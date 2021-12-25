Nebraska Golf Notes: Valentine's CapRock Ranch is Golf Digest’s Best New Course of 2021

CapRock Ranch is Golf Digest’s Best New Course of 2021.
The Gil Hanse/Jim Wagner-designed 18-hole private course is southwest of Valentine. It’s the state’s third course to receive Best New Course status from Golf Digest or Golf Magazine. The first were Sand Hills (GD, private-course category) in 1995 and Dismal River Red (GM) in 2013.
(CapRock) is the latest addition to the golf wonderland that is the vast Nebraska Sand Hills, where architects dream of going to do as little as possible,” new Golf Digest architecture editor Derek Duncan wrote. “Half the course explores the gentle, grass-covered dunesland, and the other seven holes frolic along the rim of the Snake River Canyon, dropping 100 feet or more to the bottom.
“Scoring in both splash and sublimity, CapRock is uncommonly diverse and picturesque, a meeting of melodic minimalism and intense moments of orchestral wonderment.”
Among comments from the magazine’s panelists were “The combination of the dramatic, picturesque holes along the rim of Snake River Canyon and the prairie holes is certainly one of the most unique course designs both in the sand hills and the United States” and “While the breathtaking holes on top of the Snake River Canyon will garner most headlines, the holes played through the chop hills hold their own.”
Players of the year
Creighton University super-senior Nate Vontz and South Dakota sophomore Danica Badura are the Nebraska Golf Association’s Amateurs of the Year.
Vontz, from Lincoln, won the Nebraska men’s match-play title at Wild Horse in Gothenburg and lost a playoff for the Nebraska Amateur title. Badura received the women’s honor for the third consecutive year as she was a back-to-back winner of the Nebraska Women’s Amateur.
Others honored this month at the Field Club of Omaha were John Sajevic of Fremont for seniors (his eighth award in 10 years) and Omaha’s Christopher Atkinson and Kaitlyn Hanna in juniors.
Atkinson and Hanna also were chosen to the NGA Junior All-Star teams along with three-time picks Lauren Thiele of Wahoo, Nicole Kolas of Lincoln and Luke Gutschewski of Omaha and Jake Boor and Connor Steichen of Omaha, Brayden Schram of Hastings, Katie Ruge of Omaha and Sydney Taake of Papillion.
Robert Hillis of Fremont was presented his 2020 Ike Grainger Award in recognition of 25 years of volunteer service to the United States Golf Association. The late Laura Saf of Lincoln was honored posthumously this year with the Grainger Award.
First woman president
Dawn Neujahr of Champions Run is the first woman elected as president of the Nebraska Section PGA.
Neujahr has been active in the state PGA with her husband, Champions Run Director of Golf Greg Neujahr. He is a past Nebraska PGA president and is the national PGA’s District 8 director. She also has served on the national Membership Benefits Committee since 2014 and is an eight-time recipient of the Nebraska PGA’s private-course merchandiser of the year award.
“When I ran for office four years ago (as secretary), my goal was not to just be the first woman, but I felt it was my time to give back to our association that has afforded me a wonderful career and some amazing life experiences,’’ Dawn Neujahr said.
Other new officers are Mike Schuchart of Wilderness Ridge in Lincoln as vice president and Kevin Drew of the Field Club of Omaha as secretary.
Nebraska PGA awards
Happy Hollow Director of Instruction Ryan Vermeer is the Nebraska Section PGA player of the year for the fifth consecutive year by leading the year’s point standings and winning five section events.
Sarah Pravecek of Wilderness Ridge received the section’s new women’s player of the year award. She won the section’s women’s championship. Ted DiGiacomo of Golf Galaxy in Omaha is the senior winner and Andrew Storm the assistant winner.
College golf
Kansas sophomore Luke Kluver, from Norfolk, was a Big 12 player of the month in the fall season. He won Minnesota’s invitational and had two more top-10s in five events. All 15 rounds were scores of between 66-71.
Iowa State freshman Luke Gutschewski, from Omaha, tied for fourth at Minnesota and played in every Cyclone event.
Nebraska’s men finished the fall with their first top-half finish, at the Quail Valley Collegiate in Vero Beach, Florida. Reed Malleck of York and Caleb Badura of Aurora each played in two of the four events.
The NU women enter the spring with back-to-back runner-up finishes in the fall. Nebraska women’s match-play champion Kirsten Baete of Beatrice won the fall finale at the White Sands Intercollegiate Thiele were co-champions of the KU Invitational. Megan Whittaker of Omaha had a sixth during the fall.
Creighton’s men won their Stampede at the (Indian) Creek, where Nate Vontz shot 63 in the first round while winning the individual title, and were in the top half of every event. Cade McCallum of Grand Island played all five events and was runner-up in Omaha, Charlie Zielinski of Omaha and Jackson Thompson of Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, also played all five, Jake Kluver of Norfolk three and Jake Boor one.
CU’s women also were in the top half of every event. The Jays won their Creighton Classic four-teamer and were second in the women’s Stampede at the Creek. Katherine Lemke won the CU Classic.
UNO’s men saw Omahans Christopher Atkinson and Josh Peters compete in three of the Mavericks’ four events. Sydney Taake of Papillion played in all four events for the women’s team.
Notebook
The Pinnacle Bank Championship raised $104,000 for charity, with $50,000 to Children’s Hospital & Medical Center and $54,000 divided among First Tee of Omaha, EPIC, JDRF, Memories for Kids, Team Jack Foundation and the PGA HOPE Program. Officials said more than 37,000 fans attended the tournament at Indian Creek in its first of its five years as the Korn Ferry Tour’s regular-season finale.
Omaha Creighton Prep and Iowa alum Alex Schaake finished 100th on the new Forme Tour. He made three of eight cuts, with a tie for 24th his best finish.
Brandon Crick of McCook secured his 2022 Korn Ferry Tour card – he’s guaranteed eight tournament starts -- by moving up 17 places on the final day of qualifying to tie for 39th – the top 40 and ties received their card.
Ex-Husker football player Jay Moore of Lincoln made the round of 32 at the U.S. Mid-Amateur by winning his first match.