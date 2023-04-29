The return of local flavor is a positive tradeoff for the Pinnacle Bank Championship in the newly restructured Korn Ferry Tour.

One spot in the field of 156 will go to the winner of the Indian Creek Amateur, held at the tournament’s host course.

One spot will be to the winner of a Nebraska-only qualifier. Two spots for sponsor invitations.

More spots if locals make it through Monday qualifying the week of the $1 million tournament Aug. 10 through 13.

None of that was possible the past two years, when the tour made Omaha its “commencement ceremony” stop at the end of the regular season, awarding 25 players their cards for the next PGA Tour season. The field was restricted to the highest-ranking players on the tour, taking away those 12 spots for non-tour members.

Omaha returns to a normal regular-season event in 2023. No Golf Channel live coverage might be the most noticeable difference to fans, said Jessica Brabec, who has been PBC tournament director since its inception in 2017.

“I always like being able to have some of the Nebraska flavor and having local players come. It's just fun," she said. “Being from Nebraska, I like being able to represent our home state and just overall I think it's good for the game of golf within the community.

“We're also very lucky that the community supports the event.”

One constant in the changeover will be the state’s two tour members, Scott Gutschewski of Omaha and Brandon Crick of McCook. Both played last year and Crick the year before, when Gutschewski was playing the PGA Tour.

Gutschewski gave a boost to Omaha’s golf profile when he won for the first time in nearly 15 years last week. At 46, he’s one of the tour’s oldest winners.

“I think to the future of golf, he’s great because he's a very good example for the younger guys on the Korn Ferry Tour, how you should conduct yourself and how you should give back to the community," Brabec said.

Could there be more than one Gutschewski playing this year, with oldest son Luke (Iowa State) or middle son Trevor (Omaha Westside)? Could they be qualifiers, the way the Schaake brothers, Carson and Alex, did as aspiring pros or Luke Kluver of Norfolk did as a high schooler?

“We were talking about how cool that would be if one of his sons qualified," Brabec said.

Last year’s tournament drew a record 45,656. Nearly $160,000 was given to charity, including $75,000 through the RSM Putting Challenge and a total of $47,000 to the Boy Scouts of America and the Open Door Mission.​

