMark, Lincoln. 11: Pheasants Forever, Crandall Creek, Ogallala; Acacia Open, Shoreline, Carter Lake; WNCC, Monument Shadows, Gering; Betacur Memorial, Scenic Knolls, Mitchell. 12: Metropolitan Community College, Tiburon, Omaha. 13: CMBC, Tiburon, Omaha; Goodwill, Players Club, Omaha; Hope Center, Field Club of Omaha; Lincoln Pius X, Firethorn, Lincoln; Nebraska FCA qualifier, Scotts Bluff; Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame, Fremont GC. 14: Papillion-La Vista Schools Foundation, Tiburon, Omaha; Nebraska Petroleum Marketers, York. 15: United Way of Lexington, Lakeside, Elwood. 16: Chris Jessen/Lane Thomas Foundation, Indian Creek, Omaha; Omaha District Dental Society, Top Golf, Omaha. 17: Greater Omaha Chamber, Tiburon, Omaha; Lincoln Young Professionals, NuMark, Lincoln. 18: Holdrege Schools Foundation, Holdrege; Hartzler Memorial, Hillside, Sidney; Alliance VFD, Skyview, Alliance; Rally for a Cure, Oshkosh. 20: Lincoln East Athletics, Firethorn, Lincoln. 21: NCC Legacy, Tiburon, Omaha. 23: Nebraska State Dairy Association, Indian Trails, Beemer. 24: Husker Fans Salute the Troops, Ashland GC. 27: Westside High Foundation, Players Club, Omaha; Nebraska FCA qualifier, Shadow Ridge, Omaha
July
1: ALS in the Heartland, Tiburon, Omaha; Kappa Alpha Psi, Tregaron, Bellevue; North Platte St. Patrick’s Alumni, River’s Edge, North Platte. 4: Masonic Lodge, Four Winds, Kimball. 9: Make-A-Wish Nebraska, Hidden Valley, Lincoln. 11: Angels Among Us, Champions Run, Omaha; UNL Durham School, Tiburon, Omaha; Nebraska FCA qualifier, Lochland, Hastings; Nebraska FCA qualifier, Norfolk CC; Regional West Foundation, Scotts Bluff. 12: YMCA Active Kids adult-child, Jim Ager, Lincoln. 21: Omaha CIO Forum, Indian Creek, Omaha. 22: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Quarry Oaks, Ashland; Rusty Moore Memorial; Concordia University Athletics, York; Bellevue Community Foundation, Tregaron, Bellevue. 23: FFA Alumni, Fox Hollow, Sutton; NUCA, Tiburon, Omaha; SRMC Foundation, Hillside, Sidney; Mitchell football, Scenic Knolls, Mitchell. 24: Braxton Bear’s, River’s Edge, North Platte. 25: Gesu Housing, Champions Run, Omaha; Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation, Hillcrest, Lincoln; Partnership 4 Kids, Tiburon, Omaha. 26: Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association, Meadowlark Hills, Kearney. 28: Sarpy Chamber, Tiburon, Omaha. 30: Superior Fire, Superior; Folds of Honor, Rolling Green, Morrill. 31: Omaha South High Alumni, Eagle Hills, Papillion. 31-Aug. 1: Nebraska FCA, TBD
August
1: QLI, Players Club, Omaha. 1-2: Vetter Foundation, TBD. 5: Lungs4Life Foundation, Tiburon, Omaha. 6: Jennie Edmundson Foundation, Council Bluffs Dodge Riverside; Camp Comeca Tournament, Cozad; BBGH, Skyview, Alliance; Kimball Hospital Foundation, Four Winds, Kimball; Keep Scottsbluff/Gering Beautiful, Monument Shadows, Gering; Schuyler Community Schools Foundation, Schuyler. 6-7: Lashley Memorial (couples), Scotts Bluff. 7: Latino Peace Officers Nebraska, Eagle Hills, Papillion. 12: Scottish Rite Foundation, Pacific Springs, Omaha. 13: Sutton Alumni, Fox Hollow , Sutton; Thramer Memorial, Cozad; Weimer Memorial, Rolling Green, Morrill. 15: Omaha Restaurant Association, Stone Creek, Omaha. 19: Camp Carol Joy Holling, Meadowlark Hills, Kearney. 20: Mitchell Alumni, Scenic Knolls, Mitchell. 22: CASA Volunteers, Oak Hills, Omaha; Jesuit Academy, Indian Creek, Omaha; Nebraska Ataxia, Tiburon, Omaha. 25: West O Chamber Scholarship, Tiburon, Omaha. 26: Heartland Family Service, Eagle Hills, Papillion. 27: Lexington Regional Hospital, Lakeside, Elwood. 28: Lutheran Service Corps, Eagle Hills, Papillion. 29: Lexus Champions for Marian, Indian Creek, Omaha; Youth Emergency Services, Players Club, Omaha
September
1: CHI Health, Iron Horse, Ashland. 4: Schuyler Alumni, Schuyler. 9: Greater Omaha Chapter of AFCEA, Tregaron, Bellevue; UNO School of Criminology and Criminal Justice, Tiburon, Omaha; KVC Nebraska, Ashland GC. 11: Omaha Northwest High Alumni, Eagle Hills, Papillion. 12: Nebraska Sports Council, Woodland Hills, Eagle; Exchange Club of Omaha, Field Club of Omaha. 13: Nebraska Business Aviation, Tiburon, Omaha. 15: Divots for Down Syndrome, Indian Creek, Omaha. 16: Trivium Life Services, Bent Tree, Council Bluffs. 17: HD Hogan Scholarship, Fox Hollow, Sutton. 18: Maywood Lions Club, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis. 19: Millard Business Association, Oak Hills, Omaha; Keep Omaha Beautiful, course TBD. 20: United Cerebral Palsy of Omaha, Indian Creek, Omaha. 23:7X24 Exchange, Quarry Oaks, Ashland. 26: Children’s Hospital, Omaha CC
October
3: MCA-Omaha, Players Club, Omaha. 4: FOP Lodge 1, Tiburon, Omaha. 10: Mid America Council Boy Scouts, Omaha CC.