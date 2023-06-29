BEATRICE, Neb. – Twenty years after he won the Nebraska match-play championship on his home course, Omaha’s Ryan Nietfeldt is back in the finals.
Only to play a home-course golfer.
Southeast Community College men’s golf coach Calvin Freeman, whose team is based at Beatrice Country Club, will meet Nietfeldt for the title in a 36-hole final that starts at 7:30 a.m. Friday.
Freeman has been the hottest golfer in a hot week, starting with being the medalist in the qualifying tournament. In a 2-up quarterfinal victory over 2020 champion Luke Kluver of Norfolk, a senior at Oklahoma, Freeman made seven birdies and a conceded eagle. Against 2021 Nebraska Amateur champion David Easley of Lincoln in the semifinals, six birdies enabled a 3-and-1 win.
Nietfeldt’s quarterfinal was a grinder against former NFL running back Danny Woodhead of Omaha. Their 25-hole match was the second-longest in tournament history. Aaron Stockton of Bellevue defeated Alex Carper of Lincoln in 2004 in 26 holes.
Nietfeldt was 3-down with three holes to play, and won all three to force extra holes. The first five won halved with pars and the 24th hole halved with bogeys. Nietfeldt made a birdie putt on the 25th.
Defending champion Johnny Spellerberg fell 4 down with four to play, then won the next three. Nietfeldt moved on with a 2-putt par on the 18th for a 1-up win.
The finalists were the top two seeds in the bracket. The former Huskers assure the second straight champion from the mid-amateur ranks (ages 25 to 49). Freeman, from Table Rock, never has won an Nebraska Golf Association title.
Nietfeldt, at 47, is in the finals for a record-tying fifth time and would be the oldest champion. It would be a record-tying 11th NGA title and, by five years, would be the longest span between victories in the championship.
They met in the 2020 semifinals, with Nietfeldt winning 3 and 2 before finishing as the runner-up to Kluver.
Results
Quarterfinals: Calvin Freeman, Table Rock, def. Luke Kluver, Norfolk, 2 up; David Easley, Lincoln, def. Matt Quandt, Omaha, 2 and 1; Ryan Nietfeldt, Omaha, def. Danny Woodhead, Omaha, 25 holes; Johnny Spellerberg, Bennington, def. Alex Zillig, La Vista, 2 and 1.
Semifinals: Freeman def. Easley, 3 and 1; Nietfeldt def. Spellerberg, 1-up.