Omahan Kristi Davis makes two holes in one in same round of golf

With the second ace, she contacted her father, Robert Thomas.

“My mom’s response was, ‘Kristi, you better not be teasing.’ My oldest daughter’s response was, ‘You’ve got to be kidding.’ She’s a golfer at Westside High School and so she knew what that meant.”

The Happy Hollow pro shop staff knew about the second one — because her father called — before the Davises finished their round. They haven’t seen the bar tab yet. Her parents and daughters — Addison is Olivia’s younger sister — came to the club to celebrate along with some friends.

She said she comes from a golfing family — brother Andrew played for Westside — but didn’t play much in high school or college, and it wasn’t until after the Davises settled in Omaha that she took up the game again. She works for District 66 in special education.

She played Happy Hollow again on Sunday with Olivia, and Monday was an 18-hole ladies guest event.

“No more ‘1s’ yet,’’ she said.

The list of Nebraska men known to have two aces in one round starts with Derek Nannen of Geneva. He had two aces — and also holed out for an eagle — in a six-hole stretch at York Country Club during the 1989 Nebraska junior boys golf championship.