Nebraska golfers advance in U.S. Open qualifying; Purse increases for Pinnacle Bank Championship

BEATRICE, Neb. — Carson Schaake and Ryan Vermeer of Omaha and Korn Ferry Tour pro Brandon Crick of McCook are advancing to sectional qualifying for the U.S. Open.
Schaake was the medalist Monday in the 18-hole local qualifying at Beatrice Country Club with an 8-under 64. The pro golfer who played at Omaha Creighton Prep and the University of Iowa carded six birdies and eagled the ninth hole. He will be in sectional qualifying for the fourth time.
Crick was three strokes back with a 67 and Vermeer shot 68. Second-year Kansas freshman Luke Kluver from Norfolk is the first alternate after shooting 69.
Big Ten co-player of the year Alex Schaake, Carson’s younger brother, struggled to a 76 that included a triple bogey on the seventh hole.
Carson Schaake, Omaha, 64; Brandon Crick, McCook, 67; Ryan Vermeer, Omaha, 68; Luke Kluver, Norfolk, 69; Kelly Brown, Oberlin, Kansas, 70; Zach Christianson, Atlantic, Iowa, 71; Matthew Schaefer, Hartington, 72; Will Wears, Baltimore, 73; John Spellerberg, Omaha, 73; Tristan Nelko, Plymouth, Minn., 73.
Larger purses for PBC
As part of the PGA Tour pumping more money into Korn Ferry Tour purses, the Pinnacle Bank Championship at Indian Creek will have a $1.25 million purse by 2023.
Prize money for this year’s tournament Aug. 12-15 will be $750,000. The tour said last week the 2022 purse will be a minimum $850,000.
All 2023 tournaments will have a minimum purse of $1 million, an increase from the current $600,000 base. The 2022 minimum will be $750,000. These are a year later than planned because of COVID-19 expenses incurred by the PGA Tour.
The three Korn Ferry Tour finals events that follow Omaha will have $1 million purses in 2021 and 2022 before hitting $1.5 million in 2023.
High marks for North Bend
North Bend Golf Course checked in at No. 2 in the Golf Pass website’s Golfers' Choice 2021 list of the nation's Top 25 Short Courses (6,000 yards tops).
The ranking is based on ratings from golfers using the website. The course is 15 miles west of Fremont on U.S. 30.