Omaha Creighton Prep's Connor Steichen wins Nebraska Junior Amateur

FREMONT, Neb. — Omaha Creighton Prep sophomore Connor Steichen overcame a slow front nine Wednesday to win the Nebraska Junior Amateur at Fremont Golf Club.

Steichen shot a 1-over 72, leaving him at even-par 213, despite a double bogey and two bogeys in the early going. Former Prep teammate Jake Boor, a Creighton signer and the 2021 Class A high school champion, and Marcus Holling of Grand Island were three strokes behind at 216.

Boor tied Steichen with a birdie on the par-5 15th, but Steichen was in the last twosome of the day and matched it, then birdied the par-3 17th to open a two-stroke advantage.

Results

Connor Steichen, Omaha, 71-70-72 —213; Jake Boor, Omaha, 70-72-74 —216; Marcus Holling, Grand Island, 71-70-75 —216; Christopher Atkinson, Omaha, 72-74-71 —217; Thomas Bryson, Lincoln, 73-73-71—217; Coltrane Mittag, Ashland, 73-71-74 —218; Brayden Schram, Hastings, 74-72-74 —220; Jackson Benge, Omaha, 72-71-79 —222; Trey Ruge, Omaha, 76-73-74 —223; Cullen Buscher, Bennington, 76-73-75 —224; Ethan Smith, Doniphan, 76-73-75 —224; Trevor Gutschewski, Omaha, 74-73-77 –224.

