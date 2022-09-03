Omaha's newest golf gem, Lost Rail, debuts to Nebraska

Lost Rail was waiting to be found.

Omaha’s newest golf club – for members and their guests only -- is coming out of the box this weekend as if the course has been around for a century.

The time reference is intentional. Omaha Country Club in 1926 was the last course in Omaha (or Sarpy County) that has opened on such a mature, natural site.

Lost Rail has OCC’s wooded hills and deep ravines. It has its old railroad bed that cut through the property and gives the club its name.

But even OCC lacks Lost Rail’s vistas, especially on the par-3 16th and the tee on No. 17 with their views of the Elkhorn and Platte River valleys far to the northwest.

“I think this is the most special thing I’ve ever done,’’ architect and co-founder Scott Hoffman says.

Thursday was opening day for Lost Rail, the 7,200-yard, par-71 course southwest of 225th and Harrison Streets. The clubhouse opened a month ago, but the course had to wait while several holes needed better grass growth.

A short course is waiting for a spring 2023 opening. The members have a putting course among the amenities. There are no tennis courts or swimming pool. Golf is the only game.

What is Lost Rail’s essence? The holes touching the old Burlington cutoff line from Chalco to Yutan, Nos. 5 through 8.

“Some of the most dramatic holes we have,’’ Hoffman said. “It's the most memorable and unique part of the property. I don't know what other people would do, but I wanted to try to keep (the railbed) in there and it was important. What it does is create something unique.

“It’s a weird thing. You have these minimalists say, and I agree with this, that you can't compete with Mother Nature and what is natural is better than what you can dream up, in some cases, at least. This may be a manmade feature, but it's the coolest thing the way it plays through (No.) 5 and the erosion that happened underneath, it created an amazing golf hole visually.”

Any lucky first-time guests will pull out their smartphones for a photo on No. 5 (just put the phone away afterward) before going for a mid- to long-iron for the hole that plays 188 yards from the back tees.

The hole crosses the deepest part of the ravine/canyon/chasm that was a gap in the railbed, a concrete culvert long collapsed. It plays to the north, but Hoffman for the longest time in his routings had it turned the other direction. While it had a “cool cliff” in front of the green and played almost uphill, he said the views into the chasm weren’t as good and the backdrop not as good.

“I found a way to do it in reverse where the tee shot is now downhill and you see all the way to the bottom and take in the depth of that,’’ Hoffman said.

The railbed is incorporated into the back portion of the green on No. 8, the next par-3. It’s the exact spot the railbed vanishes into the ground.

“Going through the back of that green, I would never build a green like that,’’ Hoffman said. “But because it's there on the left, where it was above grade, then goes through at grade and then cuts underneath on the right, it's created some really cool features and then the dropoff off the back, because of the height, is so dramatic.

“It’s like Mother Nature. But it’s manmade. But it was there before we got there.”

Asking golf architects to single out holes is like asking them which child they like best. Hoffman does have a favorite. Hole, that is. The par-4 17th.

“It has everything. It has the elevation changes we’re lucky to have. Fairness, and yet a stern test for any player. It’s like a bobsled run, high and low and back up. It curls back, goes from a left-to-right hole to a right-to-left and the way it sits up on the hill is visually striking.”

Tim Halpine, who came over from Players Club to be Lost Rail’s general manager, includes 5 and 6 in his favorite stretch of holes but starts it with 3 and 4 and doesn’t have 7 and 8.

“For sure, that’s not the most popular opinion,’’ Halpine said. “Three is one of my favorite holes on the golf course. Where you play it from, there’s two different sets of tee boxes, it’s two totally different golf holes. From the left tee, your fairway about 100 yards wide and just have to carry a bunker. If you played over from the right, it kind of comes out of a chute and the more you challenge the left side of the fairway the more the green opens up to you. The farther right you go, the more blocked your approach is.

“Four is just a spectacular golf hole. A big, bold fairway the more you want to cut off, the closer you go. There’s a chute that shoots the ball down farther so you can get a good 50 or 60 yards of roll.”

“Not a lot needs to be said about 5. And then 6 kind of challenges with another big par-4 backed up toward the north, where on the tee box you feel like you’re in the Sand Hills.”

Opening weekend is being a stress test. Halpine said the course is holding up to what the club expects to be its busiest weekend the rest of the year.

“Everybody across the board is saying the same thing, that it looks way more difficult than it is. Which was Scott’s intent,’’ he said.

Hoffman poured his all into giving his hometown a memorable course. The reward is seeing that it’s playing like he hoped, that the holes have variety and are interesting.

“I think people are figuring it out. You have to think your way through it, figure out where to hit it. It’s right in front of you, but there’s some strategy to it. Now that people have played it a couple times are starting to figure it out and I love that, because that’s the whole point. You want to try to make people think a little bit.”

Lost Rail is not open to the public. It’s the only club in the state with a gated, key-code entrance. Don’t pass up on an invitation. It might be a one-time opportunity.

In a different way, it is for Hoffman too. He worked on the construction side with Bill Kubly, whose Landscapes Unlimited is a major player in Lost Rail and built the course. He worked for noted golf architect Tom Fazio.

The hometown kid who sketched golf holes on his church bulletin during sermons dreamed about a solo project. Not that it had to be in Omaha, but that aspect was beyond fulfilling.

It could be time to put down the topographical maps and the pencils, he says. In Lost Rail, the course that belies its age, Hoffman has a hometown masterpiece.

“I don’t really want to do another course necessarily, because of this.”

Lost Rail

Address: 23300 Cary Road, Gretna (southwest of 225th and Harrison Streets)

Phone: 402-981-5186

Open to the public? No. A gated entrance. Guests must be accompanied by a member.

Architect: Scott Hoffman (Omaha Westside graduate). General manager: Tim Halpine (Omaha Gross): PGA Professional: Ty Stewart (Westside)

Par: 71 (Front nine 35, back nine 36)

Tees: Five sets. Course length 7,016 yards, 6,561, 6,062, 5,536, 4,794

Par 3s: Start with one of the most picturesque holes, the 186-yard No. 5 across the crumbled railbed and ravine from an elevated tee. No. 16 has the Elkhorn and Platte River valleys as a backdrop and is the shortest at 149 yards. No. 8, the longest at 231 yards, is carved out of the forest and the back portion of the green is part of the railbed. No. 14 (199 yards) plays across a ravine in open country.

Par 4s: Front nine, No. 2 (425) has a large fairway hill to kick drives left to a better view of the green protected by a ravine. No. 3 (415) has two looks, depending on the tee in play, to a fairway below the clubhouse drive. No. 4 (475) is the longest on the front nine. Nos. 6 (459) and 7 (396) play out and back from the woods. No. 9 (313) has a green protected by the ravine and a heavy dose of bunkering.

Back nine, No. 10 (303) completes the couplet of short two-shot holes. No. 12 (505) is the monster, to an infinity green at the edge of a high ridge. No. 13 (398) is a dogleg-right across the ravine. No. 15 (423) is a sharp dogleg-right to the elevated green near the clubhouse. No. 17 (496) plays along the west ridge, sitting higher than the adjacent 18th fairway.

Par 5s: The course starts with the longest one, at 588 yards across a valley, and finishes with the shortest, at 525 yards. The only other one is the 11th, which plays into the open.

Off The Rails: For only the best golfers. Seven holes can play longer, stretching the course to 7,500 yards. Says Halpine: “It’s a routing you want to play when it’s not real busy and you bring your buddies out, challenge yourself and get kicked in the face. Because it’s a lot of golf course.”

Best advice for first-timers: Get to know a member. It’s the only way to play the course.​