No new players at top-25 card table after Pinnacle Bank Championship

As it turned out, those who were in the top 25 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list at the start of the Pinnacle Bank Championship stayed there.

No one played their way in Sunday.

The last 10 PGA Tour cards from the regular season were up for grabs in the final round at Indian Creek. Those went in chronological order to Harry Hall, Tyson Alexander, Kevin Yu, Harrison Endycott, Michael Kim, Trevor Cone, Vincent Normann, Kevin Roy, tournament runner-up Ben Taylor and Anders Albertson.

Missing the cut, Albertson dropped from No. 21 to being on the bubble at No. 25. His number came up when tournament winner Robby Shelton posted his par on 18.

By noon, Hall (No. 16 before Omaha), Alexander (No. 17) and Yu (No. 18) were past the tour’s fail-safe threshold. All three will be PGA Tour rookies.

The next two clinchers were Harrison Endycott (No. 19, final-round 73), who got the news from his dad Brian while walking off the 18th green and will be a tour rookie; and Michael Kim (No. 25, final-round 64), a South Korean who’s returning to the PGA Tour for the first time since 2019. The 2018 John Deere Classic winner birdied the 17th Sunday for good measure to clear himself far from the bubble.

The last five cards took longer to clinch.

Trevor Cone (No. 20, final-round 71) was next. He’ll be on the PGA Tour for the first time. Vincent Normann (No. 24, final-round 70) was a Korn Ferry Tour rookie.

Kevin Roy (No. 22, final-round 68), despite a bogey on 18, moves up for the first time at age 32. He got in when Shelton completed his round. Roy’s sister was crying in the restroom while waiting.

Taylor had been mathematically in for a while. He would have had to take a 38 on the 18th not to make it. He’ll be returning to the PGA Tour after a year’s absence.

The unlucky one was Brandon Harkins, No. 26 before and after the week. His back nine Sunday began bogey, bogey, birdie, double bogey, birdie, eagle. And three pars coming in.

The first 15 in were Carl Yuan, Paul Haley, Zecheng Dou, Augusto Nunez, Ben Griffin, Brandon Matthews, Justin Suh, Taylor Montgomery, MJ Daffue, Shelton, Seinghyeon Kim, Byeong Hun An, Davis Thompson, Erik Barnes and Trevor Werbylo.

Gutschewski finishes with 72

An eagle on the par-5 fourth hole wasn’t enough to keep Omahan Scott Gutschewski from a 1-over 72. He tied for 57th in what he considered a warmup for next week’s KF Tour finals, which he’s in as a PGA Tour member who finished between 126th and 200th in the FedEx Cup standings.

To stay on the PGA Tour he’ll have to be among the top 25 in the three-tournament finals series that starts Thursday at Boise, Idaho. He qualified for the past season the same way.

If he’s outside the top 25, tour officials said Gutschewski should be able to get into the field for the first four Korn Ferry events in 2023 and would need to make a cut in one of them to be in the first reshuffle of the new season.