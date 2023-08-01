FREMONT, Neb. — Katie Ruge made the most out of a no-birdie round at the Nebraska Women’s Amateur.

The Kansas sophomore from Millard North took the lead with one round to go at Fremont Golf Club. Ruge is at 6-over 148 after 36 holes, shooting 76 on Tuesday, with Wichita State redshirt freshman Lauren Thiele of Wahoo two strokes back after matching par 71.

First-round leader Miu Takahashi, an NU junior, shot 80 and is tied with UNO junior Sydney Taake from Papillion for third. The final round is Wednesday.

Results: Katie Ruge, Omaha, 72-76--148; Lauren Thiele, Wahoo, 79-71--150; Sydney Taake, Papillion, 74-77--151; Miu Takahashi, Lincoln, 71-80--151; Danica Badura, Aurora, 74-78--152; Julia Karmazin, Omaha, 78-75--153; Eden Larson, Lincoln, 77-76--153; Allison Comer, Kearney, 77-76--153; Nicole Hansen, Lincoln, 77-76--153; Olivia Lovegrove, Lincoln, 77-76--153; Madison Murnan, Omaha, 78-76--154; Jazmine Taylor, Omaha, 82-75--157; Emily Karmazin, Omaha, 78-79--157; Isabella Elgert, Lincoln, 79-78--157; Emily Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff, 82-78--160; Elly Speece, Omaha, 81-79--160; Elly Honnens, Lincoln, 78-82--160; Ashlyn Eden, Omaha, 77-83--160; Brooke Bream, Lincoln, 86-74--160; Emma Mullendore, Bellevue, 83-79--162; Erica Lee, Omaha, 80-83--163; Izabella Pesicka, Omaha, 81-83--164; Cecilia Arndt, Columbus, 85-79--164; Brooke Thiele, Wahoo, 83-82--165; Abbey Kurmel, Wayne, 83-85--168; Sarah Lasso, Columbus, 84-84--168; Carly Brown, Omaha, 82-88--170; Abby Brodersen, Albion, 86-84--170; Lauren Murnan, Omaha, 85-87--172; Emery Custer, Broken Bow, 85-88--173; Cali Wisdom, Omaha, 86-87--173; Ansley Giesselmann, Fremont, 88-85--173; Kaitlyn Dumler, Lincoln, 83-91--174; KayLynn Jorgensen, Minden, 88-86--174; Ashley Tackett, Omaha, 85-90--175; Madison Jackson, Broken Bow, 88-88--176; Madison Terranova, Omaha, 95-89--184; Brook Speer, Lexington, 94-91--185; Ellie Houston, Omaha, 97-91--188; Elizabeth Wanek, Omaha, 90-100--190; Erika Headlee, Omaha, 98-95--193; Sophia Martin, Omaha, 100-98--198; Ariana Peterson, Lincoln, 99-107--206

Storm wins GA

Andrew Storm began the back nine at Champions Run with three birdies in a row to propel the pro from Shadow Ridge to his first win in the Nebraska Section PGA Championship.

Storm finished 54 holes at 12-under 204, three strokes better than Justin Herron from Oak Hills. Both qualified for the 2024 PGA Professional Championship, as did Morningside coach Nick Wanderscheid, Jay Cottam of Meadowlark Hills in Kearney and former Korn Ferry Tour pro Steve Friesen of Firethorn in Lincoln.

Ryan Vermeer of Happy Hollow, who tied for sixth, already was exempt for 2024 as the 2018 PGA Professional champion.

Results: Andrew Storm, Shadow Ridge, 71-66-67--204; Justin Herron, Oak Hills, 70-70-67--207; Nick Wanderscheid, Morningside U., 70-67-71--208; Jay Cottam ,Meadowlark Hills, 72-67-69--208; Steve Friesen, Firethorn, 70-71-68--209; Ryan Vermeer, Happy Hollow, 73-73-66--212; Judd Cornell, NU, 74-69-69--212; Brad Bailey, Champions Run, 73-68-76--217; Shane Zywiec, Highlands, 74-69-75--218; Ted DiGiacomo, Happy Hollow, 73-76-70--219; Ky Molholm, Lochland, 75-72-72--219; Scott Holly, UNL PGM, 71-74-76--221; Jim White, Fairways, 74-71-76--221; Sam Jonell, River Wilds, 76-72-74--222; Tom Hearn, PGA Tour, 71-73-78--222,

