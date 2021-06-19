Nate Vontz wins Nebraska men's match play championship

But after Vontz won the next three holes, he never trailed again. Ahead 2-up after the first 18, he took the lead for good with a par on the 27th hole and went 2-up with a birdie on the 33rd.

Sajevic birdied the 35th — Wild Horse’s par-5 17th — to extend the match.

The Omaha banker’s steadiness added to the grind for Vontz.

“I played 135 holes, or whatever, in that five-day span and just the last day, playing 36 holes, it’s such a grind because you have to be focused on every single shot," he said. “Andy’s a great player and a great guy. He's won a lot of tournaments in Nebraska and is one of the best golfers out of Nebraska ever, probably. It feels great to win one and it means a little bit more to win one against a guy of his stature.”

Vontz is entered in the Trans-Mississippi and Northern Amateurs before the Nebraska Amateur at Lochland in Hastings July 27-30.

“A goal of mine is to be one of the best golfers to come out of Nebraska and I'm sure this (title) will help," he said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.