Norfolk's Luke Kluver flirts with top five at PGA Tour event John Deere Classic

Luke Kluver didn’t have his first round in his first PGA Tour event completely undone by the final two holes Thursday at the John Deere Classic.

The Kansas sophomore from Norfolk was on the leaderboard, tied for fourth at 5-under at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, until a bogey-double bogey finish dropped him to a 2-under 69.

Omaha Creighton Prep and Iowa alum Alex Schaake, making his PGA Tour debut just a month after turning professional, shot a 1-over 72.

