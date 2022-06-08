Omaha Westside grad Kaitlyn Hanna wins Nebraska girls match play championship

Omaha Westside graduate Kaitlyn Hanna won the Nebraska girls match play championship Wednesday, beating Millard North grad Katie Ruge 3 and 2 in the final at Platteview Golf Club.

Hanna pulled ahead on the third hole and led the rest of the way before closing out the victory on the 16th hole.

Hanna, who won Class A state titles in 2019 and 2018, advanced to the final by beating Gering grad Emily Krzyzanowski 5 and 4 in a semifinal earlier Wednesday. Ruge posted a 7 and 5 win over defending Class B state champion Julia Karmazin in the other semifinal.

In the boys match play championship, Thomas Bryson and Jackson Benge will face off for the title Thursday at Platteview.

Bryson, a Lincoln Southeast sophomore who won the Class A state title last month, held off Kearney's Cole Feddersen for a 1-up win in the semifinals. Fedderson birdied the 16th hole to tie the match, but Bryson won the 17th to take the lead for good.

Omaha Westside's Benge beat Elkhorn South's Andrew Whittaker 3 and 2 to secure his spot in the final.