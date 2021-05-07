'Nebraska Golf — Out of the Shadows': An inside look at the state's legacy in the sport

Thirty years ago, the perception was that Nebraska’s golf history couldn’t fill a pamphlet.

But a strange and wonderful transformation of how outsiders viewed our fairways began with the opening of Sand Hills Golf Club in 1995. About the same time, people rediscovered the story of Johnny Goodman, the last amateur to win the U.S. Open, as Tiger Woods tried to supplant him.

Add in the courses that followed in the wake of Sand Hills’ acclaim and the success of the 2013 U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club, and now it was worth digging for the other nuggets of history.

Coming in June is “Nebraska Golf — Out of the Shadows,” by World-Herald golf writer Stu Pospisil. The 240-page hardcover book tells story after story — Sand Hills Golf Club and the courses it spawned; Steve Hogan, the state’s first Black PGA Professional; women’s golf; Johnny Goodman; and the state’s Johnny Appleseed, Alex Findlay.

More than 300 photos, old and new, many from Stonehouse Golf’s collection and many from the World-Herald archives, contribute to this first-of-a-kind effort chronicling golf from the shadow of the Missouri River to the shadow of Scotts Bluff.

Take an inside look at the book and submit a preorder at the link below.

