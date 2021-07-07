Nebraskans Alex Schaake, Luke Kluver set for first PGA Tour event

This week’s John Deere Classic is the next step in the careers of Alex Schaake and Luke Kluver.

The recent stars of Nebraska amateur golf are playing their first PGA Tour event, Schaake as a professional and Kluver as an amateur. Both have previously played in the Pinnacle Bank Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour in Omaha.

Schaake’s tee time Thursday is 8:46 a.m.in a group that includes 2018 PBC champion Kris Ventura. Kluver starts at 8:57 a.m.

They were invited to play by the tournament that has made it tradition to give its sponsor exemptions to top college-age players. Four of the six this year, including Schaake, are coming to TPC Deere Run having turned professional since the end of the college golf season.

“Just being out there with all the guys on the PGA Tour is kind of a dream for me, given that I want to do that for the rest of my life," said Schaake, an Omaha Creighton Prep graduate who was a two-time Big Ten player of the year at Iowa.

Kluver, who will be a sophomore in eligibility at Kansas, is the only amateur in the field of 156.