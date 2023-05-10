The tee shot acted weirdly.

The culprit? A metal driver with a cracked head.

Because there was a rule in place for Wednesday’s U.S. Open local qualifier at Omaha Country Club preventing him from replacing the club, Husker golfer Grant Jabenis played his final nine holes teeing off with a 2-iron.

It wasn’t a setback.

Jabenis was one of the four golfers to advance to sectional qualifying, joining fellow Omahans John Spellerberg, Alex Schaake and tour pro Scott Gutschewskl.

A winner two weeks ago on the Korn Ferry Tour, Gutschewski shot a clean-sheet 68 to be medalist. Jabenis threw in an eagle 2 on the 13th hole, using that 2-iron, for a 69. Spellerberg and Schaake had 70s.

Jabenis, a former Omaha Westside and Iowa Western golfer, said Creighton’s Charlie Zielinski detected the cracked driver after they teed off on the ninth hole.

“I hit my normal cut off the left side and it fell out of the air a little too soon. It went in the first fairway bunker,’’ Jabenis said.

Switching to the 2-iron, he said, didn’t affect his strategy for the remaining holes.

“Out here I think there's just such an emphasis on hitting the fairway to where I actually almost felt more comfortable off the tee just because I'm so confident with my 2-iron,’’ Jabenis said. “So if anything, it was kind of a little bit of a blessing in disguise. That made it easy coming in.”

Gutschewski had three birdies against zero bogeys.

“I had a couple of close approaches and played the par-3s well. Didn’t do great on the par-5s, but it was a pretty stress-free day,’’ the 46-year-old said.

For Schaake, it was the opposite after he missed putts inside 5 feet on the second and third holes.

After his bogey 4 on the 11th hole, “I thought at that point I need to get going if I’m going to try to make it through,’’ the pro said. “To birdie the last three holes to get it, it was awesome.”

Spellerberg, the reigning state match-play champion, made through local qualifying for the first time, as did Jabenis.

“I probably had the best up-and-down in my life on 18,’’ he said. “I was right of the bunker on a downhill lie into the grain. I just went hard and closed my eyes. Got it to 8 feet for my par.”

Also in sectionals will be Rylee Reinertson of Gibbon, who won a playoff on May 1 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, against Norfolk’s Luke Kluver – Oklahoma Sooners of the past and present – for the last available spot for sectionals from that qualifier.

Leaderboard — 123rd U.S. Open Local Qualifier

q-Scott Gutschewski 68, q-Grant Jabenis 69, q-John Spellerberg 70, q-Alex Schaake 70, a-Nate Vontz 71, a-Jake Boor 72, Thomas Bryson 72, Travis Minzel 72, Luke Honner 72, Quinn Yost 72, William Hagel 72, Coltrane Mittag 72, Russell Pick 73, Taylor Koser 73, Shaun Campbell 73, Carson Schaake 73, Matthew Schaefer 74, Cole Adams 74, Dylan Mccabe 75, Jason Bender 75, Brock Kuhlman 75, Ryan Nietfeldt 75, Kurtis Rodriguez 75, Dominick Mitchum 75, Danny Woodhead 76, Justin Herron 76, Tristan Nelko 77, Blake Schaper 77, Sam Jonell 77, Ivan Yabut 77, Parker Klitzke 77, Douglas Niemann 78, Jack Minnick 78, Brian Csipkes 78, Andrew Whittaker 78, Matthew Junge 78, Mitch Klooz 78, Ethan Smith 78, Andrew Storm 78, Charlie Zielinski 79, Alex Farrell 79, Coby Thompson 79, Nick Shanahan 79, Geoff Oliphant 79, Michael Sinks 80, Kort Steele 80, Nate Mishou 80, Matt Meuret 81, Lucas Schaefbauer 81, Drew D'Ercole 81, Owen Otto 81, Giles Frederickson 81, Caleb Badura 81, Nicholas Myhre 82, Bob Ryan 82, Matt Havermann 82, Ross Helleberg 82, Steven Friesen 82, Sam Henke 83, James (JB) Wills 83, Cole Grandfield 84, Kyle Kellner 84, Russ Gibson 84, James Mobley 84, Jeff Peters 84, Nicholas Bavaro 85, Cole Wilson 85, Case Ruckman 86, Brett Shively 86, Josh Wilson 87, Josh D'Ercole 89, Mason Ahlberg 89, Colby Watkins 89, Jason Allen 96, Evan McDermott WD, Nolan Johnson WD, Corbin Mills WD

Note: q-qualified for sectionals; a-alternate

