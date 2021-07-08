 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Norfolk's Luke Kluver in position to advance in PGA Tour's John Deere Classic
0 comments
GOLF

Norfolk's Luke Kluver in position to advance in PGA Tour's John Deere Classic

050421-owh-spo-golf01 (copy)

Luke Kluver of Norfolk, a Kansas sophomore

 RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Check out a hole-by-hole virtual tour and guide of Omaha Country Club.

Luke Kluver didn’t have his first round in his first PGA Tour event completely undone by the final two holes Thursday at the John Deere Classic.

The Kansas sophomore from Norfolk was on the leaderboard, tied for fourth at 5 under at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, until a bogey-double bogey finish dropped him to 2 under.

Omaha Creighton Prep and Iowa alum Alex Schaake, making his PGA Tour debut just a month after turning professional, shot a 1-over 72.

Kluver is the only amateur in the field. He and Schaake received sponsor’s exemptions.

With his 69, Kluver is tied for 52nd entering Friday’s second round. The low 65 and ties after the second round advance to weekend play.

Kluver’s birdie makes were of 7 feet or less except for a 25-footer during his first nine.

Schaake had an early birdie but followed it with a double bogey. He was 3 over after 13 before making three birdies in the next four holes to get to even. He bogeyed the final hole.

“It was a lot of fun. Unfortunately, I didn't play great,’’ he said. “But to be out here and to be with the big boys, it's something that I've always dreamed of. I stuck around all day, and I finished really well.

“I kind of regrouped there on the back nine after a couple more bogeys, and I made a few more (birdies) coming in. I'm really happy with how I finished. Just got to go out there tomorrow and shoot a good score.”

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Chris Paul winning NBA Finals MVP?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert