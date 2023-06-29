BEATRICE, Neb. – Twenty years after he won the Nebraska match-play championship on his home course, Omaha’s Ryan Nietfeldt is back in the finals.

Only to play a home-course golfer.

Southeast Community College men’s golf coach Calvin Freeman, whose team is based at Beatrice Country Club, will meet Nietfeldt for the title in a 36-hole final that starts at 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Freeman has been the hottest golfer in a hot week, starting with being the medalist in the qualifying tournament. In a 2-up quarterfinal victory over 2020 champion Luke Kluver of Norfolk, a senior at Oklahoma, Freeman made seven birdies and a conceded eagle. Against 2021 Nebraska Amateur champion David Easley of Lincoln in the semifinals, six birdies enabled a 3-and-1 win.

Nietfeldt’s quarterfinal was a grinder against former NFL running back Danny Woodhead of Omaha. Their 25-hole match was the second-longest in tournament history. Aaron Stockton of Bellevue defeated Alex Carper of Lincoln in 2004 in 26 holes.

Nietfeldt was 3-down with three holes to play, and won all three to force extra holes. The first five won halved with pars and the 24th hole halved with bogeys. Nietfeldt made a birdie putt on the 25th.

Defending champion Johnny Spellerberg fell 4 down with four to play, then won the next three. Nietfeldt moved on with a 2-putt par on the 18th for a 1-up win.

The finalists were the top two seeds in the bracket. The former Huskers assure the second straight champion from the mid-amateur ranks (ages 25 to 49). Freeman, from Table Rock, never has won an Nebraska Golf Association title.

Nietfeldt, at 47, is in the finals for a record-tying fifth time and would be the oldest champion. It would be a record-tying 11th NGA title and, by five years, would be the longest span between victories in the championship.

They met in the 2020 semifinals, with Nietfeldt winning 3 and 2 before finishing as the runner-up to Kluver.

Results

Quarterfinals: Calvin Freeman, Table Rock, def. Luke Kluver, Norfolk, 2 up; David Easley, Lincoln, def. Matt Quandt, Omaha, 2 and 1; Ryan Nietfeldt, Omaha, def. Danny Woodhead, Omaha, 25 holes; Johnny Spellerberg, Bennington, def. Alex Zillig, La Vista, 2 and 1.

Semifinals: Freeman def. Easley, 3 and 1; Nietfeldt def. Spellerberg, 1-up.

Close Nebraska has some of the premier golf courses in the country with gems across the state, new builds and not so new. So what stands above the rest? Golf writer Stu Pospisil rates his top 10. Pictured at top is top-ranked Sand Hills, the nationally renowned course in Mullen. Above is Omaha Country Club, the site of two U.S. Senior Opens, which is ranked second. The first day of competition in the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Omaha Country Club on Thursday. Hole 18. A look down the fairway to the 18th green at the Red Course at Dismal River Club. The course was designed by Tom Doak. LINCOLN—Matt Major heads toward the fairway on the 12th hole at the Firethorn golf course in Lincoln, Neb., on April, 13, 2005. (PHOTO BY JEFF BEIERMANN) Stu Pospisil's top 10 golf courses in Nebraska (2023) Stu Pospisil ranks the 10 best Nebraska golf courses in 2023. Nebraska has some of the premier golf courses in the country with gems across the state, new builds and not so new. So what stands above the rest? Golf writer Stu Pospisil rates his top 10. Pictured at top is top-ranked Sand Hills, the nationally renowned course in Mullen. Above is Omaha Country Club, the site of two U.S. Senior Opens, which is ranked second. The first day of competition in the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Omaha Country Club on Thursday. Hole 18. A look down the fairway to the 18th green at the Red Course at Dismal River Club. The course was designed by Tom Doak. LINCOLN—Matt Major heads toward the fairway on the 12th hole at the Firethorn golf course in Lincoln, Neb., on April, 13, 2005. (PHOTO BY JEFF BEIERMANN)