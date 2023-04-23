Scott Gutschewski almost left pro golf last year.

Sunday’s win on the Korn Ferry Tour — his first in nearly 15 years — is going to keep him going. Perhaps to a fourth return to the PGA Tour.

The 46-year-old Omahan won the Suncoast Classic at Lakewood Ranch, Florida, in a playoff against a pro half his age, 23-year-old Logan McAllister.

After they tied at 21-under, Gutschewski holed a 60-foot putt from the fringe for birdie. McAllister, whose ball had spun back down a slope after being close to pin high, then missed his must make to extend the playoff.

“I wish I had sunglasses,’’ the Ralston High and NU graduate said.

The emotion was overcoming him. He hadn’t felt this way since he regained his PGA Tour card for the 2021-22 season.

“I don't know what to say. I'm clearly a mess. It's a good mess,’’ Gutschewski told the on-course interviewer on Twitter.

“I had a really good opportunity to go another direction last year and decided not to. It's like, every time I make a bogey, I'm like, I should have done it. You know, I should have quit.

“I guess I just don't know how to quit.”

That other direction was thought to be college coaching.

“I just like playing, I like competing. I like watching my kids, like the freedom of the job. There's so many great things about it,’’ Gutschewski said. “The huge downside is you're away from your family so much. But they get to come out and caddy every once awhile, they come out and watch.

“And now I'm super busy. Whenever I'm not playing I'm watching them play. I'm trying to figure out a way to go watch them play on off days and stuff.”

Oldest son Luke plays for Iowa State and was the first Nebraskan to be medalist at a U.S. Amateur. Trevor is a sophomore on Omaha Westside’s team. Isabelle, the only daughter in Scott and Amy Gutschewski’s family, played at Omaha Duchesne. Isaiah, the youngest child, won a US Kids Golf local event earlier this month.

Scott Gutschewski won a personal-record $180,000 from the $1 million purse and shot up from 66th to ninth on the tour’s points list. The top 30 at season’s end in October – Omaha’s Pinnacle Bank Championship at Indian Creek will be in mid-August – move up to the PGA Tour for the 2023-24 season.

His tour career, which began with a sponsor’s exemption at the 2003 Cox Classic at Champions, has included six seasons on the PGA Tour. Three times he's had to regain his card.

The victory at Lakewood National came after he shot 68 in the final round — Saturday’s round of 62 tied his career low — to tie McAllister (66).