Nebraska golfers advance in U.S. Open qualifying; Purse increases for Pinnacle Bank Championship

BEATRICE, Neb. — Carson Schaake and Ryan Vermeer of Omaha and Korn Ferry Tour pro Brandon Crick of McCook are advancing to sectional qualifying for the U.S. Open.

Schaake was the medalist Monday in the 18-hole local qualifying at Beatrice Country Club with an 8-under 64. The pro golfer who played at Omaha Creighton Prep and the University of Iowa carded six birdies and eagled the ninth hole. He will be in sectional qualifying for the fourth time.

Crick was three strokes back with a 67 and Vermeer shot 68. Second-year Kansas freshman Luke Kluver from Norfolk is the first alternate after shooting 69.

Big Ten co-player of the year Alex Schaake, Carson’s younger brother, struggled to a 76 that included a triple bogey on the seventh hole.

Carson Schaake, Omaha, 64; Brandon Crick, McCook, 67; Ryan Vermeer, Omaha, 68; Luke Kluver, Norfolk, 69; Kelly Brown, Oberlin, Kansas, 70; Zach Christianson, Atlantic, Iowa, 71; Matthew Schaefer, Hartington, 72; Will Wears, Baltimore, 73; John Spellerberg, Omaha, 73; Tristan Nelko, Plymouth, Minn., 73.

Larger purses for PBC

As part of the PGA Tour pumping more money into Korn Ferry Tour purses, the Pinnacle Bank Championship at Indian Creek will have a $1.25 million purse by 2023.