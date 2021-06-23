Omahan Kristi Davis makes two holes in one in same round of golf

Kristi Davis defied the odds, and maybe helped lower them, by making two holes in one in the same round of golf.
The Omaha mother of two aced the third and 15th holes at Happy Hollow Club, her home course, on June 13.
She’s believed to be the first female golfer in state history to achieve the feat.
“That’s super humbling, because I know so many amazing women golfers,’’ Davis said.
It’s been calculated that the odds of getting a hole in one on a regulation-length golf course are 12,000 to 1. For two holes in one in the same round, the odds are 67 million to 1.
But ... Davis was the third golfer in the U.S. this month to report a pair of aces.
On June 2, retired lawyer George Farris did it at Uniontown, Ohio. Those were his first two aces.
Three days later, Meg Mendlin did it in a club tournament at Brasada Canyons in Oregon. Those were her third and fourth career aces.
Counting Davis, do those astronomical odds inch downward? Maybe like 66 million to 1?
She used a 7-iron on the 120-yard No. 3 and an 8-iron on the 122-yard No. 15. She said both hit the green, and “both took about two little jumps” and dropped in the hole.
Her aces came in a casual round with her husband, Matt, a chiropractor. He played 18 in the morning and asked if she wanted to play in the afternoon. Her golf handicap is a 22. With the aces, she shot 94.
“It started out very average,’’ she said. “I play from the reds, walking and carrying my bag, and my 7-iron on Hole 3 just happened to go in. It was wild and crazy and unbelievable.
“I jumped up and down for a minute. It was like pure shock because I consider myself a very average golfer and I think it happens to people who golf more than I do.”
Two more par-3s came and went before the Davises got to Happy’s next-to-last par-3, the 15th hole.
“Honestly, I was thinking, OK, I've got four holes left,’’ she said. “I hit my shot on 15, and I knew I hit it well. I figured I’d be putting, sounds great, I can get out of here with a birdie or par and that would be amazing.
“I bent down, I’m picking up my tee, turning around to walk back to my golf clubs and my husband is choking on his pretzels. He’s yelling. It’s just so unheard of, who does that happen to? It was so fun, such a surprise.”
By then, family and friends already knew of the first ace. Davis had called her older daughter, Olivia.
“I had a friend send me a text saying, ‘I heard you got a hole in one’ and I hadn’t made it to the fairway on Hole 4,’’ she said.
With the second ace, she contacted her father, Robert Thomas.
“My mom’s response was, ‘Kristi, you better not be teasing.’ My oldest daughter’s response was, ‘You’ve got to be kidding.’ She’s a golfer at Westside High School and so she knew what that meant.”
The Happy Hollow pro shop staff knew about the second one — because her father called — before the Davises finished their round. They haven’t seen the bar tab yet. Her parents and daughters — Addison is Olivia’s younger sister — came to the club to celebrate along with some friends.
She said she comes from a golfing family — brother Andrew played for Westside — but didn’t play much in high school or college, and it wasn’t until after the Davises settled in Omaha that she took up the game again. She works for District 66 in special education.
She played Happy Hollow again on Sunday with Olivia, and Monday was an 18-hole ladies guest event.
“No more ‘1s’ yet,’’ she said.
The list of Nebraska men known to have two aces in one round starts with Derek Nannen of Geneva. He had two aces — and also holed out for an eagle — in a six-hole stretch at York Country Club during the 1989 Nebraska junior boys golf championship.
Rich Ostdiek of West Point aced consecutive holes in 1997, the 15th and 16th at Indian Trails in Beemer. Others known to have a pair of aces in the same round include Dick Hospers of Omaha in 1990 at Miracle Hill, Dan Blumel of Omaha in 1991 at Applewood (now called Goodman) and Todd Schafersman of Hooper in 2004 at Eldorado Hills in Norfolk. The most recent pair, but at an out-of-state course, were by Mike Schmidt of Lincoln. His came in December 2019 at La Quinta, California.