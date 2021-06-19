Nate Vontz wins Nebraska men's match play championship

GOTHENBURG, Neb. — Nate Vontz’s final shot of the tournament Saturday validated the work the recent Creighton graduate is putting in on his wedge game.
His 70-yard shot on the 36th hole of the Nebraska men’s match-play final stopped a foot from the pin on No. 18 at Wild Horse Golf Club.
It was all Andy Sajevic needed to see as he walked up to the green. He readily conceded the putt — the defending Nebraska Amateur champion had a birdie try from makeable distance — as Vontz closed out the 1-up victory.
“It’s been a grind," the Lincoln Southwest product said. “I’m glad I didn’t have to make any more putts.”
Vontz, who will return to CU this fall as a graduate student in accounting, is the first state match-play champion from Creighton since Kevin Stanek of Bellevue went back-to-back in 2011-12.
Vontz said the 70-yarder is within the range of his work with CU coach Judd Cornell.
“It’s been the touchy, the feel, shots from 40 yards up to 80 where you’re left without a full swing so you have to feel it out," he said.
For the first time all week, Vontz trailed on the front nine. He was 2-down after six holes against Sajevic, an eight-time winner of Nebraska Golf Association championships.
But after Vontz won the next three holes, he never trailed again. Ahead 2-up after the first 18, he took the lead for good with a par on the 27th hole and went 2-up with a birdie on the 33rd.
Sajevic birdied the 35th — Wild Horse’s par-5 17th — to extend the match.
The Omaha banker’s steadiness added to the grind for Vontz.
“I played 135 holes, or whatever, in that five-day span and just the last day, playing 36 holes, it’s such a grind because you have to be focused on every single shot," he said. “Andy’s a great player and a great guy. He's won a lot of tournaments in Nebraska and is one of the best golfers out of Nebraska ever, probably. It feels great to win one and it means a little bit more to win one against a guy of his stature.”
Vontz is entered in the Trans-Mississippi and Northern Amateurs before the Nebraska Amateur at Lochland in Hastings July 27-30.
“A goal of mine is to be one of the best golfers to come out of Nebraska and I'm sure this (title) will help," he said.