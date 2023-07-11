As a Congressional hearing on the proposed PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger played on a snack bar television, elsewhere in the Indian Creek clubhouse Tuesday the subject came up during the Pinnacle Bank Championship media day luncheon.

What could it mean to the future of the Korn Ferry Tour, and thus the PBC?

“It's my understanding right now that the Korn Ferry Tour is still staying the same and we're still moving ahead as planned,” PBC Tournament Director Jessica Brabec said. “They're still sticking with 26 events in 2024.

“We're hoping to know what our dates are for 2024 by the tournament this year.”

The advent of LIV Golf already impacted this year’s PBC, which has a $1 million purse for the Aug. 10-13 tournament at Indian Creek.

After two years of national exposure as the final KFT event of the regular season, with 25 pros getting their PGA Tour eligibility cards on Indian Creek’s 18th green, the PBC kept its dates but the tour extended its schedule into October and changed its playoff format.

The tradeoff for Omaha is the return of sponsor exemptions and Monday qualifying. Those will boost the local flavor as the tournament strives to get to 50,000 for weeklong attendance.

At least four Nebraskans will be playing.

In the field will be KFT pros Scott Gutschewski of Omaha and Brandon Crick of McCook, Oklahoma senior Luke Kluver and whoever wins next Monday’s 18-hole qualifier at Firethorn in Lincoln for a sponsor exemption.

Gutschewski had his first tour win in nearly 15 years in the spring and looks to be on the PGA Tour next season for the second time in three years. Crick enters this week in the top 70 in the tour’s point standings.

Kluver, from Norfolk, gained a sponsor exemption as the champion of last weekend’s Indian Creek Amateur and will be playing the PBC for the third time.

The PBC has two restricted sponsor exemptions left to award. Brabec said those will be announced after the Firethorn qualifier.

Only pros with some level of tour eligibility can receive those and there are two from Nebraska, Carson Schaake of Omaha and Noah Hofman of McCook, who are at the low end of the list. Neither has gotten into a tour event this year. Both are in the Firethorn qualifier.

A month before the tournament, Indian Creek received some timely rain the past two weeks.

“Had we not gotten it, I don’t know what we would have had,’’ Indian Creek general manager Jim Nedrow said.

Kluver, who played the course Tuesday from the white tees in a scramble, said the new tee boxes built for several holes two years ago make Indian Creek — co-owned by Bill Gottsch and brother Brett — play longer than his last appearance in 2019, when he made the cut.

“I think they will play a big role. And you can’t control Mother Nature,’’ Kluver said. “I know Mr. (Bill) Gottsch probably wants it to blow like 30 mph.”

“The golf course, it’s in front of you. The firmness is dependent on what Mother Nature does and I just love the golf course.”

