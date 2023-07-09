Luke Kluver took his game to Oklahoma last season to see how it stood up against new teammates in a national contending program.

The fourth-year junior from Norfolk, who had been at Kansas, played in only two spring tournaments with the Sooners.

“I mean, I got my teeth kicked in. That’s the best way to put it," Kluver said. “We go head-to-head every week and the low man goes, and I got beat a lot.

“The way we do things at Oklahoma, coach (Ryan) Hybl does a wonderful job of it. It sets you up for things like this.”

Like qualifying Sunday for the third time for the Pinnacle Bank Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Kluver won the Indian Creek Invitational with a tournament-record score of 12-under 132. His rounds were 65 on Saturday and 67 on Sunday, and the latter score was with a couple wayward 3-irons coming in on the course’s Red Feather nine.

“I was ready to play this week because I've been through a lot of qualifying. I was ready,” Kluver said. “I know what it takes to qualify for events and it's keeping the ball in front of you, hitting to the middle of the greens, not making silly mistakes.

“I give a lot of credit back to what I have to go through day in and day out at Oklahoma.”

Kluver qualified for the 2018 and 2019 Pinnacle Bank Championships at Indian Creek, which will host this year’s $1 million event Aug. 10-13. He missed the cut the first time, then played all 72 holes the next year.

He didn’t qualify in 2020, then the tournament the past two years was restricted to tour players only because it was the last regular-season event before the tour playoffs.

His spring struggles, he said, started with some flaws in ball striking. Then he got impatient.

“Pressing too hard," Kluver said. “I've been comfortable playing in Nebraska and I need to expand out, you know, put my talents out there and get better farther into the country.

“It's got to be a self-belief. It's got to be doing the things that you know my swing coach (Mike Cornell) and the people that I'm closest to, do the things that they say I need to do.”

The Indian Creek tournament was one of three ways amateurs connected to the state can qualify for the PBC. Remaining are the tournament’s closed qualifying, open to Nebraska Section PGA pros as well, on July 17 at Firethorn in Lincoln and the tour’s weekly open qualifying on Aug. 7 at Highlands and Wilderness Ridge in Lincoln.

Kluver got it over with immediately.

“I was ready to play this week. I had a good lesson with Mike Cornell and just tried to put things together. Obviously, it's been a frustrating six or eight months," Kluver said. “But I feel like my game has been close and obviously to take care of my business out here and hit shots that I wanted to see, it was just a well-rounded two days.”

Creighton senior Charlie Zielinski, from Omaha Skutt, also bettered the tournament record of 136 by John Hurley of O’Neill with a 9-under 135. Zielinski’s first-round 9-under 63 set the 18-hole scoring record. He came back with a par round Sunday.

“Charlie did an awesome job the last two days," Kluver said. “I didn't get to witness the 63 but I didn't think anybody was going to shoot better than 65 That's great golf.

“I told my uncle (Mark Patterson) this morning, who caddied, it was going to be a dogfight. I just came out a little bit hotter and was able to kind of stay in it and then just pulled ahead toward the end.”

​In Indian Creek's new women's tournament, Danica Badura of Aurora extended her playoff against Lindsey Thiele of Wahoo with back-to-back par saves before winning the third extra hole. Each shot 3-over 147 for 36 holes.

Results

Individual leaders: Luke Kluver 67-65—132, Charlie Zielinski 63-72—135, Alex Farrell 69-71—140, Kevin Gillick 72-69—141, Gentry Scheve 73-69—142, Luke Strako 70-72—142, Trevor Gutschewski 70-73—143, Matt Quandt 74-69—143, John Williams 73-70—143, Shaun Campbell 76-69—145, Jackson Benge 76-69—145.​

