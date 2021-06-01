Multiple Huskers advance at Nebraska women’s match-play championship

AXTELL, Neb. — University of Nebraska junior Vanessa Bouvet tied for the low score in qualifying, then breezed to a first-round win Tuesday in the Nebraska women’s match-play championship at Awarii Dunes.

Bouver and Wahoo Neumann senior-to-be Lauren Thiele shot 2-under 70s in the qualifying. Bouvet defeated Elkhorn North sophomore-to-be Julia Karmazin 7-and-5. Bouvet, from Bretagne, France, was 6-under and 6-up after nine holes.

Thiele, however, lost her opening match 3 and 2 to North Platte junior-to-be Karsen Morrison.

In matches that were decided on the first extra hole, NU sophomore Nicole Hansen’s two-putt birdie ousted 2020 Nebraska Women’s Amateur champion Danica Badura of Aurora and Husker freshman Lindsey Thiele’s eagle beat Harley Hiltibrand of Brule.

Two rounds of matches Wednesday will determine the pairing for Thursday’s championship final.