Norfolk's Luke Kluver in position to advance in PGA Tour's John Deere Classic

Luke Kluver didn’t have his first round in his first PGA Tour event completely undone by the final two holes Thursday at the John Deere Classic.

The Kansas sophomore from Norfolk was on the leaderboard, tied for fourth at 5 under at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, until a bogey-double bogey finish dropped him to 2 under.

Omaha Creighton Prep and Iowa alum Alex Schaake, making his PGA Tour debut just a month after turning professional, shot a 1-over 72.

Kluver is the only amateur in the field. He and Schaake received sponsor’s exemptions.

With his 69, Kluver is tied for 52nd entering Friday’s second round. The low 65 and ties after the second round advance to weekend play.

Kluver’s birdie makes were of 7 feet or less except for a 25-footer during his first nine.

Schaake had an early birdie but followed it with a double bogey. He was 3 over after 13 before making three birdies in the next four holes to get to even. He bogeyed the final hole.

“It was a lot of fun. Unfortunately, I didn't play great,’’ he said. “But to be out here and to be with the big boys, it's something that I've always dreamed of. I stuck around all day, and I finished really well.