Nebraskans Alex Schaake, Luke Kluver set for first PGA Tour event

This week’s John Deere Classic is the next step in the careers of Alex Schaake and Luke Kluver.
The recent stars of Nebraska amateur golf are playing their first PGA Tour event, Schaake as a professional and Kluver as an amateur. Both have previously played in the Pinnacle Bank Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour in Omaha.
Schaake’s tee time Thursday is 8:46 a.m.in a group that includes 2018 PBC champion Kris Ventura. Kluver starts at 8:57 a.m.
They were invited to play by the tournament that has made it tradition to give its sponsor exemptions to top college-age players. Four of the six this year, including Schaake, are coming to TPC Deere Run having turned professional since the end of the college golf season.
“Just being out there with all the guys on the PGA Tour is kind of a dream for me, given that I want to do that for the rest of my life," said Schaake, an Omaha Creighton Prep graduate who was a two-time Big Ten player of the year at Iowa.
Kluver, who will be a sophomore in eligibility at Kansas, is the only amateur in the field of 156.
“I think it's a great, great time for me to test myself against these guys," said Kluver, from Norfolk. “I'm confident in my game. I'm ready to put it up against pretty much the best guys playing in the world. I want to see what we need to work on as I keep maturing in this game, and just get real honest with yourself once the week is over.”
This week they have been the featured player in their pro-am group. Schaake has played parts of practice rounds with Jhonattan Vegas and Richard Johnson. Kluver’s practice partners have included Martin Laird and Dillon Frittelli, the returning Deere champion from 2019. Kluver said he picked Frittelli’s brain for advice.
Kluver finished in the top 25 at a pair of national amateur events in June.
“I was able to go out there and shoot a lot of rounds right around par," Kkluver said. “I never really strung a round together to jump extremely high up on the leaderboard.”
Schaake is coming off two events on the new Forme Tour. He was among the leaders last week before slipping to 44th.
“I didn’t play so great at the first one, but last week was definitely a step in the right direction," he said. “I know this week is going to be a grind. It’s going to be a different feel of a golf tournament, but I’m up to the test.”