Nebraska senior Lindsey Thiele from Wahoo won the 100th Nebraska women’s match play golf championship Wednesday at Happy Hollow Club.
Thiele defeated Iowa sophomore Kaitlyn Hanna from Omaha 2 and 1.
Thiele is the fourth in her family to win a state golf title.
