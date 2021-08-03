 Skip to main content
Nicole Kolbas wins Nebraska Girls Amateur title
topical
GOLF

Check out the golf courses in the Omaha metro.

FREMONT, Neb. — Three back-nine birdies Tuesday lifted Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln to the Nebraska Girls Amateur title at Fremont Golf Club.

The Lincoln Pius X golfer trailed 2019 champion Kaitlyn Hanna of Omaha by four after the front nine before shooting 3-under 33 coming in for a round of par 71 and a 3-over 145 total. Hanna and Lauren Thiele of Wahoo were two strokes behind.

In the Nebraska Junior Amateur for boys, Marcus Holling of Grand Island and Connor Steichen of Omaha are at 1-under 141 entering Wednesday’s final round. Both shot 70 in the second round. First-round co-leader Jake Boor of Omaha is one stroke behind after a 72.

Results

Girls: Nicole Kolbas, Lincoln, 74-71—145; Kaitlyn Hanna, Omaha, 71-76—147; Lauren Thiele, Wahoo, 73-74—147; Sydney Taake, Papillion, 79-71—150; Emily Karmazin, Omaha, 73-78—151; Katie Ruge, Omaha, 74-79—153; Julia Karmazin, Omaha, 72-81—153; Emily Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff, 80-75—155; Karsen Morrison, North Platte, 82-77—159; Neely Adler, Lincoln, 82-77—159.

Boys: Marcus Holling, Grand Island, 71-70—141; Connor Steichen, Omaha, 71-70—141; Jake Boor, Omaha, 70-72—142; Jackson Benge, Omaha, 72-71—143; Coltrane Mittag, Ashland, 73-71—144; Thomas Bryson, Lincoln, 73-73—146; Brayden Schram, Hastings, 74-72—146; Christopher Atkinson, Omaha, 72-74—146; Rockney Peck, Wisner, 75-72—147; Trevor Gutschewski, Omaha, 74-73—147.

