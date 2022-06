Nebraska's Megan Whittaker wins women's match play title

COLUMBUS, Neb. — Fifth-year Husker senior Megan Whittaker finished off a sizzling week at the 99th Nebraska women’s match play championship Thursday with her third 6-and-5 decision of the tournament.

The Elkhorn South graduate needed only 13 holes in the final match at Elks Country Club to defeat NU teammate Lindsey Thiele from Wahoo.

It is Whittaker’s first state women’s title after winning girls match play titles in 2016 and 2018. The daughter of former NU golfer Kim (Lefler) Whittaker shot a 1-under 71 in qualifying, then went past the 13th hole only once in her four matches.

She won the first two holes Thursday, then birdied the sixth and seventh holes for a 4-up lead. She closed out the match with a birdie.

