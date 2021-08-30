 Skip to main content
Omaha's Scott Gutschewski will return to PGA Tour for first time in a decade
GOLF

Omaha's Scott Gutschewski will return to PGA Tour for first time in a decade

Scott Gutschewski

Scott Gutschewski played in the Pinnacle Bank Championship in Omaha earlier this month.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

The PGA Tour has confirmed that Omaha’s Scott Gutschewski is one of the first six to qualify for next season’s tour through the Korn Ferry Tour finals.

Gutschewski will be on the PGA Tour for the first time since 2011. By tying for 18th at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship in Columbus, Ohio, the 44-year-old Gutschewski topped the 210-point threshold, which the tour said should be fail-safe for being among the top 25 on the finals’ three-tournament points list.

He previously earned PGA Tour cards via the Korn Ferry Tour in 2005, 2008, and 2010.

“Everybody keeps getting younger and it's just, it's hard,” Gutschewski said Sunday. “It's about all I can say. It's not all I want to say, but that's about all I can say. It's just really hard. I can't really compose myself, but this is why we do it.

“I talked Amy (his wife) into flying out and driving down to Evansville with me, so that will be fun. We'll have a little celebration and it will be a fun drive.”

The others who clinched their PGA Tour cards Sunday were Adam Svensson — the winner in Columbus — Bronson Burgoon, Alex Smalley, Callum Tarren and Vincent Whaley.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

