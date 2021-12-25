Nebraska Golf Notes: Valentine's CapRock Ranch is Golf Digest’s Best New Course of 2021

CapRock Ranch is Golf Digest’s Best New Course of 2021.

The Gil Hanse/Jim Wagner-designed 18-hole private course is southwest of Valentine. It’s the state’s third course to receive Best New Course status from Golf Digest or Golf Magazine. The first were Sand Hills (GD, private-course category) in 1995 and Dismal River Red (GM) in 2013.

(CapRock) is the latest addition to the golf wonderland that is the vast Nebraska Sand Hills, where architects dream of going to do as little as possible,” new Golf Digest architecture editor Derek Duncan wrote. “Half the course explores the gentle, grass-covered dunesland, and the other seven holes frolic along the rim of the Snake River Canyon, dropping 100 feet or more to the bottom.

“Scoring in both splash and sublimity, CapRock is uncommonly diverse and picturesque, a meeting of melodic minimalism and intense moments of orchestral wonderment.”