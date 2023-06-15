AXTELL, Neb. — Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln, Kareem Morrison of North Platte and Beau Petersen of Gretna will be playing in this year’s U.S. Junior Girls and U.S. Junior Amateurs.
They made it through qualifying Thursday at Awarii Dunes.
Kolbas shot a 2-under 70 to finish 5 strokes ahead of Morrison in the girls qualifier. Petersen was second in boys to Austin Hofferkamp of The Woodlands, Texas, with a 3-under 69.
Stu Pospisil
Reporter - High school sports
Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com
