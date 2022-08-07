Omaha and Indian Creek have been a good fit for David Skinns' golf game

From Doordash driver to a second Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna was a wild ride to the PGA Tour for David Skinns.

Skinns kept his composure and his stomach down the stretch at the 2021 PBC to make the top circuit for the first time.

With his 14-under, one-stroke win at The Club at Indian Creek, Skinns vaulted from 46th to 21st on the Korn Ferry Tour’s points list in the final regular-season event. After accepting the winner’s trophy, the Englishman returned to the 18th green as one of the 25 presented with their 2021-22 PGA Tour cards.

“I never didn’t think it wouldn’t happen," Skinns said. “It’s taken a lot of years, a lot of effort. I knew I had to win and I knew I could.”

Skinns, 39, turned pro 16 years ago after playing at Tennessee. He toiled for 12 years before getting full status on the Korn Ferry Tour. That year, 2017, he qualified for the tour finals but left to return home to be with his wife, Kristin, for the birth of their second child.

He won at Indian Creek in 2018, like last year coming back from a two-stroke deficit after 54 holes. Back injuries contributed to a poor 2019, and his status on tour was down the line as a past champion three to four years removed.

During golf’s COVID-19 stoppage in 2020, he drove for Doordash in the Atlanta suburbs and took care of his children full time while Kristin worked.

Before Omaha in 2021, he was outside the top 75 before tying for second in Colorado and following up with two more top-10 weeks and a tie for 16th before coming to his home away from home.

Indian Creek.

“I just love coming here. This golf course suits me so well. I think everyone can see that now," he said at the trophy ceremony.

Skinns went into the lead on the front nine, with third-round leader Stephan Jaeger struggling on the greens, and was at 14-under with seven holes left.

Then the fun really began.

Shots from divots, fairway bunkers, gnarly lies in the rough. His approach to the 18th green bounced off the canvas skirt covering up the skybox scaffolding. But he made it to the clubhouse at 14-under.

Not until Jaeger, who eagled the 15th for the second straight day to get to 12-under, played his second shot from the 18th fairway was the victory secure. Jaeger tied for fourth, with Marty Dou and Jared Wolfe sharing second.